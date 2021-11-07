JSON Schema formats for Ajv
// ESM/TypeScript import
import Ajv from "ajv"
import addFormats from "ajv-formats"
// Node.js require:
const Ajv = require("ajv")
const addFormats = require("ajv-formats")
const ajv = new Ajv()
addFormats(ajv)
The package defines these formats:
See regular expressions used for format validation and the sources that were used in formats.ts.
Please note: JSON Schema draft-07 also defines formats
iri,
iri-reference,
idn-hostname and
idn-email for URLs, hostnames and emails with international characters. These formats are available in ajv-formats-draft2019 plugin.
formatMaximum /
formatMinimum and
formatExclusiveMaximum /
formatExclusiveMinimum
These keywords allow to define minimum/maximum constraints when the format keyword defines ordering (
compare function in format definition).
These keywords are added to ajv instance when ajv-formats is used without options or with option
keywords: true.
These keywords apply only to strings. If the data is not a string, the validation succeeds.
The value of keywords
formatMaximum/
formatMinimum and
formatExclusiveMaximum/
formatExclusiveMinimum should be a string or \$data reference. This value is the maximum (minimum) allowed value for the data to be valid as determined by
format keyword. If
format keyword is not present schema compilation will throw exception.
When these keyword are added, they also add comparison functions to formats
"date",
"time" and
"date-time". User-defined formats also can have comparison functions. See addFormat method.
require("ajv-formats")(ajv)
const schema = {
type: "string",
format: "date",
formatMinimum: "2016-02-06",
formatExclusiveMaximum: "2016-12-27",
}
const validDataList = ["2016-02-06", "2016-12-26"]
const invalidDataList = ["2016-02-05", "2016-12-27", "abc"]
Options can be passed via the second parameter. Options value can be
addFormats(ajv, ["date", "time"])
Please note: when ajv encounters an undefined format it throws exception (unless ajv instance was configured with
strict: false option). To allow specific undefined formats they have to be passed to ajv instance via
formats option with
true value:
const ajv = new Ajv((formats: {date: true, time: true})) // to ignore "date" and "time" formats in schemas.
"full") with optional list of format names and
keywords option to add additional format comparison keywords:
addFormats(ajv, {mode: "fast"})
or
addFormats(ajv, {mode: "fast", formats: ["date", "time"], keywords: true})
In
"fast" mode the following formats are simplified:
"date",
"time",
"date-time",
"iso-time",
"iso-date-time",
"uri",
"uri-reference",
"email". For example,
"date",
"time" and
"date-time" do not validate ranges in
"fast" mode, only string structure, and other formats have simplified regular expressions.
npm install
git submodule update --init
npm test
I have started using it along with 7.x of ajv module. It has been separated from ajv 6.x version. It is pretty easy to integrate and also have good schema structure designed which we use for validations.