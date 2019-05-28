vue 2 calendar, datepicker component which supported lunar or date event
This project is not only a vue component, but also a webpack multi-page project in action.
Boostrap style like
I18n support
Community feedback
$ npm install vue2-slot-calendar
// js file
import 'vue2-slot-calendar/lib/calendar.min.css';
import calendar from 'vue2-slot-calendar/lib/calendar';
// vue file
// in ES6 modules
import Calendar from 'vue2-slot-calendar';
// in CommonJS
const Calendar = require('vue2-slot-calendar');
// in Global variable
const VueCalendar = Calendar;
<link rel="stylesheet" href="../node_modules/vue2-slot-calendar/lib/calendar.min.css" >
<script src="../node_modules/vue2-slot-calendar/lib/calendar.min.js"></script>
Also see the demo file,
example/demo.html
currently, provide
window.VueCalendarLang function hook to change your lang
translations(lang) {
lang = lang || "en";
let text = {
daysOfWeek: ["Su", "Mo", "Tu", "We", "Th", "Fr", "Sa"],
limit: "Limit reached ({{limit}} items max).",
loading: "Loading...",
minLength: "Min. Length",
months: [
"January",
"February",
"March",
"April",
"May",
"June",
"July",
"August",
"September",
"October",
"November",
"December"
],
notSelected: "Nothing Selected",
required: "Required",
search: "Search"
};
return window.VueCalendarLang ? window.VueCalendarLang(lang) : text;
},
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:4000
npm run dev
# build for production with minification
npm run build
# run unit tests
npm run unit
# run all tests
npm test
<calendar
:value="value"
:disabled-days-of-week="disabled"
:format="format"
:clear-button="clear"
:placeholder="placeholder"
:pane="2"
:has-input="false"
:on-day-click="onDayClick2"
:special-days="_dateMap"
></calendar>
<calendar
class="event-calendar"
:value="value"
:disabled-days-of-week="disabled"
:format="format"
:clear-button="clear"
:placeholder="placeholder"
:pane="2"
:has-input="false"
:on-day-click="onDayClick3"
:change-pane="changePane"
>
<div v-for="evt in events" :slot="evt.date">
${{evt.content}} <i :class="{low : evt.low}" v-if="evt.low">↓</i>
</div>
</calendar>
<calendar
:value="value"
:disabled-days-of-week="disabled"
:format="format"
:clear-button="clear"
:placeholder="placeholder"
:pane="2"
:range-bus="getBus"
:range-status="1"
></calendar>
<calendar
:value="value"
:disabled-days-of-week="disabled"
:format="format"
:clear-button="clear"
:placeholder="placeholder"
:pane="2"
:range-bus="getBus"
:range-status="2"
></calendar>
Options/Props
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|value
String
|''
|Value of the input DOM
|width
String
|'200px'
|Width of the input DOM
|format
String
MMMM/dd/yyyy
|The date format, combination of d, dd, M, MM, MMM, MMMM, yyyy.
|disabled-days-of-week
Array
|Days of the week that should be disabled. Values are 0 (Sunday) to 6 (Saturday). Multiple values should be comma-separated.
|clear-button
Bollean
|false
|If true shows an × shaped button to clear the selected date. Usefull in forms where date entry is optional.
|placeholder
String
|Placeholder to put on the input field when no date (null or empty) is set
|hasInput
Boolean
|true
|Default is has-input style, if don't have input will show pane directly
|pane
Number
|1
|pane count
|borderWidth
Number
|2
|This value is for calculating the pane width
|onDayClick
Function
|Only for
hasInput set false
|specialDays
Object
|To repalce the day text
|changePane
Function
|For pane change parameter (year, month, pane) month[0,11], demo
/src/modules/Docs.vue
|rangeBus
Function
|should return
new Vue() as sibling component communication events bus
|rangeStatus
Number
|0
|Default is
disabled range hover effect, currently only support [0,1,2]
1 will communicate with
2
|onDrawDate
Function
|DrawDate Function
allowSelect to update date cell style
|showDateOnly
Boolean
|false
|show date pane only
|transfer
Boolean
|false
|transfer popup to
document.body
|elementId
String
|elementId for label tag
for attribute
|firstDayOfWeek
Number
|0
|first day of the week, default sunday, [0,6]
|Name
|Description
|drawdate
|drawdate Event like
onDrawDate
props: {
value: {
type: [String, Date]
},
format: {
default: 'MM/dd/yyyy'
},
firstDayOfWeek: {
// sunday
default: 0
},
disabledDaysOfWeek: {
type: Array,
default () {
return []
}
},
width: {
type: String,
default: '200px'
},
clearButton: {
type: Boolean,
default: false
},
inputClasses: {
type: String,
default: ''
},
lang: {
type: String,
default: navigator.language
},
placeholder: {
type: String
},
hasInput: {
type: Boolean,
default: true
},
pane: {
type: Number,
default: 1
},
borderWidth: {
type: Number,
default: 2
},
onDayClick: {
type: Function,
default () {}
},
changePane: {
type: Function,
default () {}
},
specialDays: {
type: Object,
default () {
return {}
}
},
rangeBus: {
type: Function,
default () {
// return new Vue()
}
},
rangeStatus: {
type: Number,
default: 0
},
onDrawDate: {
type: Function,
default () {}
},
maxDate: {
type: String
},
minDate: {
type: String
},
showDateOnly: {
type: Boolean,
default: false
},
transfer: {
type: Boolean,
default: false
},
elementId: [String]
}
Inspired by vue-strap datepicker component.
For detailed explanation on how things work, checkout the guide and docs for vue-loader.