akashacms

by akashacms
0.4.17 (see all)

A content management system tool-suite to generate static websites, written in Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Deprecated!
Use akasharender instead

Readme

akashacms JS.ORG

AkashaCMS is a Node.js based tool for converting ideas into websites while maintaining separation between content and layout and design. The focus is on building, or generating, static HTML websites using the latest HTML5+CSS+JS and Semantic Web ideology, while pretending to be a powerful content management system.

Home page: AkashaCMS.com

Working example: AkashaCMS Example

Skeleton site: AkashaCMS Skeleton

Source code for akashacms.com: AkashaCMS website

"Akasha" means the basis and essence of all things in the material world; the first material element created from the astral world.

