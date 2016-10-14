openbase logo
ajaxq

by Foliotek
0.0.7 (see all)

A tiny, simple jQuery plugin for sequential ajax requests

Popularity

Downloads/wk

188

GitHub Stars

204

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

AjaxQ

A tiny, simple jQuery plugin for sequential ajax requests

See http://foliotek.github.com/AjaxQ for a demonstration and documentation

Usage

$.ajaxq follows the $.ajax options and return value, with an extra first parameter (the queue name).

  $.ajaxq(name, opts);

$.getq follows the $.get options and return value, with an extra first parameter (the queue name).

  $.getq(name, opts);

$.postq follows the $.post options and return value, with an extra first parameter (the queue name).

  $.postq(name, opts);

$.ajaxq.isRunning returns a boolean representing if any requests are currently running. qname is an optional parameter.

  $.ajaxq.isRunning(qname);

$.ajaxq.getActiveRequest returns the currently processing jqXHR for the given queue. qname is required.

  $.ajaxq.getActiveRequest(qname);

$.ajaxq.clear removes any unprocessed requests from the queue. qname is an optional parameter.

     $.ajaxq.clear(qname);

$.ajaxq.abort aborts the current request, and removes any unprocessed reqeusts from the queue. qname is required.

  $.ajaxq.abort(qname);

Demo

http://foliotek.github.com/AjaxQ#demo

