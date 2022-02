JSON Airports

At Blue Bay Travel we needed a list of Airports and their basic informations to provide autocompletion within our internal applications. We searched high and low to find something, but only had a MySQL table from somewhere, so we created this file.

The JSON file, airports.json contains an array of airports and some basic information, incliding:

Name

IATA (was previously named code)

ISO code

Continent

Size (if known)

Type (airport, heliport, seaboats)

Status (0 = closed, 1 = open)

Contributors

José, for adding lat and lon values.

License

MIT - http://jbrooksuk.mit-license.org