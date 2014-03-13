openbase logo
by James Halliday
2.0.0

role-based port management for upnode

Readme

airport

Provide an upnode-style dnode connection using service names from a seaport server.

Instead of connecting and listening on hosts and ports, you can .connect() and .listen() on service semvers.

build status

airport

example

beep.js

var airport = require('airport');
var air = airport('localhost', 9090);

air(function (remote, conn) {
    this.fives = function (n, cb) { cb(n * 5) }
}).listen('beep');

connect.js

var airport = require('airport');
var air = airport('localhost', 9090);

var up = air.connect('beep');

setInterval(function () {
    up(function (remote) {
        remote.fives(11, function (n) {
            console.log('fives(11) : ' + n);
        });
    });
}, 1000);

First start a seaport server:

$ seaport 9090
seaport listening on :9090

then fire up the beep server:

$ node beep.js

and spin up the beep client:

$ node connect.js
fives(11) : 55
fives(11) : 55
fives(11) : 55
fives(11) : 55

If you kill the beep server and bring it up again, the connection requests get queued and fire when the beep server comes back up, even though it got assigned a different port!

methods

var airport = require('airport');
var seaport = require('seaport');
var ports = seaport.connect(...);

var air = airport(ports)

Return a new airport object air from a seaport port allocation object ports.

var air = airport(...)

Create a new seaport ports object from the arguments provided and use that as a shorthand to return airport(ports).

var up = air(fn).connect(role)

Return a new upnode connection to a service that fulfills role with the optional upnode function fn.

If no services for role are availble right away the request will be queued until a service for role comes online.

When the connection drops and reconnection fails, seaport will be queried for a new host/port endpoint.

air.connect() works as a shortcut for air().connect() just like in upnode.

air(fn).listen(role, opts={})

Create a new upnode service given the dnode constructor function or object fn for the given role.

If you specify a secret phrase in opts.secret, that phrase will be put in the seaport metadata for your service and clients that .connect() will need to authenticate with the secret phrase. This is performed automatically with air.connect().

You can pass metadata directly through opts.meta.

install

With npm do:

npm install airport

license

MIT/X11

