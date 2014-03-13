airport

Provide an upnode-style dnode connection using service names from a seaport server.

Instead of connecting and listening on hosts and ports, you can .connect() and .listen() on service semvers.

example

beep.js

var airport = require ( 'airport' ); var air = airport( 'localhost' , 9090 ); air( function ( remote, conn ) { this .fives = function ( n, cb ) { cb(n * 5 ) } }).listen( 'beep' );

connect.js

var airport = require ( 'airport' ); var air = airport( 'localhost' , 9090 ); var up = air.connect( 'beep' ); setInterval( function ( ) { up( function ( remote ) { remote.fives( 11 , function ( n ) { console .log( 'fives(11) : ' + n); }); }); }, 1000 );

First start a seaport server:

$ seaport 9090 seaport listening on : 9090

then fire up the beep server:

node beep.js

and spin up the beep client:

$ node connect .js fives ( 11 ) : 55 fives ( 11 ) : 55 fives ( 11 ) : 55 fives ( 11 ) : 55

If you kill the beep server and bring it up again, the connection requests get queued and fire when the beep server comes back up, even though it got assigned a different port!

methods

var airport = require ( 'airport' ); var seaport = require ( 'seaport' ); var ports = seaport.connect(...);

var air = airport(ports)

Return a new airport object air from a seaport port allocation object ports .

var air = airport(...)

Create a new seaport ports object from the arguments provided and use that as a shorthand to return airport(ports) .

var up = air(fn).connect(role)

Return a new upnode connection to a service that fulfills role with the optional upnode function fn .

If no services for role are availble right away the request will be queued until a service for role comes online.

When the connection drops and reconnection fails, seaport will be queried for a new host/port endpoint.

air.connect() works as a shortcut for air().connect() just like in upnode.

Create a new upnode service given the dnode constructor function or object fn for the given role .

If you specify a secret phrase in opts.secret , that phrase will be put in the seaport metadata for your service and clients that .connect() will need to authenticate with the secret phrase. This is performed automatically with air.connect() .

You can pass metadata directly through opts.meta .

install

With npm do:

npm install airport

license

MIT/X11