openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

airtable

by Airtable
0.11.1 (see all)

Airtable javascript client

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

112K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
sunithvs

Top Feedback

1Poor Documentation

Readme

The official Airtable JavaScript library.

Airtable.js

The Airtable API provides a simple way of accessing your data. Whether it's contacts, sales leads, inventory, applicant information or todo items, the vocabulary of the interactions closely matches your data structure. You will use your table names to address tables, column names to access data stored in those columns. In other words, the Airtable API is your own RESTful API for your base.

Installation

Node.js

To install airtable.js in a node project:

npm install airtable

Airtable.js is compatible with Node 10 and above.

Browser

To use airtable.js in the browser, use airtable.browser.js which is in the build folder.

For a demo, run:

cd test/test_files
python -m SimpleHTTPServer

Edit test/test_files/index.html - put your BASE_ID and API_KEY (Be careful! You are putting your API key on a web page! Create a separate account and share only one base with it).

Then open http://localhost:8000/ in your browser.

Airtable.js is compatible with browsers supported by the Airtable web app with the exception of Safari 10.0. Airtable.js supports Safari 10.1 and higher. See the technical requirements for more details.

Configuration

There are three configurable options available:

  • apiKey - set the token to your secret API token. Visit your account page to create an API token. (AIRTABLE_API_KEY)
  • endpointUrl - the API endpoint to hit. You might want to override it if you are using an API proxy (e.g. runscope.net) to debug your API calls. (AIRTABLE_ENDPOINT_URL)
  • requestTimeout - the timeout in milliseconds for requests. The default is 5 minutes (300000)

You can set the options globally via Airtable.configure:

Airtable.configure({ apiKey: 'YOUR_SECRET_API_KEY' })

Globally via process env (e.g. in 12factor setup).

export AIRTABLE_API_KEY=YOUR_SECRET_API_KEY

You can also override the settings per connection:

var airtable = new Airtable({endpointUrl: 'https://api-airtable-com-8hw7i1oz63iz.runscope.net/'})

Interactive documentation

Go to https://airtable.com/api to see the interactive API documentation for your Airtable bases. Once you select a base, click the "JavaScript" tab to see code snippets using Airtable.js. It'll have examples for all operations you can perform against your base using this library.

Promises

As of v0.5.0 all of the methods that take a done callback will return a Promise if you don't pass in a done callback.

For example:

table.select().firstPage(result => { ... })

is equivalent to

table.select().firstPage().then(result => { ... })

Tests

Tests are run via npm run test.

We strive for 100% test coverage. Some aspects may not be testable or suitable for test coverage. The tooling supports ignoring specific parts of a file documented here; use that as appropriate.

When you run the tests a coverage report will be generated at ./coverage/lcov-report/index.html which you can access in the browser for line by line reporting.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
sunith vs50 Ratings62 Reviews
Computer science student of Cochin university of science and technology.
6 months ago
Poor Documentation

This is one of the worst documented packages out there ( excluding those small abandoned ones ). Airtable is a well-established company and them not providing adequate docs seems ignorant to say the least. I had to spend about 3 hours figuring out how to write a search query. This package just doesn't work with typescript and due to this, I had to switch from ts to plain js. The service provided is amazing but this package is not good. Oh and just keep in mind that there is a rate limit for how many records you can retrieve every 5 minutes.

0
Pataco8014 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial