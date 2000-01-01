openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
am

ajv-moment

by Chris Ludden
2.0.6 (see all)

robust date validation for json-schema

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

656

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ajv-moment

an ajv plugin using moment for robust date validation in your json-schemas.

Installing

npm install --save ajv moment ajv-moment

Getting Started

import Ajv from 'ajv'
import { plugin } from 'ajv-moment'
import moment from 'moment'

// define an ajv instance
const ajv = new Ajv();

// install the plugin. by default, this plugin utilizes the "moment" custom keyword
plugin({ ajv, moment });

// define your schemas using the "moment" keyword
// here we define a schema for an object with two keys (assigned & due)
// each of which must be a valid date string in ISO 8601 format.
// in addition, we specify that the due key must be greater than or
// equal to the assigned date plus 3 days.
const schema = {
    type: 'object',
    properties: {
        assigned: {
            type: 'string',
            moment: true
        },
        due: {
            type: 'string',
            moment: {
                validate: [{
                    test: 'isSameOrAfter',
                    value: {
                        $data: '1/assigned',
                        manipulate: [{
                            add: [3, 'days']
                        }]
                    }
                }]
            }
        }
    },
    required: [
        'assigned', 'due'
    ]
}

// compile your schema using ajv
const validate = ajv.compile(schema);

validate({
    assigned: new Date().toISOString(),
    due: moment().add(24, 'hours').toISOString()
});
// false

validate({
    assigned: new Date().toISOString(),
    due: moment().add(1, 'weeks').toISOString()
});
// true

Schemas

The custom keyword schema definitions can take on many forms. The simplest being the following:

{
    "type": "string",
    "description": "a valid date string in ISO 8601 format",
    "moment": true
}

This schema will simply enforce that the provided value is a valid date string in ISO 8601 format.

To specify a custom format, a format option can be defined in the schema definition. When a custom format is specified, moment's strict parsing option will be enforced.

{
    "type": "string",
    "description": "a valid date string in MM-DD-YYYY format",
    "moment": {
        "format": ["MM-DD-YYYY"]
    }
}

Aside from date string formats, this plugin can also perform additional validations using moment. The validations are defined in the validate subschema keyword and can be used to enforce relative constraints on date strings. See below for some examples.

[
    {
        "type": "string",
        "description": "a valid date string prior to January 1st, 2000 UTC",
        "moment": {
            "validate": [
                {
                    "test": "isBefore",
                    "value": "2000-01-01T00:00:00.000Z"
                }
            ]
        }
    },
    {
        "type": "object",
        "properties": {
            "assigned": {
                "type": "string",
                "description": "a valid date string in ISO 8601 format",
                "moment": true
            },
            "due": {
                "type": "string",
                "description": "a valid date string in ISO 8601 format that is greater than or equal to the assigned date plus 3 days & 30 minutes",
                "moment": {
                    "validate": [
                        {
                            "test": "isSameOrAfter",
                            "value": {
                                "$data": "1/assigned",
                                "manipulate": [
                                    {
                                        "add": [3, "days"]
                                    },
                                    {
                                        "add": [30, "minutes"]
                                    }
                                ]
                            }
                        }
                    ]
                }
            }
        },
        "required": [
            "assigned",
            "due"
        ]
    },
    {
        "type": "object",
        "properties": {
            "first": {
                "type": "string",
                "description": "a valid date string in ISO 8601 format",
                "moment": true
            },
            "second": {
                "type": "string",
                "description": "a valid date string in ISO 8601 format that is greater than the 'first' attribute by at least 30 minutes",
                "moment": {
                    "validate": [
                        {
                            "test": "isSameOrAfter",
                            "value": {
                                "$data": "1/first",
                                "manipulate": [
                                    {
                                        "add": [30, "minutes"]
                                    }
                                ]
                            }
                        }
                    ]
                }
            },
            "breakpoint": {
                "type": "string",
                "description": "a valid date string in ISO 8601 format that is both between 'first' and 'second' and also prior to 'second' by at least 15 seconds",
                "moment": {
                    "validate": [
                        {
                            "test": "isBetween",
                            "value": [
                                {
                                    "$data": "1/first"
                                },
                                {
                                    "$data": "1/second"
                                }
                            ]
                        },
                        {
                            "test": "isSameOrBefore",
                            "value": {
                                "$data": "1/second",
                                "manipulate": [
                                    {
                                        "subtract": [15, "seconds"]
                                    }
                                ]
                            }
                        }
                    ]
                }
            },
            "third": {
                "type": "string",
                "description": "a valid date string prior in ISO 8601 format that after 'second'",
                "moment": {
                    "validate": [
                        {
                            "test": "isAfter",
                            "value": {
                                "$data": "1/second"
                            }
                        }
                    ]
                }
            }
        },
        "required": [
            "first",
            "second",
            "breakpoint",
            "third"
        ]
    }
]

Testing

run all tests 

npm test

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Chris Ludden. Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial