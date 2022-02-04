openbase logo
ajv

by ajv-validator
8.8.2 (see all)

The fastest JSON schema Validator. Supports JSON Schema draft-04/06/07/2019-09/2020-12 and JSON Type Definition (RFC8927)

Readme

Ajv logo

 

Ajv JSON schema validator

The fastest JSON validator for Node.js and browser.

Supports JSON Schema draft-04/06/07/2019-09/2020-12 (draft-04 support requires ajv-draft-04 package) and JSON Type Definition RFC8927.

Contributing

More than 100 people contributed to Ajv, and we would love to have you join the development. We welcome implementing new features that will benefit many users and ideas to improve our documentation.

Please review Contributing guidelines and Code components.

Documentation

All documentation is available on the Ajv website.

Some useful site links:

Please sponsor Ajv development

Since I asked to support Ajv development 40 people and 6 organizations contributed via GitHub and OpenCollective - this support helped receiving the MOSS grant!

Your continuing support is very important - the funds will be used to develop and maintain Ajv once the next major version is released.

Please sponsor Ajv via:

Thank you.

Open Collective sponsors

Performance

Ajv generates code to turn JSON Schemas into super-fast validation functions that are efficient for v8 optimization.

Currently Ajv is the fastest and the most standard compliant validator according to these benchmarks:

Performance of different validators by json-schema-benchmark:

performance

Features

Install

To install version 8:

npm install ajv

Getting started

Try it in the Node.js REPL: https://runkit.com/npm/ajv

In JavaScript:

// or ESM/TypeScript import
import Ajv from "ajv"
// Node.js require:
const Ajv = require("ajv")

const ajv = new Ajv() // options can be passed, e.g. {allErrors: true}

const schema = {
  type: "object",
  properties: {
    foo: {type: "integer"},
    bar: {type: "string"}
  },
  required: ["foo"],
  additionalProperties: false,
}

const data = {
  foo: 1,
  bar: "abc"
}

const validate = ajv.compile(schema)
const valid = validate(data)
if (!valid) console.log(validate.errors)

Learn how to use Ajv and see more examples in the Guide: getting started

Changes history

See https://github.com/ajv-validator/ajv/releases

Please note: Changes in version 8.0.0

Version 7.0.0

Version 6.0.0.

Code of conduct

Please review and follow the Code of conduct.

Please report any unacceptable behaviour to ajv.validator@gmail.com - it will be reviewed by the project team.

Security contact

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure. Please do NOT report security vulnerabilities via GitHub issues.

Open-source software support

Ajv is a part of Tidelift subscription - it provides a centralised support to open-source software users, in addition to the support provided by software maintainers.

License

MIT

100
1 year ago
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Working with Any API development framework request query string, path params, and body validation is crucial and mostly in node js world people configure joi validation. Similar to joi there is Ajv json schema validator which is more performant than any other validator, by default it comes with serializer and parser and follows JSON type definition. Only issue I face with this validator while configuring it needs a lot of documentation reading and there aren't a lot of community examples for this, but once set up you will feel the difference in the project development speed. We also created common schema validation and created merging functionality around this. Its best validation tool you can find.

0
5 months ago
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

Blazing fast and simple validation plugin that makes coding validation functionality on the backend a breeze! I've used this along with Fastify and couldn't be any happier, got me rid of hundreds to thousands of lines of validation functionality on the backend! :) Also has a couple of validation presets for emails, phone numbers, etc... which make the experience even better!

0
12 days ago
Web / Unity Developer @absurd-joy Building tangle.app, flipjacksgame.com and @CandyCoded
12 days ago
8 months ago
Live long and prosper.
8 months ago
1 year ago
Full-stack Javascript/Node.js developer, architect, & engineer in junior/mid role & CEO @GhettoGeek LLC; boutique, full-service digital agency downtown Phx, AZ.
1 year ago

