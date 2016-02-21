openbase logo
air

airsonos

by stephen
0.2.6 (see all)

🎵 AirPlay to Sonos

Overview

Readme

AirSonos

AirSonos is a server that adds Apple AirPlay (iOS, OS X) support to all Sonos devices on a network.

Blog post for further reading

Questions? Feel free to ping @stephencwan

Installation

AirSonos requires node.js >= v0.10.33 installed to run.

Install via npm

$ npm install airsonos -g

Platform-specific install note available from INSTALL.md

Example usage

$ airsonos
Searching for Sonos devices on network...

Swan (@ 192.168.0.1:1400, RINCON_B8E9375433D201400:1)

Search complete. Set up 1 device tunnel.

Development

$ git clone https://github.com/stephen/airsonos.git
$ cd airsonos
$ npm install
$ node ./bin/index.js

Internally, AirSonos is a thin wrapper around the nodetunes and nicercast packages.

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md

