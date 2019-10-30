Airtable Node library designed for async/await with useful helper methods
npm i airtable-plus
This package's testing suite utilizes:
# Run Mocha tests
npm run test
const AirtablePlus = require('airtable-plus');
// baseID, apiKey, and tableName can alternatively be set by environment variables
const airtable = new AirtablePlus({
baseID: 'xxx',
apiKey: 'xxx',
tableName: 'Table 1',
});
(async () => {
try {
// allows for api params to be passed in from Airtable api
const readRes = await airtable.read({
filterByFormula: 'Name = "Foo"',
maxRecords: 1
});
// functions can take optional override configuration object
const cfg = { tableName: 'Read' };
const updateRes = await airtable.update('1234', {
Name: 'foobar'
}, cfg);
const updateWhereRes = await airtable.updateWhere('Name = "Foo"', {
filterByFormula: 'Name = "foobar"'
});
const deleteRes = await airtable.delete('1234');
const truncRes = await airtable.truncate();
}
catch(e) {
console.error(e);
}
})();
Creates an Airtable api object. Additional parameters can be set to the global configuration object each method uses on subsequent calls. The instance will default to environment variables for apiKey, baseID, and tableName if not passed into configuration object.
Kind: global class
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
Promise
|Param
|Type
|Description
|config
Object
|Configuration object
|[config.apiKey]
string
|Airtable API key
|[config.baseID]
string
|Airtable base ID
|[config.tableName]
string
|Airtable table name
|[config.camelCase]
string
|Converts column name object keys to camel case in JSON response
|[config.concurrency]
string
|Sets concurrency for async iteration functions
|[config.complex]
boolean
|Flag to return full Airtable record object with helper methods attached
|[config.transform]
function
|Optional global transform function for reads
Example
//common usage
const inst = new AirtablePlus({
baseID: 'xxx',
tableName: 'Table 1'
});
// instantiating with all optional parameters set to their defaults
const inst = new AirtablePlus({
apiKey: process.env.AIRTABLE_API_KEY,
baseID: process.env.AIRTABLE_BASE_ID,
tableName: process.env.AIRTABLE_TABLE_NAME,
camelCase: false,
complex: false,
transform: undefined // optional function to modify records on read
});
Promise
Creates a new row using the supplied data object as row values. The object must contain valid keys that correspond to the name and data type of the Airtable table schema being written into, else it will throw an error.
Kind: instance method of
AirtablePlus
Returns:
Promise - Created Record Object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|data
Object
|Create data object
|[config]
Object
|Optional configuration override
|[config.tableName]
string
|Airtable table name
|[config.baseID]
string
|Airtable base id
|[config.complex]
boolean
|Flag to return full Airtable record object with helper methods attached
Example
const res = await inst.create({ firstName: 'foo' });
Promise
Read all data from a table. Can be passed api options for filtering and sorting (see Airtable API docs). An optional transform function can be passed in to manipulate the rows as they are being read in.
Kind: instance method of
AirtablePlus
Returns:
Promise - Array of record objects
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[params]
Object |
string
|If string: sets Airtable table name, If object: Airtable api parameters
|[params.filterByFormula]
string
|Airtable API parameter filterByFormula
|[params.maxRecords]
number
|Airtable API parameter maxRecords
|[params.pageSize]
number
|Airtable API parameter pageSize
|[params.sort]
Array.<Object>
|Airtable API parameter sort [{field: 'name, direction: 'asc'}]
|[params.view]
string
|Airtable API parameter view to set view ID
|[params.cellFormat]
string
|Airtable API parameter cellFormat
|[params.timeZone]
string
|Airtable API parameter timeZone
|[params.userLocale]
string
|Airtable API parameter userLocale
|[config]
Object
|Optional configuration override
|[config.tableName]
string
|Airtable table name
|[config.camelCase]
string
|Converts column name object keys to camel case in JSON response
|[config.complex]
boolean
|Flag to return full Airtable record object with helper methods attached
|[config.transform]
function
|Optional global transform function for reads
|[config.base]
function
|Airtable sdk base instance
Example
// standard usage
const res = await inst.read();
// takes airtable api options
const res = await inst.read({ maxRecords: 1 });
Promise
Get data for a specific row on Airtable
Kind: instance method of
AirtablePlus
Returns:
Promise - Record object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|rowID
string
|Airtable Row ID to query data from
|[config]
Object
|Optional config override
|[config.tableName]
string
|Airtable table name
|[config.complex]
boolean
|Flag to return full Airtable record object with helper methods attached
|[config.base]
function
|Airtable sdk base instance
Example
const res = await inst.find('1234');
Promise
Updates a row in Airtable. Unlike the replace method anything not passed into the update data object still will be retained. You must send in an object with the keys in the same casing as the Airtable table columns (even when using camelCase=true in config)
Kind: instance method of
AirtablePlus
Returns:
Promise - Array of record objects
|Param
|Type
|Description
|rowID
string
|Airtable Row ID to update
|data
Object
|row data with keys that you'd like to update
|[config]
Object
|Optional config override
|[config.tableName]
string
|Airtable table name
|[config.complex]
boolean
|Flag to return full Airtable record object with helper methods attached
|[config.base]
function
|Airtable sdk base instance
Example
const res = await inst.update('1234', { firstName: 'foobar' });
Promise
Performs a bulk update based on a search criteria. The criteria must be formatted in the valid Airtable formula syntax (see Airtable API docs)
Kind: instance method of
AirtablePlus
Returns:
Promise - Array of record objects
|Param
|Type
|Description
|where
string
|filterByFormula string to filter table data by
|data
Object
|Data to update if where condition is met
|[config]
Object
|Optional configuration override
|[config.baseID]
string
|Airtable base ID
|[config.tableName]
string
|Airtable table name
|[config.camelCase]
string
|Converts column name object keys to camel case in JSON response
|[config.concurrency]
string
|Sets concurrency for async iteration functions
|[config.complex]
boolean
|Flag to return full Airtable record object with helper methods attached
|[config.transform]
function
|Optional global transform function for reads
Example
const res = await inst.updateWhere('firstName = "foo"', { firstName: 'fooBar' });
Promise
Replaces a given row in airtable. Similar to the update function, the only difference is this will completely overwrite the row. Any cells not passed in will be deleted from source row.
Kind: instance method of
AirtablePlus
Returns:
Promise - Record object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|rowID
string
|Airtable Row ID to replace
|data
Object
|row data with keys that you'd like to replace
|[config]
Object
|Optional config override
|[config.tableName]
string
|Airtable table name
|[config.complex]
boolean
|Flag to return full Airtable record object with helper methods attached
|[config.base]
function
|Airtable sdk base instance
Example
const res = await inst.replace('1234', { firstName: 'foobar' });
Promise
Performs a bulk replace based on a given search criteria. The criteria must be formatted in the valid Airtable formula syntax (see Airtable API docs)
Kind: instance method of
AirtablePlus
Returns:
Promise - Array of record objects
|Param
|Type
|Description
|where
string
|filterByFormula string to filter table data by
|data
Object
|Data to replace if where condition is met
|[config]
Object
|Optional configuration override
|[config.baseID]
string
|Airtable base ID
|[config.tableName]
string
|Airtable table name
|[config.camelCase]
string
|Converts column name object keys to camel case in JSON response
|[config.concurrency]
string
|Sets concurrency for async iteration functions
|[config.complex]
boolean
|Flag to return full Airtable record object with helper methods attached
|[config.transform]
function
|Optional global transform function for reads
Example
const res = await inst.replaceWhere('firstName = "foo"', { firstName: 'fooBar' });
Promise
Deletes a row in the provided table
Kind: instance method of
AirtablePlus
Returns:
Promise - Record object
|Param
|Type
|Description
|rowID
string
|Airtable Row ID to delete
|data
Object
|row data with keys that you'd like to delete
|[config]
Object
|Optional config override
|[config.tableName]
string
|Airtable table name
|[config.complex]
boolean
|Flag to return full Airtable record object with helper methods attached
|[config.base]
function
|Airtable sdk base instance
Example
const res = await inst.delete('1234');
Promise
Performs a bulk delete based on a search criteria. The criteria must be formatted in the valid Airtable formula syntax (see Airtable API docs)
Kind: instance method of
AirtablePlus
Returns:
Promise - Array of record objects
|Param
|Type
|Description
|where
string
|filterByFormula string to filter table data by
|data
Object
|Data to delete if where condition is met
|[config]
Object
|Optional configuration override
|[config.baseID]
string
|Airtable base ID
|[config.tableName]
string
|Airtable table name
|[config.camelCase]
string
|Converts column name object keys to camel case in JSON response
|[config.concurrency]
string
|Sets concurrency for async iteration functions
|[config.complex]
boolean
|Flag to return full Airtable record object with helper methods attached
|[config.transform]
function
|Optional global transform function for reads
Example
const res = await inst.deleteWhere('firstName = "foo"');
Promise
Truncates a table specified in the configuration object
Kind: instance method of
AirtablePlus
Returns:
Promise - Array of record objects
|Param
|Type
|Description
|config
Object
|override configuration object
|[config.tableName]
string
|Airtable table name
Example
const res = await inst.truncate();
Promise
Reads all the values from one table and appends to another table. Allows for selective appending by sending optional fields and filters.
Kind: instance method of
AirtablePlus
Returns:
Promise - Array of record objects
|Param
|Type
|Description
|source
Object |
string
|if string, source represents source table name
|source.tableName
string
|Source table name
|[source.baseID]
string
|Source base id
|[source.fields]
string
|What fields to copy over to destination table
|[source.where]
string
|Filter passed in to conditionally copy
|dest
Object |
string
|if string, dest represents dest table name
|dest.tableName
string
|Dest table name
|[dest.baseID]
string
|Dest base id
|[dest.concurrency]
string
|Dest concurrency when creating new values
Example
// complex usage in the same base
const res = await inst.appendTable('Read', 'Write');
// allows for configuration of both source and dest
const res = await inst.appendTable({ tableName: 'Read', baseID: 'xxx' }, { tableName: 'Write' })
Promise
Copies/Overwrites one table into another. The source table will have all rows deleted prior to having the source rows inserted.
Kind: instance method of
AirtablePlus
Returns:
Promise - Array of record objects
|Param
|Type
|Description
|source
Object |
string
|if string, source represents source table name
|source.tableName
string
|Source table name
|[source.baseID]
string
|Source base id
|[source.fields]
string
|What fields to copy over to destination table
|[source.where]
string
|Filter passed in to conditionally copy
|dest
Object |
string
|if string, dest represents dest table name
|dest.tableName
string
|Dest table name
|[dest.baseID]
string
|Dest base id
|[dest.concurrency]
string
|Dest concurrency when creating new values
Example
// complex usage in the same base
const res = await inst.overwriteTable('Read', 'Write');
// allows for configuration of both source and dest
const res = await inst.overwriteTable({ tableName: 'Read', baseID: 'xxx' }, { tableName: 'Write' })
Promise
Attempts to upsert based on passed in primary key. Inserts if a new entry or updates if entry is already found
Kind: instance method of
AirtablePlus
Returns:
Promise - Array of record objects
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
string
|Primary key to compare value in passed in data object with dest row
|data
Object
|Updated data
|[config]
Object
|Optional config override
|[config.tableName]
string
|Airtable table name
|[config.complex]
boolean
|Flag to return full Airtable record object with helper methods attached
|[config.baseID]
string
|Airtable base id
Example
const res = await inst.upsert('primarKeyID', data);
MIT © Victor Hahn