aha

akamai-http-api

by Konstantin Kamkou
0.6.1

Akamai NetStorage HTTP API for Node.js

CDN

Readme

node-akamai-http-api

Akamai NetStorage HTTP API for Node.js (Unofficial).

Build Status Coverage Status Code Climate

Installation

"dependencies": {
  "akamai-http-api": "0.6.*" // see the "releases" section
}

npm update

Initialization

var akamai = require('akamai-http-api');
akamai.setConfig({
  keyName: 'keyName',
  key: 'aLongString',
  host: 'changeme.akamaihd.net',
  ssl: true, // optional, default: false
  verbose: false, // optional, default: false
  request: { // optional, request.js options, see: https://github.com/request/request#requestoptions-callback
    timeout: 20000 // 20s is the dafault value
  }
});

Notices

  1. You have to enable the netstorage HTTP API access using the control.akamai.com website
  2. Ensure there are no more than 15 operations/second on netstorage, otherwise you can expect netstorage to serve 500 errors.
  3. Double check the host value. In case of typo (fe: test.upload.akamai.com), the client just sits there trying to open up a socket. Default timeout is 20s.

API

Advanced

upload

var fs = require('fs'),
  stream = fs.createReadStream('cool/file.jpg');
akamai.upload(stream, '/12345/MyFolder/MyFile.jpg', function (err, data) {});

download

var fs = require('fs'),
  stream = fs.createWriteStream('cool/file_download.jpg');
akamai.download(pathRemoteFile, stream, function (err, data) {});

mtime

akamai.mtime('/12345/MyFolder/MyFile.jpg', new Date(), function (err, data) {});

Basic

du

akamai.du('/12345/MyFolder', function (err, data) {});

dir

akamai.dir('/12345/MyFolder', function (err, data) {});

stat

akamai.stat('/12345/MyFolder', function (err, data) {});

delete

akamai.delete('/12345/MyFolder/MyFile.jpg', function (err, data) {});

mkdir

akamai.mkdir('/12345/MyFolder', function (err, data) {});

rmdir

akamai.rmdir('/12345/MyFolder', function (err, data) {});

rename

akamai.rename('/12345/MyFile.jpg', '/12345/MyFileNew.jpg', function (err, data) {});

akamai.symlink('/12345/MyFile.jpg', '/12345/MyFileSymlink.jpg', function (err, data) {});

Helpers

fileExists

akamai.fileExists('/12345/MyFile.jpg', function (err, boolFlag) {});

Exceptions

For the communication netstorage HTTP API uses HTTP codes. Hence, a number of methods may trigger an exception. For example mkdir in case the target already exists. Or symlink in case the target doesn't exist.

To handle these exceptions the err object has an abnormal code attribute.

akamai.mkdir('...', function (err, data) {
  if (err.code === 409) { } // it already exists
  if (err.message.indexOf(409) !== -1) // the same
});

How to extend it?

var akamai = require('akamai-http-api'),
  _ = require('lodash'),
  myAkamai = Object.create(akamai);

// custom headers for the upload function
myAkamai.upload = function (stream, path, custHeaders, cb) {
  var options = {
    request: {method: 'put'},
    headers: _.extend({action: 'upload', 'upload-type': 'binary'}, custHeaders)
  };
  stream.pipe(this.getRequestObject(path, options, cb));
  return this;
};

// quick-delete function (you should enable it first!)
myAkamai.quickDelete = function (path, cb) {
  var options = {
    request: {method: 'put'},
    headers: {action: 'quick-delete', 'quick-delete': 'imreallyreallysure'}
  };
  this.getRequestObject(path, options, cb);
  return this;
};

// exporting outside
module.exports = myAkamai;

Tests

Docker

# modify test/akamai.js#19-21 first
[sudo] docker build -t node-akamai-http-api .
[sudo] docker run -ti --rm node-akamai-http-api

NVM

export AKAMAI_KEY_NAME="key_name"
export AKAMAI_KEY="key"
export AKAMAI_HOST="domain.akamaihd.net"
nvm install [6, 8, 10, 12, etc.]
npm install
npm test

License

MIT

