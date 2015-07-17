openbase logo
airport-codes

by Andrew Kennedy
1.0.2 (see all)

An NPM module containing airport codes (IATA) and other information

Popularity

Downloads/wk

533

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Airport Codes

Airport codes (IATA) and information pulled from OpenFlights.org

Install

npm install airport-codes

Usage

The list of airport codes is wrapped in a Backbone Collection, so have access to all normal collection methods like findWhere, at, and sort.

var airports = require('airport-codes');

console.log(airports.findWhere({ iata: 'LAX' }).get('name'));
//=> Los Angeles Intl

console.log(airports.at(124).get('city'));;
//=> Sydney

console.log(airports.at(0).get('name'));
//=> Goroka
airports.comparator = 'city';
airports.sort();
console.log(airports.at(0).get('name'));
//=> 7 Novembre

If you'd like only the JSON list of airport codes, you can use either the Backbone Collection's toJSON method or import the json list directly:

require('airport-codes').toJSON();
require('airport-codes/airports.json');

Update the list of Airport Codes

Fetch Airport codes

$ wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/jpatokal/openflights/master/data/airports.dat

Generate the list

Convert the list of airport codes from csv format to JSON.

node convert.js

Thanks

February 6, 2021

