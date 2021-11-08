Internationalised error messages for Ajv - superfast JSON validator for JSON Schema and JSON Type Definition.

Supported locales

locale language contributor draft-04 draft-061 draft-072 draft

2019-093

/2020-124 JTD5 🇬🇧 en English ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ AR ar Arabic Mahmoud-Mardeni ✓ ✓ ✓ - - CA ca Catalan alexandreec ✓ ✓ ✓ - * 🇨🇿 cs Czech kiskovacs

NAM0007 ✓

✓



✓ - * 🇩🇪 de German jmtoball

gflohr ✓

✓



✓ ✓

✓

🇪🇸 es Spanish jpablom ✓ ✓ ✓ - * 🇫🇮 fi Finnish saulipurhonen ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 🇫🇷 fr French monlouisj

Telokis ✓

✓



✓ - * 🇭🇺 hu Hungarian szilveszter9 ✓ - - - * 🇮🇩 id Indonesian ekoeryanto ✓ ✓ ✓ - * 🇮🇹 it Italian jasoniangreen

lucacorti ✓



✓

✓

✓

✓ 🇯🇵 ja Japanese gilgongo ✓ - - - * 🇰🇷 ko Korean MinByeongDon ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 🇳🇴 nb Norwegian bokmål mtramm ✓ ✓ - - * 🇳🇱 nl Dutch pimlie

niekvb ✓ ✓ ✓

✓

✓ 🇵🇱 pl Polish danielzurawski ✓ - - - * 🇧🇷 pt-BR Português - Brasil marcosrava

ggondim ✓ ✓ ✓

✓

✓ 🇷🇺 ru Russian ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 🇸🇰 sk Slovak kiskovacs ✓ ✓ - - * 🇸🇪 sv Swedish limmen ✓ ✓ - - * 🇹🇭 th Thai encX ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 🇨🇳 zh Chinese jinzhubaofu

leuction ✓



✓

✓

✓

✓ 🇹🇼 zh-TW Chinese - Taiwan minipai ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

1 added boolean schema, keywords const , contains , propertyNames

2 added keywords if / then / else

3 added messages for keywords unevaluatedProperties , unevaluatedItems , dependentRequired

4 keyword items messages

5 JSON Type Definition

* discriminator form messages are not translated

Please contribute locales that you need to use if they are missing or incomplete.

Install

Using npm:

npm install ajv-i18n

Usage

In node:

const Ajv = require ( "ajv" ) const localize = require ( "ajv-i18n" ) const ajv = Ajv({ allErrors : true , messages : false }) const validate = ajv.compile(schema) const valid = validate(data) if (!valid) { localize.ru(validate.errors) console .log(ajv.errorsText(validate.errors, { separator : '

' })) }

To require only necessary locales (e.g., with browserify):

const localize_ru = require ( 'ajv-i18n/localize/ru' )

or

const localize = { en : require ( 'ajv-i18n/localize/en' ), ru : require ( 'ajv-i18n/localize/ru' ), }

See Ajv docs for more information.

Tests

npm install git submodule update npm test

Contributing

Functions that localize error messages are generated using doT template localize.jst, JSON Schema messages and JSON Type Definition messages. Templates are pre-compiled, so doT is not a run-time dependency.

npm run build - compiles functions to localize folder.

Contributors of locales

Enterprise support

ajv-i18n package is a part of Tidelift enterprise subscription - it provides a centralised commercial support to open-source software users, in addition to the support provided by software maintainers.

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure. Please do NOT report security vulnerability via GitHub issues.

License

MIT