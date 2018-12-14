This permits to wire some request and response hooks on any Ajax calls.
I find this handy, for exemple, to handle user session expiration and redirect the user to the login page whenever an Ajax call fails with an auth failure.
Install it!
npm install ajax-interceptor --save
Use it! (with Browserify)
var AjaxInterceptor = require("ajax-interceptor");
No other support for now, but feel free to contribute.
// Setup some callbacks
AjaxInterceptor.addRequestCallback(function(xhr) {
console.debug("request",xhr);
});
AjaxInterceptor.addResponseCallback(function(xhr) {
console.debug("response",xhr);
});
// Will proxify XHR to fire the above callbacks
AjaxInterceptor.wire();
// Do some requests
// ................
// Will restore XHR and not fire anymore the callbacks
AjaxInterceptor.unwire();
You can add and remove callbacks dynamically while the interceptor is wired.
If you just want to be able to intercept JQuery $.ajax() calls, Global Ajax Event Handlers also work.
MIT
