Please use standalone validation code module included in Ajv v7.
Produces a compact module exporting JSON-schema validation functions compiled by Ajv
This package allows to create standalone modules for validation functions that are pre-compiled and can be used without Ajv. It can be necessary for several reasons:
Please note: there are many cases when Ajv works as expected and ajv-pack does not. Some of these cases are listed in Limitations. It is recommended to test schemas compiled with this package more thoroughly than you would when using Ajv (which is very stable and well tested). Please submit issues with cases that fail.
In most cases you would use this package via ajv-cli (>= 1.0.0) to generate module that exports validation function.
npm install -g ajv-cli
ajv compile -s schema.json -o validate_schema.js
validate_schema.js will contain the module exporting validation function that can be bundled into your application.
npm install ajv-pack
var Ajv = require('ajv'); // version >= 4.7.4
var ajv = new Ajv({sourceCode: true}); // this option is required
var pack = require('ajv-pack');
var schema = {
type: 'object',
properties: {
foo: {
type: 'string',
pattern: '^[a-z]+$'
}
}
};
var validate = ajv.compile(schema);
var moduleCode = pack(ajv, validate);
// now you can
// 1. write module code to file
var fs = require('fs');
var path = require('path');
fs.writeFileSync(path.join(__dirname, '/validate.js'), moduleCode);
// 2. require module from string
var requireFromString = require('require-from-string');
var packedValidate = requireFromString(moduleCode);
Ajv should still be a run-time dependency, but generated modules will only depend on some parts of it, the whole Ajv will not be included in the bundle if you require these modules from your code.
At the moment ajv-pack does not support schemas with:
{ "$ref": "#" } is supported).