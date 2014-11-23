ajaxChimp

AjaxChimp is a jQuery plugin that lets you ajaxify your mailchimp form.

Use this if you hate the jarring transition to the mailchimp website upon submitting an email address to mailchimp.

Note: This relies on an undocumented feature at mailchimp that uses JSONP to allow cross-domain ajax to work. You have been warned. (It has however, been around for at least 3 years that I know of, and probably more.)

Install

Just add the script to your webpage (along with jQuery ofcourse). Get it here:

curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/scdoshi/jquery-ajaxchimp/master/jquery.ajaxchimp.js

bower

bower install ajaxchimp

Requirements

jQuery

Note: Developed with 1.9.1, but it should work with earlier versions. If it does or does not work with a particular version, please open an issue on github.

Use

On the mailchimp form element

$( 'form-selector' ).ajaxChimp();

Label

If a label element is included in the form for the email input, then the success or error message will be displayed in it. A valid or error class will also be added accordingly.

Example Form

< form id = "mc-form" > < input id = "mc-email" type = "email" placeholder = "email" > < label for = "mc-email" > </ label > < button type = "submit" > Submit </ button > </ form >

$( '#mc-form' ).ajaxChimp({ url : 'http://blahblah.us1.list-manage.com/subscribe/post?u=5afsdhfuhdsiufdba6f8802&id=4djhfdsh9' });

Options

Callback

Optionally, you can specify a callback with either method to run after the ajax query to mailchimp succeeds or fails.

$( 'form-selector' ).ajaxChimp({ callback : callbackFunction });

The JSONP response from mailchimp will be passed to the callback function

function callbackFunction ( resp ) { if (resp.result === 'success' ) { } }

URL

You can specify the mailchimp URL to post to (or override the url provided on the form element)

$( 'form-selector' ).ajaxChimp({ url : 'mailchimp-post-url' });

The mailchimp post url will look like this:

http :

Language Support

For success and error messages in different languages:

Specify the language as an option.

Include jquery.ajaxchimp.langs.js in the html file

$( 'form-selector' ).ajaxChimp({ language : 'es' });

Note: If the language you want is not supported out of the box, or the translations are wrong, open a pull request with the required language and I will add it in.

You can also add custom translations just for your website:

$.ajaxChimp.translations.es = { 'submit' : 'Grabación en curso...' , 0 : 'Te hemos enviado un email de confirmación' , 1 : 'Por favor, introduzca un valor' , 2 : 'Una dirección de correo electrónico debe contener una sola @' , 3 : 'La parte de dominio de la dirección de correo electrónico no es válida (la parte después de la @:)' , 4 : 'La parte de usuario de la dirección de correo electrónico no es válida (la parte antes de la @:)' , 5 : 'Esta dirección de correo electrónico se ve falso o no válido. Por favor, introduce una dirección de correo electrónico real' }

The mapping to english for mailchimp responses and the submit message are as follows: