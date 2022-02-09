A perfectly rounded icon library made for designers, developers, and pretty much everyone. Explore all of our icons at akaricons.com.
Install with npm:
npm install --save akar-icons
Import the icons you need into your React project and declare them in your render method:
import { ArrowRight, Star, LinkOut } from 'akar-icons';
const MyComponent = () => {
return (
<div>
<ArrowRight />
<Star />
<LinkOut />
</div>
);
};
export default MyComponent;
Icons can be configured with inline props including inline
style objects:
<Star color="yellow" size={32} strokeWidth={3} style={{ display: "block" }}/>
|Prop
|Description
|Default
color
|Set the icon color
currentColor
size
|Set the width and height of the svg icon
24
strokeWidth
|Set the stroke width of the icon
2
style
|Add inline styles to the element
{}
You can also import the whole icon library like this:
import * as Icon from 'akar-icons';
const MyComponent = () => {
return <Icon.ArrowRight />
};
export default MyComponent;
Explore all of our icons at akaricons.com.
Arturo Wibawa (@agwibawa)
MIT License, Copyright © 2020-present Arturo Wibawa.