AirSonos

AirSonos is a server that adds Apple AirPlay (iOS, OS X) support to all Sonos devices on a network.

Blog post for further reading

Questions? Feel free to ping @stephencwan

Installation

AirSonos requires node.js >= v0.10.33 installed to run.

Install via npm

npm install airsonos -g

Platform-specific install note available from INSTALL.md

Example usage

$ airsonos Searching for Sonos devices on network... Swan (@ 192.168 .0 .1 :1400, RINCON_B8E9375433D201400:1) Search complete. Set up 1 device tunnel.

Development

git clone https://github.com/stephen/airsonos.git cd airsonos npm install node ./bin/index.js

Internally, AirSonos is a thin wrapper around the nodetunes and nicercast packages.

Changelog