an ajv plugin using moment for robust date validation in your json-schemas.

Installing

npm install --save ajv moment ajv-moment

Getting Started

import Ajv from 'ajv' import { plugin } from 'ajv-moment' import moment from 'moment' const ajv = new Ajv(); plugin({ ajv, moment }); const schema = { type : 'object' , properties : { assigned : { type : 'string' , moment : true }, due : { type : 'string' , moment : { validate : [{ test : 'isSameOrAfter' , value : { $data : '1/assigned' , manipulate : [{ add : [ 3 , 'days' ] }] } }] } } }, required : [ 'assigned' , 'due' ] } const validate = ajv.compile(schema); validate({ assigned : new Date ().toISOString(), due : moment().add( 24 , 'hours' ).toISOString() }); validate({ assigned : new Date ().toISOString(), due : moment().add( 1 , 'weeks' ).toISOString() });

Schemas

The custom keyword schema definitions can take on many forms. The simplest being the following:

{ "type" : "string" , "description" : "a valid date string in ISO 8601 format" , "moment" : true }

This schema will simply enforce that the provided value is a valid date string in ISO 8601 format.

To specify a custom format, a format option can be defined in the schema definition. When a custom format is specified, moment's strict parsing option will be enforced.

{ "type" : "string" , "description" : "a valid date string in MM-DD-YYYY format" , "moment" : { "format" : [ "MM-DD-YYYY" ] } }

Aside from date string formats, this plugin can also perform additional validations using moment . The validations are defined in the validate subschema keyword and can be used to enforce relative constraints on date strings. See below for some examples.

[ { "type" : "string" , "description" : "a valid date string prior to January 1st, 2000 UTC" , "moment" : { "validate" : [ { "test" : "isBefore" , "value" : "2000-01-01T00:00:00.000Z" } ] } }, { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "assigned" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "a valid date string in ISO 8601 format" , "moment" : true }, "due" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "a valid date string in ISO 8601 format that is greater than or equal to the assigned date plus 3 days & 30 minutes" , "moment" : { "validate" : [ { "test" : "isSameOrAfter" , "value" : { "$data" : "1/assigned" , "manipulate" : [ { "add" : [ 3 , "days" ] }, { "add" : [ 30 , "minutes" ] } ] } } ] } } }, "required" : [ "assigned" , "due" ] }, { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "first" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "a valid date string in ISO 8601 format" , "moment" : true }, "second" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "a valid date string in ISO 8601 format that is greater than the 'first' attribute by at least 30 minutes" , "moment" : { "validate" : [ { "test" : "isSameOrAfter" , "value" : { "$data" : "1/first" , "manipulate" : [ { "add" : [ 30 , "minutes" ] } ] } } ] } }, "breakpoint" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "a valid date string in ISO 8601 format that is both between 'first' and 'second' and also prior to 'second' by at least 15 seconds" , "moment" : { "validate" : [ { "test" : "isBetween" , "value" : [ { "$data" : "1/first" }, { "$data" : "1/second" } ] }, { "test" : "isSameOrBefore" , "value" : { "$data" : "1/second" , "manipulate" : [ { "subtract" : [ 15 , "seconds" ] } ] } } ] } }, "third" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "a valid date string prior in ISO 8601 format that after 'second'" , "moment" : { "validate" : [ { "test" : "isAfter" , "value" : { "$data" : "1/second" } } ] } } }, "required" : [ "first" , "second" , "breakpoint" , "third" ] } ]

Testing

run all tests

npm test

Contributing

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Chris Ludden. Licensed under the MIT license.