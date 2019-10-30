Airtable Node library designed for async/await with useful helper methods

Install

npm i airtable-plus

Tests

This package's testing suite utilizes:

Mocha

Chai

Leasot

Istanbul

npm run test

Usage

const AirtablePlus = require ( 'airtable-plus' ); const airtable = new AirtablePlus({ baseID : 'xxx' , apiKey : 'xxx' , tableName : 'Table 1' , }); ( async ( ) => { try { const readRes = await airtable.read({ filterByFormula : 'Name = "Foo"' , maxRecords : 1 }); const cfg = { tableName : 'Read' }; const updateRes = await airtable.update( '1234' , { Name : 'foobar' }, cfg); const updateWhereRes = await airtable.updateWhere( 'Name = "Foo"' , { filterByFormula : 'Name = "foobar"' }); const deleteRes = await airtable.delete( '1234' ); const truncRes = await airtable.truncate(); } catch (e) { console .error(e); } })();

API

AirtablePlus

Creates an Airtable api object. Additional parameters can be set to the global configuration object each method uses on subsequent calls. The instance will default to environment variables for apiKey, baseID, and tableName if not passed into configuration object.

Kind: global class

new AirtablePlus(config)

Param Type Description config Object Configuration object [config.apiKey] string Airtable API key [config.baseID] string Airtable base ID [config.tableName] string Airtable table name [config.camelCase] string Converts column name object keys to camel case in JSON response [config.concurrency] string Sets concurrency for async iteration functions [config.complex] boolean Flag to return full Airtable record object with helper methods attached [config.transform] function Optional global transform function for reads

Example

const inst = new AirtablePlus({ baseID : 'xxx' , tableName : 'Table 1' }); const inst = new AirtablePlus({ apiKey : process.env.AIRTABLE_API_KEY, baseID : process.env.AIRTABLE_BASE_ID, tableName : process.env.AIRTABLE_TABLE_NAME, camelCase : false , complex : false , transform : undefined });

airtablePlus.create(data, [config]) ⇒ Promise

Creates a new row using the supplied data object as row values. The object must contain valid keys that correspond to the name and data type of the Airtable table schema being written into, else it will throw an error.

Kind: instance method of AirtablePlus

Returns: Promise - Created Record Object

Param Type Description data Object Create data object [config] Object Optional configuration override [config.tableName] string Airtable table name [config.baseID] string Airtable base id [config.complex] boolean Flag to return full Airtable record object with helper methods attached

Example

const res = await inst.create({ firstName : 'foo' });

airtablePlus.read([params], [config]) ⇒ Promise

Read all data from a table. Can be passed api options for filtering and sorting (see Airtable API docs). An optional transform function can be passed in to manipulate the rows as they are being read in.

Kind: instance method of AirtablePlus

Returns: Promise - Array of record objects

Param Type Description [params] Object | string If string: sets Airtable table name, If object: Airtable api parameters [params.filterByFormula] string Airtable API parameter filterByFormula [params.maxRecords] number Airtable API parameter maxRecords [params.pageSize] number Airtable API parameter pageSize [params.sort] Array.<Object> Airtable API parameter sort [{field: 'name, direction: 'asc'}] [params.view] string Airtable API parameter view to set view ID [params.cellFormat] string Airtable API parameter cellFormat [params.timeZone] string Airtable API parameter timeZone [params.userLocale] string Airtable API parameter userLocale [config] Object Optional configuration override [config.tableName] string Airtable table name [config.camelCase] string Converts column name object keys to camel case in JSON response [config.complex] boolean Flag to return full Airtable record object with helper methods attached [config.transform] function Optional global transform function for reads [config.base] function Airtable sdk base instance

Example

const res = await inst.read(); const res = await inst.read({ maxRecords : 1 });

airtablePlus.find(rowID, [config]) ⇒ Promise

Get data for a specific row on Airtable

Kind: instance method of AirtablePlus

Returns: Promise - Record object

Param Type Description rowID string Airtable Row ID to query data from [config] Object Optional config override [config.tableName] string Airtable table name [config.complex] boolean Flag to return full Airtable record object with helper methods attached [config.base] function Airtable sdk base instance

Example

const res = await inst.find( '1234' );

Updates a row in Airtable. Unlike the replace method anything not passed into the update data object still will be retained. You must send in an object with the keys in the same casing as the Airtable table columns (even when using camelCase=true in config)

Kind: instance method of AirtablePlus

Returns: Promise - Array of record objects

Param Type Description rowID string Airtable Row ID to update data Object row data with keys that you'd like to update [config] Object Optional config override [config.tableName] string Airtable table name [config.complex] boolean Flag to return full Airtable record object with helper methods attached [config.base] function Airtable sdk base instance

Example

const res = await inst.update( '1234' , { firstName : 'foobar' });

Performs a bulk update based on a search criteria. The criteria must be formatted in the valid Airtable formula syntax (see Airtable API docs)

Kind: instance method of AirtablePlus

Returns: Promise - Array of record objects

Param Type Description where string filterByFormula string to filter table data by data Object Data to update if where condition is met [config] Object Optional configuration override [config.baseID] string Airtable base ID [config.tableName] string Airtable table name [config.camelCase] string Converts column name object keys to camel case in JSON response [config.concurrency] string Sets concurrency for async iteration functions [config.complex] boolean Flag to return full Airtable record object with helper methods attached [config.transform] function Optional global transform function for reads

Example

const res = await inst.updateWhere( 'firstName = "foo"' , { firstName : 'fooBar' });

airtablePlus.replace(rowID, data, [config]) ⇒ Promise

Replaces a given row in airtable. Similar to the update function, the only difference is this will completely overwrite the row. Any cells not passed in will be deleted from source row.

Kind: instance method of AirtablePlus

Returns: Promise - Record object

Param Type Description rowID string Airtable Row ID to replace data Object row data with keys that you'd like to replace [config] Object Optional config override [config.tableName] string Airtable table name [config.complex] boolean Flag to return full Airtable record object with helper methods attached [config.base] function Airtable sdk base instance

Example

const res = await inst.replace( '1234' , { firstName : 'foobar' });

airtablePlus.replaceWhere(where, data, [config]) ⇒ Promise

Performs a bulk replace based on a given search criteria. The criteria must be formatted in the valid Airtable formula syntax (see Airtable API docs)

Kind: instance method of AirtablePlus

Returns: Promise - Array of record objects

Param Type Description where string filterByFormula string to filter table data by data Object Data to replace if where condition is met [config] Object Optional configuration override [config.baseID] string Airtable base ID [config.tableName] string Airtable table name [config.camelCase] string Converts column name object keys to camel case in JSON response [config.concurrency] string Sets concurrency for async iteration functions [config.complex] boolean Flag to return full Airtable record object with helper methods attached [config.transform] function Optional global transform function for reads

Example

const res = await inst.replaceWhere( 'firstName = "foo"' , { firstName : 'fooBar' });

airtablePlus.delete(rowID, data, [config]) ⇒ Promise

Deletes a row in the provided table

Kind: instance method of AirtablePlus

Returns: Promise - Record object

Param Type Description rowID string Airtable Row ID to delete data Object row data with keys that you'd like to delete [config] Object Optional config override [config.tableName] string Airtable table name [config.complex] boolean Flag to return full Airtable record object with helper methods attached [config.base] function Airtable sdk base instance

Example

const res = await inst.delete( '1234' );

airtablePlus.deleteWhere(where, data, [config]) ⇒ Promise

Performs a bulk delete based on a search criteria. The criteria must be formatted in the valid Airtable formula syntax (see Airtable API docs)

Kind: instance method of AirtablePlus

Returns: Promise - Array of record objects

Param Type Description where string filterByFormula string to filter table data by data Object Data to delete if where condition is met [config] Object Optional configuration override [config.baseID] string Airtable base ID [config.tableName] string Airtable table name [config.camelCase] string Converts column name object keys to camel case in JSON response [config.concurrency] string Sets concurrency for async iteration functions [config.complex] boolean Flag to return full Airtable record object with helper methods attached [config.transform] function Optional global transform function for reads

Example

const res = await inst.deleteWhere( 'firstName = "foo"' );

airtablePlus.truncate(config) ⇒ Promise

Truncates a table specified in the configuration object

Kind: instance method of AirtablePlus

Returns: Promise - Array of record objects

Param Type Description config Object override configuration object [config.tableName] string Airtable table name

Example

const res = await inst.truncate();

airtablePlus.appendTable(source, dest) ⇒ Promise

Reads all the values from one table and appends to another table. Allows for selective appending by sending optional fields and filters.

Kind: instance method of AirtablePlus

Returns: Promise - Array of record objects

Param Type Description source Object | string if string, source represents source table name source.tableName string Source table name [source.baseID] string Source base id [source.fields] string What fields to copy over to destination table [source.where] string Filter passed in to conditionally copy dest Object | string if string, dest represents dest table name dest.tableName string Dest table name [dest.baseID] string Dest base id [dest.concurrency] string Dest concurrency when creating new values

Example

const res = await inst.appendTable( 'Read' , 'Write' ); const res = await inst.appendTable({ tableName : 'Read' , baseID : 'xxx' }, { tableName : 'Write' })

airtablePlus.overwriteTable(source, dest) ⇒ Promise

Copies/Overwrites one table into another. The source table will have all rows deleted prior to having the source rows inserted.

Kind: instance method of AirtablePlus

Returns: Promise - Array of record objects

Param Type Description source Object | string if string, source represents source table name source.tableName string Source table name [source.baseID] string Source base id [source.fields] string What fields to copy over to destination table [source.where] string Filter passed in to conditionally copy dest Object | string if string, dest represents dest table name dest.tableName string Dest table name [dest.baseID] string Dest base id [dest.concurrency] string Dest concurrency when creating new values

Example

const res = await inst.overwriteTable( 'Read' , 'Write' ); const res = await inst.overwriteTable({ tableName : 'Read' , baseID : 'xxx' }, { tableName : 'Write' })

airtablePlus.upsert(key, data, [config]) ⇒ Promise

Attempts to upsert based on passed in primary key. Inserts if a new entry or updates if entry is already found

Kind: instance method of AirtablePlus

Returns: Promise - Array of record objects

Param Type Description key string Primary key to compare value in passed in data object with dest row data Object Updated data [config] Object Optional config override [config.tableName] string Airtable table name [config.complex] boolean Flag to return full Airtable record object with helper methods attached [config.baseID] string Airtable base id

Example

const res = await inst.upsert( 'primarKeyID' , data);

