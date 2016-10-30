A low level protocol wrapper on top of the AirPlay HTTP API used to connect to an Apple TV.

For a proper AirPlay client, see airplayer instead.

Currently only the video API is implemented.

Installation

npm install airplay-protocol --save

Example Usage

var AirPlay = require ( 'airplay-protocol' ) var airplay = new AirPlay( 'apple-tv.local' ) airplay.play( 'http://example.com/video.m4v' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err airplay.playbackInfo( function ( err, res, body ) { if (err) throw err console .log( 'Playback info:' , body) }) })

API

new AirPlay(host[, port])

Initiate a connection to a specific AirPlay server given a host or IP address and a port. If no port is given, the default port 7000 is used.

Returns an instance of the AirPlay object.

var AirPlay = require ( 'airplay-protocol' ) var airplay = new AirPlay( '192.168.0.42' , 7000 )

Event: event

function ( event ) {}

Emitted every time the AirPlay server sends an event. Events can hold different types of data, but will among other things be used to send updates to the playback state.

Example event object indicating the state of the playback have changed:

{ category : 'video' , params : { uuid : 'D90C289F-DE6A-480C-A741-1DA92CEEE8C3-40-00000004654E2487' }, sessionID : 3 , state : 'loading' }

The event.params property can potentially hold a lot more data than shown in this example.

Example event object indicating an update to the access log:

{ params : { uuid : '96388EC8-05C8-4BC4-A8EB-E9B6FCEB1A55-41-000000135E436A63' }, sessionID : 0 , type : 'accessLogChanged' }

Property holding the latest playback state emitted by the event event. Will be null if no event event have been emitted yet.

Possible states: loading , playing , paused or stopped .

Get the AirPlay server info.

Arguments:

callback - Will be called when the request have been processed by the AirPlay server. The first argument is an optional Error object. The second argument is an instance of http.IncomingMessage and the third argument is a parsed plist object containing the server info

Start video playback.

Arguments:

url - The URL to play

- The URL to play position (optional) - A floating point number between 0 and 1 where 0 represents the begining of the video and 1 the end. Defaults to 0

(optional) - A floating point number between and where represents the begining of the video and the end. Defaults to callback (optional) - Will be called when the request have been processed by the AirPlay server. The first argument is an optional Error object. The second argument is an instance of http.IncomingMessage

Retrieve the current playback position.

Arguments:

callback - Will be called when the request have been processed by the AirPlay server. The first argument is an optional Error object. The second argument is an instance of http.IncomingMessage and the third argument is the current playback position

Seek to an arbitrary location in the video.

Arguments:

position - A float value representing the location in seconds

- A float value representing the location in seconds callback (optional) - Will be called when the request have been processed by the AirPlay server. The first argument is an optional Error object. The second argument is an instance of http.IncomingMessage

Change the playback rate.

Arguments:

speed - A float value representing the playback rate: 0 is paused, 1 is playing at the normal speed

- A float value representing the playback rate: 0 is paused, 1 is playing at the normal speed callback (optional) - Will be called when the request have been processed by the AirPlay server. The first argument is an optional Error object. The second argument is an instance of http.IncomingMessage

Pause playback.

Alias for airplay.rate(0, callback) .

Resume playback.

Alias for airplay.rate(1, callback) .

Stop playback.

Arguments:

callback (optional) - Will be called when the request have been processed by the AirPlay server. The first argument is an optional Error object. The second argument is an instance of http.IncomingMessage

Retrieve playback informations such as position, duration, rate, buffering status and more.

Arguments:

callback - Will be called when the request have been processed by the AirPlay server. The first argument is an optional Error object. The second argument is an instance of http.IncomingMessage and the third argument is a parsed plist object containing the playback info

Get playback property.

Arguments:

name - The name of the property to get

- The name of the property to get callback - Will be called when the request have been processed by the AirPlay server. The first argument is an optional Error object. The second argument is an instance of http.IncomingMessage and the third argument is a parsed plist object containing the property

Set playback property.

Arguments:

name - The name of the property to set

- The name of the property to set value - The plist object to set

- The plist object to set callback (optional) - Will be called when the request have been processed by the AirPlay server. The first argument is an optional Error object. The second argument is an instance of http.IncomingMessage

Destroy the reverse-http server set up to receive AirPlay events.

License

MIT