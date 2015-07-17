Airport codes (IATA) and information pulled from OpenFlights.org
npm install airport-codes
The list of airport codes is wrapped in a Backbone Collection, so have access to all normal collection methods like
findWhere,
at, and
sort.
var airports = require('airport-codes');
console.log(airports.findWhere({ iata: 'LAX' }).get('name'));
//=> Los Angeles Intl
console.log(airports.at(124).get('city'));;
//=> Sydney
console.log(airports.at(0).get('name'));
//=> Goroka
airports.comparator = 'city';
airports.sort();
console.log(airports.at(0).get('name'));
//=> 7 Novembre
If you'd like only the JSON list of airport codes, you can use either the Backbone Collection's
toJSON method or import the json list directly:
require('airport-codes').toJSON();
require('airport-codes/airports.json');
$ wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/jpatokal/openflights/master/data/airports.dat
Convert the list of airport codes from csv format to JSON.
node convert.js