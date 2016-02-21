AirSonos is a server that adds Apple AirPlay (iOS, OS X) support to all Sonos devices on a network.
Questions? Feel free to ping @stephencwan
AirSonos requires node.js >= v0.10.33 installed to run.
Install via npm
$ npm install airsonos -g
Platform-specific install note available from
INSTALL.md
$ airsonos
Searching for Sonos devices on network...
Swan (@ 192.168.0.1:1400, RINCON_B8E9375433D201400:1)
Search complete. Set up 1 device tunnel.
$ git clone https://github.com/stephen/airsonos.git
$ cd airsonos
$ npm install
$ node ./bin/index.js
Internally, AirSonos is a thin wrapper around the nodetunes and nicercast packages.
See
CHANGELOG.md