airlock

by uber
2.3.0 (see all)

A prober to probe HTTP based backends for health

npm
GitHub
CDN

5.3K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

airlock

A prober to probe HTTP, tchannel, or potentially other protocols based backends for health

Example

var Prober = require("airlock")

var prober = new Prober({
    title: 'probe interface',
    statsd: { increment: function (key) {
        // send increment command to a statsd server.
    } },
    logger: {
        warn: function (message) {
            /* sink this message to your logging system */
        }
    }
})

var thunk = request.bind(null, {
    uri: 'http://www.example.com/foo',
    method: 'POST',
    json: { ... }
})
prober.probe(thunk, function (err, res, body) {
    /* we probed the async task and have the result
        if the async task fails a lot then the prober
        automatically rate limits
    */
})

Installation

npm install airlock

Contributors

  • Raynos
  • markyen
  • jwolski
  • zhijinli

MIT Licenced

