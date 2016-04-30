Query your local network for Apple TV's or other AirPlay video compatible devices and have them play videos.
For programmatic use, install using:
npm install airplayer --save
Or install globally to use via the command line:
npm install airplayer --global
var airplayer = require('airplayer')
var list = airplayer()
list.on('update', function (player) {
console.log('Found new AirPlay device:', player.name)
player.play(url)
})
If you install the module gobally, simply run the
airplayer command
with the file you want to play as the first argument.
The
airplayer command will look for an Apple TV on your local network.
When one is found, it will start playing the chosen video. Use the
option
-i to select the Apple TV to stream to.
$ airplayer my-video.m4v
Note that the video must be in a format supported by your Apple TV in
order for
airplayer to play it.
var list = airplayer()
Creates a AirPlay list. When creating a new list it will call
list.update() once. It is up to you to call afterwards in case you
want to update the list.
list.players
An array of the players that have been found on the local network so far.
list.update()
Updates the player list by querying the local network for
airplay
instances.
list.destroy()
Stop browsing for players.
list.on('update', player)
Emitted when a new player is found on the local network.
The
player is an instance of
airplay-protocol with
the following extra properties:
name - The human readable name of the AirPlay device
MIT