Akamai NetStorage HTTP API for Node.js (Unofficial).
"dependencies": {
"akamai-http-api": "0.6.*" // see the "releases" section
}
npm update
var akamai = require('akamai-http-api');
akamai.setConfig({
keyName: 'keyName',
key: 'aLongString',
host: 'changeme.akamaihd.net',
ssl: true, // optional, default: false
verbose: false, // optional, default: false
request: { // optional, request.js options, see: https://github.com/request/request#requestoptions-callback
timeout: 20000 // 20s is the dafault value
}
});
host value. In case of typo (fe:
test.upload.akamai.com), the client just sits there trying to open up a socket. Default timeout is
20s.
var fs = require('fs'),
stream = fs.createReadStream('cool/file.jpg');
akamai.upload(stream, '/12345/MyFolder/MyFile.jpg', function (err, data) {});
var fs = require('fs'),
stream = fs.createWriteStream('cool/file_download.jpg');
akamai.download(pathRemoteFile, stream, function (err, data) {});
akamai.mtime('/12345/MyFolder/MyFile.jpg', new Date(), function (err, data) {});
akamai.du('/12345/MyFolder', function (err, data) {});
akamai.dir('/12345/MyFolder', function (err, data) {});
akamai.stat('/12345/MyFolder', function (err, data) {});
akamai.delete('/12345/MyFolder/MyFile.jpg', function (err, data) {});
akamai.mkdir('/12345/MyFolder', function (err, data) {});
akamai.rmdir('/12345/MyFolder', function (err, data) {});
akamai.rename('/12345/MyFile.jpg', '/12345/MyFileNew.jpg', function (err, data) {});
akamai.symlink('/12345/MyFile.jpg', '/12345/MyFileSymlink.jpg', function (err, data) {});
akamai.fileExists('/12345/MyFile.jpg', function (err, boolFlag) {});
For the communication netstorage HTTP API uses HTTP codes.
Hence, a number of methods may trigger an exception. For example
mkdir in case the target already exists.
Or
symlink in case the target doesn't exist.
To handle these exceptions the
err object has an abnormal
code attribute.
akamai.mkdir('...', function (err, data) {
if (err.code === 409) { } // it already exists
if (err.message.indexOf(409) !== -1) // the same
});
var akamai = require('akamai-http-api'),
_ = require('lodash'),
myAkamai = Object.create(akamai);
// custom headers for the upload function
myAkamai.upload = function (stream, path, custHeaders, cb) {
var options = {
request: {method: 'put'},
headers: _.extend({action: 'upload', 'upload-type': 'binary'}, custHeaders)
};
stream.pipe(this.getRequestObject(path, options, cb));
return this;
};
// quick-delete function (you should enable it first!)
myAkamai.quickDelete = function (path, cb) {
var options = {
request: {method: 'put'},
headers: {action: 'quick-delete', 'quick-delete': 'imreallyreallysure'}
};
this.getRequestObject(path, options, cb);
return this;
};
// exporting outside
module.exports = myAkamai;
# modify test/akamai.js#19-21 first
[sudo] docker build -t node-akamai-http-api .
[sudo] docker run -ti --rm node-akamai-http-api
export AKAMAI_KEY_NAME="key_name"
export AKAMAI_KEY="key"
export AKAMAI_HOST="domain.akamaihd.net"
nvm install [6, 8, 10, 12, etc.]
npm install
npm test