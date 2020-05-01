airlock

A prober to probe HTTP, tchannel, or potentially other protocols based backends for health

Example

var Prober = require ( "airlock" ) var prober = new Prober({ title : 'probe interface' , statsd : { increment : function ( key ) { } }, logger : { warn : function ( message ) { } } }) var thunk = request.bind( null , { uri : 'http://www.example.com/foo' , method : 'POST' , json : { ... } }) prober.probe(thunk, function ( err, res, body ) { })

Installation

npm install airlock

Contributors

Raynos

markyen

jwolski

zhijinli

MIT Licenced