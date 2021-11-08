Internationalised error messages for Ajv - superfast JSON validator for JSON Schema and JSON Type Definition.
|locale
|language
|contributor
|draft-04
|draft-061
|draft-072
|draft
2019-093
/2020-124
|JTD5
|🇬🇧 en
|English
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|AR ar
|Arabic
|Mahmoud-Mardeni
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|CA ca
|Catalan
|alexandreec
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|*
|🇨🇿 cs
|Czech
|kiskovacs
NAM0007
|✓
|✓
✓
|-
|*
|🇩🇪 de
|German
|jmtoball
gflohr
|✓
|✓
✓
|✓
|✓
|🇪🇸 es
|Spanish
|jpablom
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|*
|🇫🇮 fi
|Finnish
|saulipurhonen
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|🇫🇷 fr
|French
|monlouisj
Telokis
|✓
|✓
✓
|-
|*
|🇭🇺 hu
|Hungarian
|szilveszter9
|✓
|-
|-
|-
|*
|🇮🇩 id
|Indonesian
|ekoeryanto
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|*
|🇮🇹 it
|Italian
|jasoniangreen
lucacorti
|✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
|🇯🇵 ja
|Japanese
|gilgongo
|✓
|-
|-
|-
|*
|🇰🇷 ko
|Korean
|MinByeongDon
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|🇳🇴 nb
|Norwegian bokmål
|mtramm
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|*
|🇳🇱 nl
|Dutch
|pimlie
niekvb
|✓
|✓
|✓
✓
✓
|🇵🇱 pl
|Polish
|danielzurawski
|✓
|-
|-
|-
|*
|🇧🇷 pt-BR
|Português - Brasil
|marcosrava
ggondim
|✓
|✓
|✓
✓
✓
|🇷🇺 ru
|Russian
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|🇸🇰 sk
|Slovak
|kiskovacs
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|*
|🇸🇪 sv
|Swedish
|limmen
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|*
|🇹🇭 th
|Thai
|encX
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|🇨🇳 zh
|Chinese
|jinzhubaofu
leuction
|✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
|🇹🇼 zh-TW
|Chinese - Taiwan
|minipai
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
1 added boolean schema, keywords
const,
contains,
propertyNames
2 added keywords
if/
then/
else
3 added messages for keywords
unevaluatedProperties,
unevaluatedItems,
dependentRequired
4 keyword
items messages
5 JSON Type Definition
*
discriminator form messages are not translated
Please contribute locales that you need to use if they are missing or incomplete.
Using npm:
npm install ajv-i18n
In node:
const Ajv = require("ajv") // version >= 8.0.0
const localize = require("ajv-i18n")
// or for JSON Type Definition
// const localize = require("ajv-i18n/localize/jtd")
const ajv = Ajv({allErrors: true, messages: false})
const validate = ajv.compile(schema)
const valid = validate(data)
if (!valid) {
// ru for Russian
localize.ru(validate.errors)
// string with all errors and data paths
console.log(ajv.errorsText(validate.errors, {separator: '\n'}))
}
To require only necessary locales (e.g., with browserify):
const localize_ru = require('ajv-i18n/localize/ru')
// or for JSON Type Definition
// const localize_ru = require('ajv-i18n/localize/ru/jtd')
or
const localize = {
en: require('ajv-i18n/localize/en'),
ru: require('ajv-i18n/localize/ru'),
}
See Ajv docs for more information.
npm install
git submodule update --init
npm test
Functions that localize error messages are generated using doT template localize.jst, JSON Schema messages and JSON Type Definition messages. Templates are pre-compiled, so doT is not a run-time dependency.
npm run build - compiles functions to localize folder.
ajv-i18n package is a part of Tidelift enterprise subscription - it provides a centralised commercial support to open-source software users, in addition to the support provided by software maintainers.
To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure. Please do NOT report security vulnerability via GitHub issues.