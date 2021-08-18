A 1-1 network pipe that auto discovers other peers using mdns
npm install -g airpaste
On one machine run
echo hello world | airpaste
On another one run
airpaste
If the two machines are on the same network the second one will now print
hello world.
Optionally you can provide an pipe name as the second argument
echo only streams to test | airpaste test
That way the output only gets send to another user doing
airpaste test
You can use airpaste to share files across the network by piping them to/from airpaste
On one machine do
airpaste < my.file
On another
airpaste > my.file
Since airpaste just outputs to stdout you can also do stuff like piping movies/music to mplayer (or any other program that supports streaming to stdin)
On one machine
airpaste | mplayer -
On another
airpaste < movie.mp4
You can also use this module from node
var airpaste = require('airpaste')
var stream = airpaste()
process.stdin.pipe(stream).pipe(process.stdout)
Optionally you can pass a namespace to
airpaste()
Data moves over the network without encryption and could be captured. Only intended for use on trusted networks.
MIT