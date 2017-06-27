var request = require('ajax-request');
npm install ajax-request --save
mocha
options required
options.url required
options.method [options.method=GET]
options.data
GET, it's appended to query string of the URL, or it's sended to remote of body.
options.headers
options.encoding
options.isBuffer [options.isBuffer=false]
options.json [options.json=false]
callback required
request('url', function(err, res, body) {});
request({
url: '',
method: 'GET',
data: {
query1: 'value1'
}
}, function(err, res, body) {
});
The API same as request
request.post({
url: 'url',
data: {},
headers: {}
});
options required
options.url {string} required
options.ignore {boolean} [options.ignore=false]
options.rootPath {string} [options.rootPath='']
options.destPath {string|function}
callback required
request.download({
url: 'path/index.png',
rootPath: ''
}, function(err, res, body, destpath) {});
request.download({
url: 'path/index.png',
destPath: function(filename) {
return filename;
}
}, function(err, res, body, destpath) { });
Deprecated, move to base64