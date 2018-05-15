EdgeAuth-Token-Node is Akamai Edge Authorization Token in the HTTP Cookie, Query String and Header for a client. You can configure it in the Property Manager at https://control.akamai.com. It's the behaviors which is Auth Token 2.0 Verification and Segmented Media Protection.
EdgeAuth-Token-Node supports for Node.js 4.0+
To install Akamai Edge Authorization Token with npm:
$ npm install akamai-edgeauth --save
const EdgeAuth = require('akamai-edgeauth')
const http = require('http') // Module for the test
var EA_HOSTNAME = 'edgeauth.akamaized.net'
var EA_ENCRYPTION_KEY = 'YourEncryptionKey'
var DURATION = 500 // seconds
// Function just for the simple test
function makeRequest(options, callback) {
var request = http.request(options, (res) => {
callback(res)
})
request.on('error', (err) => {
callback(err)
})
request.end()
}
// [EXAMPLE 1] Cookie
var ea = new EdgeAuth({
key: EA_ENCRYPTION_KEY,
windowSeconds: DURATION,
escapeEarly: true
})
var token = ea.generateURLToken("/akamai/edgeauth")
var options = {
hostname: EA_HOSTNAME,
path: '/akamai/edgeauth',
'Cookie': `${ea.options.tokenName}=${token}`
}
makeRequest(options, function(res) {
console.log(res.statusCode) // If pass, it won't response 403 code.
})
// [EXAMPLE 2] Query string
token = ea.generateURLToken("/akamai/edgeauth")
options = {
hostname: EA_HOSTNAME,
path: `/akamai/edgeauth?${ea.options.tokenName}=${token}`
}
makeRequest(options, function(res) {
console.log(res.statusCode)
})
'Escape token input' option in the Property Manager corresponds to 'escapeEarly' in the code.
Escape token input (on) == escapeEarly (true)
Escape token input (off) == escapeEarly (false)
In [Example 2] for Query String, it's only okay for 'Ignore query string' option (on).
If you want to 'Ignore query string' option (off) using query string as your token, Please contact your Akamai representative.
// [EXAMPLE 1] Header using *
var ea = new EdgeAuth({
key: EA_ENCRYPTION_KEY,
windowSeconds: DURATION,
escapeEarly: false
})
var token = ea.generateURLToken("/akamai/edgeauth/*")
var options = {
hostname: EA_HOSTNAME,
path: "/akamai/edgeauth/something",
headers: {[ea.options.tokenName]: token}
}
makeRequest(options, function(res) {
console.log(res.statusCode)
})
// [EXAMPLE 2] Cookie using ACL delimiter
var ea = new EdgeAuth({
key: EA_ENCRYPTION_KEY,
windowSeconds: DURATION,
escapeEarly: false
})
var acl = ["/akamai/edgeauth/??", "/akamai/edgeauth/list/*"]
var token = ea.generateURLToken(acl)
var options = {
hostname: EA_HOSTNAME,
path: "/akamai/edgeauth/22",
Cookie: `${ea.options.tokenName}: ${token}`
}
makeRequest(options, function(res) {
console.log(res.statusCode)
})
class EdgeAuth {
constructor(options) {}
}
|Parameter
|Description
|options.tokenType
|Select a preset. (Not Supported Yet)
|options.tokenName
|Parameter name for the new token. [ Default: __token__ ]
|options.key
|Secret required to generate the token. It must be hexadecimal digit string with even-length.
|options.algorithm
|Algorithm to use to generate the token. ('sha1', 'sha256', or 'md5') [ Default: 'sha256' ]
|options.salt
|Additional data validated by the token but NOT included in the token body. (It will be deprecated)
|options.startTime
|What is the start time? (Use string 'now' for the current time)
|options.endTime
|When does this token expire? endTime overrides windowSeconds
|options.windowSeconds
|How long is this token valid for?
|options.fieldDelimiter
|Character used to delimit token body fields. [ Default: ~ ]
|options.aclDelimiter
|Character used to delimit acl. [ Default: ! ]
|options.escapeEarly
|Causes strings to be url encoded before being used.
|options.verbose
|Print all parameters.
generateURLToken(url) {}
generateACLToken(acl) {}
// both return the authorization token string.
|Parameter
|Description
|url
|Single URL path (String)
|acl
|Access Control List can use the wildcard(*, ?). It can be String (single path) or Array (multi paths)
If you use the Segmented Media Protection behavior in AMD(Adaptive Media Delivery) Product, tokenName(options.tokenName) should be 'hdnts'.
You can use the command with cms-edgeauth.js in your terminal with commander to generate the token.
$ npm install commander --save
$ node cms-edgeauth.js --key YourEncryptionKey --window 5000 --url /hello/world --escape_early
Use -h or --help option for the detail.