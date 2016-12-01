Custom JSON-Schema keywords for Ajv validator
Please note: This readme file is for ajv-keywords v5.0.0 that should be used with ajv v8.
ajv-keywords v3 should be used with ajv v6.
* - keywords that modify data + - keywords that are not supported in standalone validation code
To install version 4 to use with Ajv v7:
npm install ajv-keywords
To add all available keywords:
const Ajv = require("ajv")
const ajv = new Ajv()
require("ajv-keywords")(ajv)
ajv.validate({instanceof: "RegExp"}, /.*/) // true
ajv.validate({instanceof: "RegExp"}, ".*") // false
To add a single keyword:
require("ajv-keywords")(ajv, "instanceof")
To add multiple keywords:
require("ajv-keywords")(ajv, ["typeof", "instanceof"])
To add a single keyword directly (to avoid adding unused code):
require("ajv-keywords/dist/keywords/select")(ajv, opts)
To add all keywords via Ajv options:
const ajv = new Ajv({keywords: require("ajv-keywords/dist/definitions")(opts)})
To add one or several keywords via options:
const ajv = new Ajv({
keywords: [
require("ajv-keywords/dist/definitions/typeof")(),
require("ajv-keywords/dist/definitions/instanceof")(),
// select exports an array of 3 definitions - see "select" in docs
...require("ajv-keywords/dist/definitions/select")(opts),
],
})
opts is an optional object with a property
defaultMeta - URI of meta-schema to use for keywords that use subschemas (
select and
deepProperties). The default is
"http://json-schema.org/schema".
typeof
Based on JavaScript
typeof operation.
The value of the keyword should be a string (
"undefined",
"string",
"number",
"object",
"function",
"boolean" or
"symbol") or an array of strings.
To pass validation the result of
typeof operation on the value should be equal to the string (or one of the strings in the array).
ajv.validate({typeof: "undefined"}, undefined) // true
ajv.validate({typeof: "undefined"}, null) // false
ajv.validate({typeof: ["undefined", "object"]}, null) // true
instanceof
Based on JavaScript
instanceof operation.
The value of the keyword should be a string (
"Object",
"Array",
"Function",
"Number",
"String",
"Date",
"RegExp" or
"Promise") or an array of strings.
To pass validation the result of
data instanceof ... operation on the value should be true:
ajv.validate({instanceof: "Array"}, []) // true
ajv.validate({instanceof: "Array"}, {}) // false
ajv.validate({instanceof: ["Array", "Function"]}, function () {}) // true
You can add your own constructor function to be recognised by this keyword:
class MyClass {}
const instanceofDef = require("ajv-keywords/dist/definitions/instanceof")
instanceofDef.CONSTRUCTORS.MyClass = MyClass
ajv.validate({instanceof: "MyClass"}, new MyClass()) // true
Please note: currently
instanceof is not supported in standalone validation code - it has to be implemented as
code keyword to support it (PR is welcome).
range and
exclusiveRange
Syntax sugar for the combination of minimum and maximum keywords (or exclusiveMinimum and exclusiveMaximum), also fails schema compilation if there are no numbers in the range.
The value of these keywords must be an array consisting of two numbers, the second must be greater or equal than the first one.
If the validated value is not a number the validation passes, otherwise to pass validation the value should be greater (or equal) than the first number and smaller (or equal) than the second number in the array.
const schema = {type: "number", range: [1, 3]}
ajv.validate(schema, 1) // true
ajv.validate(schema, 2) // true
ajv.validate(schema, 3) // true
ajv.validate(schema, 0.99) // false
ajv.validate(schema, 3.01) // false
const schema = {type: "number", exclusiveRange: [1, 3]}
ajv.validate(schema, 1.01) // true
ajv.validate(schema, 2) // true
ajv.validate(schema, 2.99) // true
ajv.validate(schema, 1) // false
ajv.validate(schema, 3) // false
regexp
This keyword allows to use regular expressions with flags in schemas, and also without
"u" flag when needed (the standard
pattern keyword does not support flags and implies the presence of
"u" flag).
This keyword applies only to strings. If the data is not a string, the validation succeeds.
The value of this keyword can be either a string (the result of
regexp.toString()) or an object with the properties
pattern and
flags (the same strings that should be passed to RegExp constructor).
const schema = {
type: "object",
properties: {
foo: {type: "string", regexp: "/foo/i"},
bar: {type: "string", regexp: {pattern: "bar", flags: "i"}},
},
}
const validData = {
foo: "Food",
bar: "Barmen",
}
const invalidData = {
foo: "fog",
bar: "bad",
}
transform
This keyword allows a string to be modified during validation.
This keyword applies only to strings. If the data is not a string, the
transform keyword is ignored.
A standalone string cannot be modified, i.e.
data = 'a'; ajv.validate(schema, data);, because strings are passed by value
Supported transformations:
trim: remove whitespace from start and end
trimStart/
trimLeft: remove whitespace from start
trimEnd/
trimRight: remove whitespace from end
toLowerCase: convert to lower case
toUpperCase: convert to upper case
toEnumCase: change string case to be equal to one of
enum values in the schema
Transformations are applied in the order they are listed.
Note:
toEnumCase requires that all allowed values are unique when case insensitive.
Example: multiple transformations
require("ajv-keywords")(ajv, "transform")
const schema = {
type: "array",
items: {
type: "string",
transform: ["trim", "toLowerCase"],
},
}
const data = [" MixCase "]
ajv.validate(schema, data)
console.log(data) // ['mixcase']
Example:
enumcase
require("ajv-keywords")(ajv, ["transform"])
const schema = {
type: "array",
items: {
type: "string",
transform: ["trim", "toEnumCase"],
enum: ["pH"],
},
}
const data = ["ph", " Ph", "PH", "pH "]
ajv.validate(schema, data)
console.log(data) // ['pH','pH','pH','pH']
uniqueItemProperties
The keyword allows to check that some properties in array items are unique.
This keyword applies only to arrays. If the data is not an array, the validation succeeds.
The value of this keyword must be an array of strings - property names that should have unique values across all items.
const schema = {
type: "array",
uniqueItemProperties: ["id", "name"],
}
const validData = [{id: 1}, {id: 2}, {id: 3}]
const invalidData1 = [
{id: 1},
{id: 1}, // duplicate "id"
{id: 3},
]
const invalidData2 = [
{id: 1, name: "taco"},
{id: 2, name: "taco"}, // duplicate "name"
{id: 3, name: "salsa"},
]
This keyword is contributed by @blainesch.
Please note: currently
uniqueItemProperties is not supported in standalone validation code - it has to be implemented as
code keyword to support it (PR is welcome).
allRequired
This keyword allows to require the presence of all properties used in
properties keyword in the same schema object.
This keyword applies only to objects. If the data is not an object, the validation succeeds.
The value of this keyword must be boolean.
If the value of the keyword is
false, the validation succeeds.
If the value of the keyword is
true, the validation succeeds if the data contains all properties defined in
properties keyword (in the same schema object).
If the
properties keyword is not present in the same schema object, schema compilation will throw exception.
const schema = {
type: "object",
properties: {
foo: {type: "number"},
bar: {type: "number"},
},
allRequired: true,
}
const validData = {foo: 1, bar: 2}
const alsoValidData = {foo: 1, bar: 2, baz: 3}
const invalidDataList = [{}, {foo: 1}, {bar: 2}]
anyRequired
This keyword allows to require the presence of any (at least one) property from the list.
This keyword applies only to objects. If the data is not an object, the validation succeeds.
The value of this keyword must be an array of strings, each string being a property name. For data object to be valid at least one of the properties in this array should be present in the object.
const schema = {
type: "object",
anyRequired: ["foo", "bar"],
}
const validData = {foo: 1}
const alsoValidData = {foo: 1, bar: 2}
const invalidDataList = [{}, {baz: 3}]
oneRequired
This keyword allows to require the presence of only one property from the list.
This keyword applies only to objects. If the data is not an object, the validation succeeds.
The value of this keyword must be an array of strings, each string being a property name. For data object to be valid exactly one of the properties in this array should be present in the object.
const schema = {
type: "object",
oneRequired: ["foo", "bar"],
}
const validData = {foo: 1}
const alsoValidData = {bar: 2, baz: 3}
const invalidDataList = [{}, {baz: 3}, {foo: 1, bar: 2}]
patternRequired
This keyword allows to require the presence of properties that match some pattern(s).
This keyword applies only to objects. If the data is not an object, the validation succeeds.
The value of this keyword should be an array of strings, each string being a regular expression. For data object to be valid each regular expression in this array should match at least one property name in the data object.
If the array contains multiple regular expressions, more than one expression can match the same property name.
const schema = {
type: "object",
patternRequired: ["f.*o", "b.*r"],
}
const validData = {foo: 1, bar: 2}
const alsoValidData = {foobar: 3}
const invalidDataList = [{}, {foo: 1}, {bar: 2}]
prohibited
This keyword allows to prohibit that any of the properties in the list is present in the object.
This keyword applies only to objects. If the data is not an object, the validation succeeds.
The value of this keyword should be an array of strings, each string being a property name. For data object to be valid none of the properties in this array should be present in the object.
const schema = {
type: "object",
prohibited: ["foo", "bar"],
}
const validData = {baz: 1}
const alsoValidData = {}
const invalidDataList = [{foo: 1}, {bar: 2}, {foo: 1, bar: 2}]
Please note:
{prohibited: ['foo', 'bar']} is equivalent to
{not: {anyRequired: ['foo', 'bar']}} (i.e. it has the same validation result for any data).
deepProperties
This keyword allows to validate deep properties (identified by JSON pointers).
This keyword applies only to objects. If the data is not an object, the validation succeeds.
The value should be an object, where keys are JSON pointers to the data, starting from the current position in data, and the values are JSON schemas. For data object to be valid the value of each JSON pointer should be valid according to the corresponding schema.
const schema = {
type: "object",
deepProperties: {
"/users/1/role": {enum: ["admin"]},
},
}
const validData = {
users: [
{},
{
id: 123,
role: "admin",
},
],
}
const alsoValidData = {
users: {
1: {
id: 123,
role: "admin",
},
},
}
const invalidData = {
users: [
{},
{
id: 123,
role: "user",
},
],
}
const alsoInvalidData = {
users: {
1: {
id: 123,
role: "user",
},
},
}
deepRequired
This keyword allows to check that some deep properties (identified by JSON pointers) are available.
This keyword applies only to objects. If the data is not an object, the validation succeeds.
The value should be an array of JSON pointers to the data, starting from the current position in data. For data object to be valid each JSON pointer should be some existing part of the data.
const schema = {
type: "object",
deepRequired: ["/users/1/role"],
}
const validData = {
users: [
{},
{
id: 123,
role: "admin",
},
],
}
const invalidData = {
users: [
{},
{
id: 123,
},
],
}
See json-schema-org/json-schema-spec#203 for an example of the equivalent schema without
deepRequired keyword.
select/
selectCases/
selectDefault
Please note: these keywords are deprecated. It is recommended to use OpenAPI discriminator keyword supported by Ajv v8 instead of
select.
These keywords allow to choose the schema to validate the data based on the value of some property in the validated data.
These keywords must be present in the same schema object (
selectDefault is optional).
The value of
select keyword should be a \$data reference that points to any primitive JSON type (string, number, boolean or null) in the data that is validated. You can also use a constant of primitive type as the value of this keyword (e.g., for debugging purposes).
The value of
selectCases keyword must be an object where each property name is a possible string representation of the value of
select keyword and each property value is a corresponding schema (from draft-06 it can be boolean) that must be used to validate the data.
The value of
selectDefault keyword is a schema (also can be boolean) that must be used to validate the data in case
selectCases has no key equal to the stringified value of
select keyword.
The validation succeeds in one of the following cases:
If
select value (in data) is not a primitive type the validation fails.
This keyword correctly tracks evaluated properties and items to work with
unevaluatedProperties and
unevaluatedItems keywords - only properties and items from the subschema that was used (one of
selectCases subschemas or
selectDefault subschema) are marked as evaluated.
Please note: these keywords require Ajv
$data option to support \$data reference.
require("ajv-keywords")(ajv, "select")
const schema = {
type: "object",
required: ["kind"],
properties: {
kind: {type: "string"},
},
select: {$data: "0/kind"},
selectCases: {
foo: {
required: ["foo"],
properties: {
kind: {},
foo: {type: "string"},
},
additionalProperties: false,
},
bar: {
required: ["bar"],
properties: {
kind: {},
bar: {type: "number"},
},
additionalProperties: false,
},
},
selectDefault: {
propertyNames: {
not: {enum: ["foo", "bar"]},
},
},
}
const validDataList = [
{kind: "foo", foo: "any"},
{kind: "bar", bar: 1},
{kind: "anything_else", not_bar_or_foo: "any value"},
]
const invalidDataList = [
{kind: "foo"}, // no property foo
{kind: "bar"}, // no property bar
{kind: "foo", foo: "any", another: "any value"}, // additional property
{kind: "bar", bar: 1, another: "any value"}, // additional property
{kind: "anything_else", foo: "any"}, // property foo not allowed
{kind: "anything_else", bar: 1}, // property bar not allowed
]
dynamicDefaults
This keyword allows to assign dynamic defaults to properties, such as timestamps, unique IDs etc.
This keyword only works if
useDefaults options is used and not inside
anyOf keywords etc., in the same way as default keyword treated by Ajv.
The keyword should be added on the object level. Its value should be an object with each property corresponding to a property name, in the same way as in standard
properties keyword. The value of each property can be:
func (an identifier) and
args (an object with parameters that will be passed to this function during schema compilation - see examples).
The properties used in
dynamicDefaults should not be added to
required keyword in the same schema (or validation will fail), because unlike
default this keyword is processed after validation.
There are several predefined dynamic default functions:
"timestamp" - current timestamp in milliseconds
"datetime" - current date and time as string (ISO, valid according to
date-time format)
"date" - current date as string (ISO, valid according to
date format)
"time" - current time as string (ISO, valid according to
time format)
"random" - pseudo-random number in [0, 1) interval
"randomint" - pseudo-random integer number. If string is used as a property value, the function will randomly return 0 or 1. If object
{ func: 'randomint', args: { max: N } } is used then the default will be an integer number in [0, N) interval.
"seq" - sequential integer number starting from 0. If string is used as a property value, the default sequence will be used. If object
{ func: 'seq', args: { name: 'foo'} } is used then the sequence with name
"foo" will be used. Sequences are global, even if different ajv instances are used.
const schema = {
type: "object",
dynamicDefaults: {
ts: "datetime",
r: {func: "randomint", args: {max: 100}},
id: {func: "seq", args: {name: "id"}},
},
properties: {
ts: {
type: "string",
format: "date-time",
},
r: {
type: "integer",
minimum: 0,
exclusiveMaximum: 100,
},
id: {
type: "integer",
minimum: 0,
},
},
}
const data = {}
ajv.validate(data) // true
data // { ts: '2016-12-01T22:07:28.829Z', r: 25, id: 0 }
const data1 = {}
ajv.validate(data1) // true
data1 // { ts: '2016-12-01T22:07:29.832Z', r: 68, id: 1 }
ajv.validate(data1) // true
data1 // didn't change, as all properties were defined
When using the
useDefaults option value
"empty", properties and items equal to
null or
"" (empty string) will be considered missing and assigned defaults. Use
allOf compound keyword to execute
dynamicDefaults before validation.
const schema = {
type: "object",
allOf: [
{
dynamicDefaults: {
ts: "datetime",
r: {func: "randomint", args: {min: 5, max: 100}},
id: {func: "seq", args: {name: "id"}},
},
},
{
properties: {
ts: {
type: "string",
},
r: {
type: "number",
minimum: 5,
exclusiveMaximum: 100,
},
id: {
type: "integer",
minimum: 0,
},
},
},
],
}
const data = {ts: "", r: null}
ajv.validate(data) // true
data // { ts: '2016-12-01T22:07:28.829Z', r: 25, id: 0 }
You can add your own dynamic default function to be recognised by this keyword:
const uuid = require("uuid")
const def = require("ajv-keywords/dist/definitions/dynamicDefaults")
def.DEFAULTS.uuid = () => uuid.v4
const schema = {
dynamicDefaults: {id: "uuid"},
properties: {id: {type: "string", format: "uuid"}},
}
const data = {}
ajv.validate(schema, data) // true
data // { id: 'a1183fbe-697b-4030-9bcc-cfeb282a9150' };
const data1 = {}
ajv.validate(schema, data1) // true
data1 // { id: '5b008de7-1669-467a-a5c6-70fa244d7209' }
You also can define dynamic default that accept parameters, e.g. version of uuid:
const uuid = require("uuid")
function getUuid(args) {
const version = "v" + ((arvs && args.v) || "4")
return uuid[version]
}
const def = require("ajv-keywords/dist/definitions/dynamicDefaults")
def.DEFAULTS.uuid = getUuid
const schema = {
dynamicDefaults: {
id1: "uuid", // v4
id2: {func: "uuid", v: 4}, // v4
id3: {func: "uuid", v: 1}, // v1
},
}
Please note: dynamic default functions are differentiated by the number of parameters they have (
function.length). Functions that do not expect default must have one non-optional argument so that
function.length > 0.
dynamicDefaults is not supported in standalone validation code.
