ajax-request — Simplified http request

var request = require ( 'ajax-request' );

install

npm install ajax-request --save

test

mocha

API

{obejct|string} options required

If the options is string, it will send get request. {string} options.url required {string} options.method [options.method=GET]

The http request type {obejct} options.data

if the request type is GET , it's appended to query string of the URL, or it's sended to remote of body. {object} options.headers

An object containing request headers. {string} options.encoding

Set response data encoding {boolean} options.isBuffer [options.isBuffer=false]

Parse response data to buffer {boolean} options.json [options.json=false]

Parse response data to json

required If the options is string, it will send get request. {function} callback required

request( 'url' , function ( err, res, body ) {}); request({ url : '' , method : 'GET' , data : { query1 : 'value1' } }, function ( err, res, body ) { });

The API same as request

request.post({ url : 'url' , data : {}, headers : {} });

{obejct} options required options.url {string} required options.ignore {boolean} [options.ignore=false]

Is the filepath ignore case. options.rootPath {string} [options.rootPath='']

The root of dest path options.destPath {string|function}

Custom the download path.

required {function} callback required

request.download({ url : 'path/index.png' , rootPath : '' }, function ( err, res, body, destpath ) {}); request.download({ url : 'path/index.png' , destPath : function ( filename ) { return filename; } }, function ( err, res, body, destpath ) { });

Deprecated, move to base64