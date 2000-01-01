an ajv plugin using moment for robust date validation in your json-schemas.
npm install --save ajv moment ajv-moment
import Ajv from 'ajv'
import { plugin } from 'ajv-moment'
import moment from 'moment'
// define an ajv instance
const ajv = new Ajv();
// install the plugin. by default, this plugin utilizes the "moment" custom keyword
plugin({ ajv, moment });
// define your schemas using the "moment" keyword
// here we define a schema for an object with two keys (assigned & due)
// each of which must be a valid date string in ISO 8601 format.
// in addition, we specify that the due key must be greater than or
// equal to the assigned date plus 3 days.
const schema = {
type: 'object',
properties: {
assigned: {
type: 'string',
moment: true
},
due: {
type: 'string',
moment: {
validate: [{
test: 'isSameOrAfter',
value: {
$data: '1/assigned',
manipulate: [{
add: [3, 'days']
}]
}
}]
}
}
},
required: [
'assigned', 'due'
]
}
// compile your schema using ajv
const validate = ajv.compile(schema);
validate({
assigned: new Date().toISOString(),
due: moment().add(24, 'hours').toISOString()
});
// false
validate({
assigned: new Date().toISOString(),
due: moment().add(1, 'weeks').toISOString()
});
// true
The custom keyword schema definitions can take on many forms. The simplest being the following:
{
"type": "string",
"description": "a valid date string in ISO 8601 format",
"moment": true
}
This schema will simply enforce that the provided value is a valid date string in ISO 8601 format.
To specify a custom format, a
format option can be defined in the schema definition. When a custom format is specified, moment's
strict parsing option will be enforced.
{
"type": "string",
"description": "a valid date string in MM-DD-YYYY format",
"moment": {
"format": ["MM-DD-YYYY"]
}
}
Aside from date string formats, this plugin can also perform additional validations using
moment. The validations are defined in the
validate subschema keyword and can be used to enforce relative constraints on date strings. See below for some examples.
[
{
"type": "string",
"description": "a valid date string prior to January 1st, 2000 UTC",
"moment": {
"validate": [
{
"test": "isBefore",
"value": "2000-01-01T00:00:00.000Z"
}
]
}
},
{
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"assigned": {
"type": "string",
"description": "a valid date string in ISO 8601 format",
"moment": true
},
"due": {
"type": "string",
"description": "a valid date string in ISO 8601 format that is greater than or equal to the assigned date plus 3 days & 30 minutes",
"moment": {
"validate": [
{
"test": "isSameOrAfter",
"value": {
"$data": "1/assigned",
"manipulate": [
{
"add": [3, "days"]
},
{
"add": [30, "minutes"]
}
]
}
}
]
}
}
},
"required": [
"assigned",
"due"
]
},
{
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"first": {
"type": "string",
"description": "a valid date string in ISO 8601 format",
"moment": true
},
"second": {
"type": "string",
"description": "a valid date string in ISO 8601 format that is greater than the 'first' attribute by at least 30 minutes",
"moment": {
"validate": [
{
"test": "isSameOrAfter",
"value": {
"$data": "1/first",
"manipulate": [
{
"add": [30, "minutes"]
}
]
}
}
]
}
},
"breakpoint": {
"type": "string",
"description": "a valid date string in ISO 8601 format that is both between 'first' and 'second' and also prior to 'second' by at least 15 seconds",
"moment": {
"validate": [
{
"test": "isBetween",
"value": [
{
"$data": "1/first"
},
{
"$data": "1/second"
}
]
},
{
"test": "isSameOrBefore",
"value": {
"$data": "1/second",
"manipulate": [
{
"subtract": [15, "seconds"]
}
]
}
}
]
}
},
"third": {
"type": "string",
"description": "a valid date string prior in ISO 8601 format that after 'second'",
"moment": {
"validate": [
{
"test": "isAfter",
"value": {
"$data": "1/second"
}
}
]
}
}
},
"required": [
"first",
"second",
"breakpoint",
"third"
]
}
]
