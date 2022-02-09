openbase logo
akar-icons

by Art
1.9.5

Akar icons library as React components.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

569

GitHub Stars

356

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

npm npm

akar-icons

A perfectly rounded icon library made for designers, developers, and pretty much everyone. Explore all of our icons at akaricons.com.

akar icons

Get Started

1. Installation

Install with npm:

npm install --save akar-icons

2. Usage

Import the icons you need into your React project and declare them in your render method:

import { ArrowRight, Star, LinkOut } from 'akar-icons';

const MyComponent = () => {
  return (
    <div>
      <ArrowRight />
      <Star />
      <LinkOut />
    </div>
  );
};

export default MyComponent;

Icons can be configured with inline props including inline style objects:

<Star color="yellow" size={32} strokeWidth={3} style={{ display: "block" }}/>
PropDescriptionDefault
colorSet the icon colorcurrentColor
sizeSet the width and height of the svg icon24
strokeWidthSet the stroke width of the icon2
styleAdd inline styles to the element{}

You can also import the whole icon library like this:

import * as Icon from 'akar-icons';

const MyComponent = () => {
  return <Icon.ArrowRight />
};

export default MyComponent;

Explore all of our icons at akaricons.com.

Author

Arturo Wibawa (@agwibawa)

License

MIT License, Copyright © 2020-present Arturo Wibawa.

