openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ar

ajax-request

by nothing
1.2.3 (see all)

Http request for nodejs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

41.4K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ajax-request — Simplified http request

NPM

var request = require('ajax-request');

install

npm install ajax-request --save

test

mocha

API

request(options, callback)

  • {obejct|string} options required
    If the options is string, it will send get request.
    • {string} options.url required
    • {string} options.method [options.method=GET]
      The http request type
    • {obejct} options.data
      if the request type is GET, it's appended to query string of the URL, or it's sended to remote of body.
    • {object} options.headers
      An object containing request headers.
    • {string} options.encoding
      Set response data encoding
    • {boolean} options.isBuffer [options.isBuffer=false]
      Parse response data to buffer
    • {boolean} options.json [options.json=false]
      Parse response data to json
  • {function} callback required
request('url', function(err, res, body) {});

request({
  url: '',
  method: 'GET',
  data: {
    query1: 'value1'
  }
}, function(err, res, body) {
  
});

.post(options, callback)

The API same as request

request.post({
  url: 'url',
  data: {},
  headers: {}
});

.download(options, callback)

  • {obejct} options required
    • options.url {string} required
    • options.ignore {boolean} [options.ignore=false]
      Is the filepath ignore case.
    • options.rootPath {string} [options.rootPath='']
      The root of dest path
    • options.destPath {string|function}
      Custom the download path.
  • {function} callback required
request.download({
  url: 'path/index.png',
  rootPath: ''
}, function(err, res, body, destpath) {});

request.download({
  url: 'path/index.png',
  destPath: function(filename) {
    return filename;
  }
}, function(err, res, body, destpath) { });

.base64(url, callback)

Deprecated, move to base64

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial