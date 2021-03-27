Custom error messages in JSON-Schema for Ajv validator
Please note
ajv-errors v3 supports ajv v8.
If you are using ajv v6, you should use ajv-errors v1
npm install ajv-errors
Add the keyword
errorMessages to Ajv instance:
const Ajv = require("ajv").default
const ajv = new Ajv({allErrors: true})
// Ajv option allErrors is required
require("ajv-errors")(ajv /*, {singleError: true} */)
See Options below.
Replace all errors in the current schema and subschemas with a single message:
const schema = {
type: "object",
required: ["foo"],
properties: {
foo: {type: "integer"},
},
additionalProperties: false,
errorMessage: "should be an object with an integer property foo only",
}
const validate = ajv.compile(schema)
console.log(validate({foo: "a", bar: 2})) // false
console.log(validate.errors) // processed errors
Processed errors:
[
{
keyword: "errorMessage",
message: "should be an object with an integer property foo only",
// ...
params: {
errors: [
{keyword: "additionalProperties", instancePath: "" /* , ... */},
{keyword: "type", instancePath: ".foo" /* , ... */},
],
},
},
]
Replace errors for certain keywords in the current schema only:
const schema = {
type: "object",
required: ["foo"],
properties: {
foo: {type: "integer"},
},
additionalProperties: false,
errorMessage: {
type: "should be an object", // will not replace internal "type" error for the property "foo"
required: "should have property foo",
additionalProperties: "should not have properties other than foo",
},
}
const validate = ajv.compile(schema)
console.log(validate({foo: "a", bar: 2})) // false
console.log(validate.errors) // processed errors
Processed errors:
[
{
// original error
keyword: type,
instancePath: "/foo",
// ...
message: "should be integer",
},
{
// generated error
keyword: "errorMessage",
message: "should not have properties other than foo",
// ...
params: {
errors: [{keyword: "additionalProperties" /* , ... */}],
},
},
]
For keywords "required" and "dependencies" it is possible to specify different messages for different properties:
const schema = {
type: "object",
required: ["foo", "bar"],
properties: {
foo: {type: "integer"},
bar: {type: "string"},
},
errorMessage: {
type: "should be an object", // will not replace internal "type" error for the property "foo"
required: {
foo: 'should have an integer property "foo"',
bar: 'should have a string property "bar"',
},
},
}
Replace errors for properties / items (and deeper), regardless where in schema they were created:
const schema = {
type: "object",
required: ["foo", "bar"],
allOf: [
{
properties: {
foo: {type: "integer", minimum: 2},
bar: {type: "string", minLength: 2},
},
additionalProperties: false,
},
],
errorMessage: {
properties: {
foo: "data.foo should be integer >= 2",
bar: "data.bar should be string with length >= 2",
},
},
}
const validate = ajv.compile(schema)
console.log(validate({foo: 1, bar: "a"})) // false
console.log(validate.errors) // processed errors
Processed errors:
[
{
keyword: "errorMessage",
message: "data.foo should be integer >= 2",
instancePath: "/foo",
// ...
params: {
errors: [{keyword: "minimum" /* , ... */}],
},
},
{
keyword: "errorMessage",
message: "data.bar should be string with length >= 2",
instancePath: "/bar",
// ...
params: {
errors: [{keyword: "minLength" /* , ... */}],
},
},
]
When the value of keyword
errorMessage is an object you can specify a message that will be used if any error appears that is not specified by keywords/properties/items using
_ property:
const schema = {
type: "object",
required: ["foo", "bar"],
allOf: [
{
properties: {
foo: {type: "integer", minimum: 2},
bar: {type: "string", minLength: 2},
},
additionalProperties: false,
},
],
errorMessage: {
type: "data should be an object",
properties: {
foo: "data.foo should be integer >= 2",
bar: "data.bar should be string with length >= 2",
},
_: 'data should have properties "foo" and "bar" only',
},
}
const validate = ajv.compile(schema)
console.log(validate({})) // false
console.log(validate.errors) // processed errors
Processed errors:
[
{
keyword: "errorMessage",
message: 'data should be an object with properties "foo" and "bar" only',
instancePath: "",
// ...
params: {
errors: [{keyword: "required" /* , ... */}, {keyword: "required" /* , ... */}],
},
},
]
The message in property
_ of
errorMessage replaces the same errors that would have been replaced if
errorMessage were a string.
Custom error messages used in
errorMessage keyword can be templates using JSON-pointers or relative JSON-pointers to data being validated, in which case the value will be interpolated. Also see examples of relative JSON-pointers.
The syntax to interpolate a value is
${<pointer>}.
The values used in messages will be JSON-stringified:
false and
"false", etc.
Example:
const schema = {
type: "object",
properties: {
size: {
type: "number",
minimum: 4,
},
},
errorMessage: {
properties: {
size: "size should be a number bigger or equal to 4, current value is ${/size}",
},
},
}
Property names can be used in error messages with the relative JSON-pointer (e.g.
0#).
Example:
const schema = {
type: "object",
properties: {
size: {
type: "number",
},
},
additionalProperties: {
not: true,
errorMessage: “extra property is ${0#}”
}
}
Defaults:
{
keepErrors: false,
singleError: false,
}
params.errors property of generated error). If an error was matched and included in the error generated by
errorMessage keyword it will have property
emUsed: true.
errorMessage keyword (error messages defined for properties and items are not merged because they have different instancePaths). Multiple error messages are concatenated. Option values:
false (default): create multiple errors, one for each message
true: create single error, messages are concatenated using
"; "
