See http://foliotek.github.com/AjaxQ for a demonstration and documentation
$.ajaxq follows the $.ajax options and return value, with an extra first parameter (the queue name).
$.ajaxq(name, opts);
$.getq follows the $.get options and return value, with an extra first parameter (the queue name).
$.getq(name, opts);
$.postq follows the $.post options and return value, with an extra first parameter (the queue name).
$.postq(name, opts);
$.ajaxq.isRunning returns a boolean representing if any requests are currently running.
qname is an optional parameter.
$.ajaxq.isRunning(qname);
$.ajaxq.getActiveRequest returns the currently processing jqXHR for the given queue.
qname is required.
$.ajaxq.getActiveRequest(qname);
$.ajaxq.clear removes any unprocessed requests from the queue.
qname is an optional parameter.
$.ajaxq.clear(qname);
$.ajaxq.abort aborts the current request, and removes any unprocessed reqeusts from the queue.
qname is required.
$.ajaxq.abort(qname);