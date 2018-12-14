openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ai

ajax-interceptor

by Sébastien Lorber
1.0.1 (see all)

This permits to wire interceptors on XHR requests and responses

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

409

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ajax-interceptor

This permits to wire some request and response hooks on any Ajax calls.

I find this handy, for exemple, to handle user session expiration and redirect the user to the login page whenever an Ajax call fails with an auth failure.

Install

Install it!

npm install ajax-interceptor --save

Use it! (with Browserify)

var AjaxInterceptor = require("ajax-interceptor");

No other support for now, but feel free to contribute.

API

// Setup some callbacks
AjaxInterceptor.addRequestCallback(function(xhr) {
    console.debug("request",xhr);
});
AjaxInterceptor.addResponseCallback(function(xhr) {
    console.debug("response",xhr);
});

// Will proxify XHR to fire the above callbacks
AjaxInterceptor.wire();

// Do some requests
// ................

// Will restore XHR and not fire anymore the callbacks
AjaxInterceptor.unwire();

You can add and remove callbacks dynamically while the interceptor is wired.

Alternatives

If you just want to be able to intercept JQuery $.ajax() calls, Global Ajax Event Handlers also work.

License

MIT

Hire a freelance expert

Looking for a React/ReactNative freelance expert with more than 5 years production experience? Contact me from my website or with Twitter.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial