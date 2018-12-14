This permits to wire some request and response hooks on any Ajax calls.

I find this handy, for exemple, to handle user session expiration and redirect the user to the login page whenever an Ajax call fails with an auth failure.

Install

Install it!

npm install ajax-interceptor --save

Use it! (with Browserify)

var AjaxInterceptor = require ( "ajax-interceptor" );

No other support for now, but feel free to contribute.

API

AjaxInterceptor.addRequestCallback( function ( xhr ) { console .debug( "request" ,xhr); }); AjaxInterceptor.addResponseCallback( function ( xhr ) { console .debug( "response" ,xhr); }); AjaxInterceptor.wire(); AjaxInterceptor.unwire();

You can add and remove callbacks dynamically while the interceptor is wired.

Alternatives

If you just want to be able to intercept JQuery $.ajax() calls, Global Ajax Event Handlers also work.

License

MIT

