A low level protocol wrapper on top of the AirPlay HTTP API used to connect to an Apple TV.
For a proper AirPlay client, see airplayer instead.
Currently only the video API is implemented.
npm install airplay-protocol --save
var AirPlay = require('airplay-protocol')
var airplay = new AirPlay('apple-tv.local')
airplay.play('http://example.com/video.m4v', function (err) {
if (err) throw err
airplay.playbackInfo(function (err, res, body) {
if (err) throw err
console.log('Playback info:', body)
})
})
new AirPlay(host[, port])
Initiate a connection to a specific AirPlay server given a host or IP address and a port. If no port is given, the default port 7000 is used.
Returns an instance of the AirPlay object.
var AirPlay = require('airplay-protocol')
var airplay = new AirPlay('192.168.0.42', 7000)
event
function (event) {}
Emitted every time the AirPlay server sends an event. Events can hold different types of data, but will among other things be used to send updates to the playback state.
Example event object indicating the state of the playback have changed:
{
category: 'video',
params: {
uuid: 'D90C289F-DE6A-480C-A741-1DA92CEEE8C3-40-00000004654E2487'
},
sessionID: 3,
state: 'loading'
}
The
event.params property can potentially hold a lot more data than
shown in this example.
Example event object indicating an update to the access log:
{
params: {
uuid: '96388EC8-05C8-4BC4-A8EB-E9B6FCEB1A55-41-000000135E436A63'
},
sessionID: 0,
type: 'accessLogChanged'
}
airplay.state
Property holding the latest playback state emitted by the
event event.
Will be
null if no
event event have been emitted yet.
Possible states:
loading,
playing,
paused or
stopped.
airplay.serverInfo(callback)
Get the AirPlay server info.
Arguments:
callback - Will be called when the request have been processed by
the AirPlay server. The first argument is an optional Error object.
The second argument is an instance of
http.IncomingMessage and
the third argument is a parsed plist object containing the server info
airplay.play(url[, position][, callback])
Start video playback.
Arguments:
url - The URL to play
position (optional) - A floating point number between
0 and
1
where
0 represents the begining of the video and
1 the end.
Defaults to
0
callback (optional) - Will be called when the request have been
processed by the AirPlay server. The first argument is an optional
Error object. The second argument is an instance of
http.IncomingMessage
airplay.scrub(callback)
Retrieve the current playback position.
Arguments:
callback - Will be called when the request have been processed by
the AirPlay server. The first argument is an optional Error object.
The second argument is an instance of
http.IncomingMessage and
the third argument is the current playback position
airplay.scrub(position[, callback])
Seek to an arbitrary location in the video.
Arguments:
position - A float value representing the location in seconds
callback (optional) - Will be called when the request have been
processed by the AirPlay server. The first argument is an optional
Error object. The second argument is an instance of
http.IncomingMessage
airplay.rate(speed[, callback])
Change the playback rate.
Arguments:
speed - A float value representing the playback rate: 0 is paused, 1
is playing at the normal speed
callback (optional) - Will be called when the request have been
processed by the AirPlay server. The first argument is an optional
Error object. The second argument is an instance of
http.IncomingMessage
airplay.pause([callback])
Pause playback.
Alias for
airplay.rate(0, callback).
airplay.resume([callback])
Resume playback.
Alias for
airplay.rate(1, callback).
airplay.stop([callback])
Stop playback.
Arguments:
callback (optional) - Will be called when the request have been
processed by the AirPlay server. The first argument is an optional
Error object. The second argument is an instance of
http.IncomingMessage
airplay.playbackInfo(callback)
Retrieve playback informations such as position, duration, rate, buffering status and more.
Arguments:
callback - Will be called when the request have been processed by
the AirPlay server. The first argument is an optional Error object.
The second argument is an instance of
http.IncomingMessage and
the third argument is a parsed plist object containing the playback info
airplay.property(name, callback)
Get playback property.
Arguments:
name - The name of the property to get
callback - Will be called when the request have been processed by
the AirPlay server. The first argument is an optional Error object.
The second argument is an instance of
http.IncomingMessage and
the third argument is a parsed plist object containing the property
airplay.property(name, value[, callback])
Set playback property.
Arguments:
name - The name of the property to set
value - The plist object to set
callback (optional) - Will be called when the request have been
processed by the AirPlay server. The first argument is an optional
Error object. The second argument is an instance of
http.IncomingMessage
airplay.destroy()
Destroy the reverse-http server set up to receive AirPlay events.
MIT