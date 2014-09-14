node-airplay -- AirPlay client library for node.js

node-airplay is a client library for Apple's AirPlay remote playback protocol. It implements a simple AirPlay device browser using mdns and command interface.

Currently supported features:

AirPlay device discovery

Support for audio and video playback

Coming soon (maybe):

Photo playback

Robust error handling

Better device information formatting (supported features/etc)

Quickstart

npm install airplay node > var browser = require ( 'airplay' ).createBrowser(); > browser.on( 'deviceOnline' , function ( device ) { device.play( 'http://host/somevideo.mp4' , 0 ); }); > browser.start();

Installation

With npm:

npm install airplay

From source:

cd ~ git clone https://benvanik @github .com/benvanik/node-airplay.git npm link node-airplay/

node-airplay depends on both node-plist and node_mdns. Unfortunately node_mdns is woefully out of date and has required many tweaks to get working, resulting in a fork.

If you're running node on FreeBSD (or maybe Linux) you may get errors during install about a missing dns_sd.h file. If so, install the Apple mDNS SDK:

wget http: tar zxvf mDNSResponder- 522.11 .tar .gz cd mDNSResponder- 333.10 /mDNSPosix/ sudo gmake os=freebsd install

API

Browser

The browser is a discovery service that can be run to automatically detect the AirPlay-compatiable devices on the local network(s). Try only to create one browser per node instance, and if it's no longer needed stop it.

Create a browser using the createBrowser method:

var browser = require ( 'airplay' ).createBrowser();

Attach to the browser events to track device discovery:

browser.on( 'deviceOnline' , function ( device ) { console .log( 'device online: ' + device.id); }); browser.on( 'deviceOffline' , function ( device ) { console .log( 'device offline: ' + device.id); });

Start or stop the discovery process:

browser .start (); browser .stop ();

If you are running a server you can use the built-in device list instead of maintaining your own via the events:

function myHandler ( ) { var devices = browser.getDevices(); console .log(devices); }

Device

A device instance represents a single AirPlay device on the local network. Devices are created either through the discovery process or by direct connection. Each device has only a single control channel, and all methods are asynchronous.

Obtain devices using the browser API:

var allDevices = browser.getDevices(); var device = allDevices[ 0 ];

TODO At some point, you'll be able to connect directly:

var device = require ( 'airplay' ).connect(deviceHost); device.on( 'ready' , function ( ) { });

If you are done with the device, close the connection (note that this will stop any playback):

device .close ();

Issue various device control calls. All calls are asynchronous and have an optional callback that provides the result - for most, it's an empty object if the call was successful and null if the call failed.