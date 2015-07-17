Airport Codes

Airport codes (IATA) and information pulled from OpenFlights.org

Install

npm install airport-codes

Usage

The list of airport codes is wrapped in a Backbone Collection, so have access to all normal collection methods like findWhere , at , and sort .

var airports = require ( 'airport-codes' ); console .log(airports.findWhere({ iata : 'LAX' }).get( 'name' )); console .log(airports.at( 124 ).get( 'city' ));; console .log(airports.at( 0 ).get( 'name' )); airports.comparator = 'city' ; airports.sort(); console .log(airports.at( 0 ).get( 'name' ));

If you'd like only the JSON list of airport codes, you can use either the Backbone Collection's toJSON method or import the json list directly:

require ( 'airport-codes' ).toJSON(); require ( 'airport-codes/airports.json' );

Fetch Airport codes

$ wget https:

Generate the list

Convert the list of airport codes from csv format to JSON.

node convert .js

Thanks