A perfectly rounded icon library made for designers, developers, and pretty much everyone.

Get Started

1. Installation

Install with npm:

npm install --save akar-icons

2. Usage

Import the icons you need into your React project and declare them in your render method:

import { ArrowRight, Star, LinkOut } from 'akar-icons' ; const MyComponent = () => { return ( < div > < ArrowRight /> < Star /> < LinkOut /> </ div > ); }; export default MyComponent;

Icons can be configured with inline props including inline style objects:

<Star color= "yellow" size={ 32 } strokeWidth={ 3 } style={{ display : "block" }}/>

Prop Description Default color Set the icon color currentColor size Set the width and height of the svg icon 24 strokeWidth Set the stroke width of the icon 2 style Add inline styles to the element {}

You can also import the whole icon library like this:

import * as Icon from 'akar-icons' ; const MyComponent = () => { return < Icon.ArrowRight /> }; export default MyComponent;

Explore all of our icons at akaricons.com.

Related Projects

akar-icons-app - Homepage repo of Akar icons.

akar-icons-fonts - Akar icons as icon fonts.

akar-icons-web-components - Akar icons as web components, fully customizable and use anywhere.

akar-icons-svelte - Akar icons as Svelte components.

blade-akar-icons - A package to easily make use of Akar Icons in your Laravel Blade views.

Author

Arturo Wibawa (@agwibawa)

License

MIT License, Copyright © 2020-present Arturo Wibawa.