openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ajv-i18n

by ajv-validator
4.2.0 (see all)

Internationalised error messages for Ajv JSON schema validator

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

87.5K

GitHub Stars

129

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

48

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ajv-i18n

Internationalised error messages for Ajv - superfast JSON validator for JSON Schema and JSON Type Definition.

Build Status npm Coverage Status Gitter

Supported locales

localelanguagecontributordraft-04draft-061draft-072draft
2019-093
/2020-124		JTD5
🇬🇧 enEnglish
AR arArabicMahmoud-Mardeni--
CA caCatalanalexandreec-*
🇨🇿 csCzechkiskovacs
NAM0007
 
 
-*
🇩🇪 deGermanjmtoball
gflohr
 
 

 
 
🇪🇸 esSpanishjpablom-*
🇫🇮 fiFinnishsaulipurhonen
🇫🇷 frFrenchmonlouisj
Telokis
 
 
-*
🇭🇺 huHungarianszilveszter9---*
🇮🇩 idIndonesianekoeryanto-*
🇮🇹 itItalianjasoniangreen
lucacorti
 



🇯🇵 jaJapanesegilgongo---*
🇰🇷 koKoreanMinByeongDon
🇳🇴 nbNorwegian bokmålmtramm--*
🇳🇱 nlDutchpimlie
niekvb

🇵🇱 plPolishdanielzurawski---*
🇧🇷 pt-BRPortuguês - Brasilmarcosrava
ggondim

🇷🇺 ruRussian
🇸🇰 skSlovakkiskovacs--*
🇸🇪 svSwedishlimmen--*
🇹🇭 thThaiencX
🇨🇳 zhChinesejinzhubaofu
leuction
 



🇹🇼 zh-TWChinese - Taiwanminipai

1 added boolean schema, keywords const, contains, propertyNames

2 added keywords if/then/else

3 added messages for keywords unevaluatedProperties, unevaluatedItems, dependentRequired

4 keyword items messages

5 JSON Type Definition

* discriminator form messages are not translated

Please contribute locales that you need to use if they are missing or incomplete.

Install

Using npm:

npm install ajv-i18n

Usage

In node:

const Ajv = require("ajv") // version >= 8.0.0
const localize = require("ajv-i18n")
// or for JSON Type Definition
// const localize = require("ajv-i18n/localize/jtd")

const ajv = Ajv({allErrors: true, messages: false})
const validate = ajv.compile(schema)
const valid = validate(data)

if (!valid) {
  // ru for Russian
  localize.ru(validate.errors)
  // string with all errors and data paths
  console.log(ajv.errorsText(validate.errors, {separator: '\n'}))
}

To require only necessary locales (e.g., with browserify):

const localize_ru = require('ajv-i18n/localize/ru')
// or for JSON Type Definition
// const localize_ru = require('ajv-i18n/localize/ru/jtd')

or

const localize = {
  en: require('ajv-i18n/localize/en'),
  ru: require('ajv-i18n/localize/ru'),
}

See Ajv docs for more information.

Tests

npm install
git submodule update --init
npm test

Contributing

Functions that localize error messages are generated using doT template localize.jst, JSON Schema messages and JSON Type Definition messages. Templates are pre-compiled, so doT is not a run-time dependency.

npm run build - compiles functions to localize folder.

Contributors of locales

danielzurawski szilveszter9 jmtoball gilgongo jasoniangreen jpablom limmen jinzhubaofu kiskovacs mahmoud-mardeni monlouisj marcosrava mtramm Mahmoud-Mardeni leuction lucacorti minipai encX pimlie MinByeongDon gflohr ekoeryanto Telokis alexandreec ggondim niekvb NAM0007 saulipurhonen

Enterprise support

ajv-i18n package is a part of Tidelift enterprise subscription - it provides a centralised commercial support to open-source software users, in addition to the support provided by software maintainers.

Security contact

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure. Please do NOT report security vulnerability via GitHub issues.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial