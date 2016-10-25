This library simply takes the standard HTML forms as an input and make them send requests via AJAX keeping HTML5 validations.
Download the file from here, via
npm i ajaxable or get it directly from the
/dist folder
Basic
<script src="path/to/ajaxable.min.js"></script>
<form id="myform" method="POST" action="https://se.nd/it/somewhere">
<input name="name" placeholder="Name"/>
<input name="email" placeholder="Email" type="email" required/>
<button>Send</button>
</form>
<script type="text/javascript">
ajaxable('#myform');
</script>
Listen events
ajaxable('#myform')
.onStart(function(params) {
// Make stuff before each request, eg. start 'loading animation'
})
.onEnd(function(params) {
// Make stuff after each request, eg. stop 'loading animation'
})
.onResponse(function(res, params) {
// Make stuff after on response of each request
})
.onError(function(err, params) {
// Make stuff on errors
});
The
params argument is an object containing additional data about the specific request. For example,
el is the form element which made the request and
activeRequests indicates how many requests are still pending (useful with multiple forms)
Clone the repository and enter inside the folder
$ git clone https://github.com/artf/ajaxable.git
$ cd ajaxable
Install it
$ npm i
Start the dev server
$ npm start
Build before the commit. This will also increase the patch level version of the package
$ npm run build
Run tests
$ npm test
Run and watch tests
$ npm run test:dev
All modern browsers (IE > 9)
MIT