Version 0.11.0, due to be released sometime after July 1st. Errors will no longer return null values. Instead, errors will be thrown.

Hi there! 👋 This is a javascript library for interacting with airbnb's API.

Disclaimer: this library is not associated with airbnb and should only be used for educational reasons. It is an interface for a private API used by airbnb's mobile applications.

This is a pre 1.0 library. Please request endpoints and functionality as repo issues. Collaborators wanted!

Essential Info

All functions return promises .

. The returned data format is pre-parsed JSON, i.e. a javascript object. Multiple records will be returned as an array.

The auth system is a simple crypto token. For the uninitiated, this is like a username and password in one. If you're only using a single account, you can supply a token with .setDefaultToken() , otherwise, you will have to supply a token with every function call.

, otherwise, you will have to supply a token with every function call. Yeah, I know, airlock is a massive pain in the posterior.

Error reporting and data validation is spotty at this stage!

This library only has one dependency - request-promise.

Getting started 👨‍💻

Installing

npm install airbnbapijs

Importing

var airbnb = require ( 'airbnbapijs' )

or es6...

import airbnb from 'airbnbapijs'

Reference 📗

Contents

Authorization Users Calendars Listings Threads Reservations Posting Configuration

AUTHORIZATION

testAuth

Test a token

airbnb.testAuth( 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' )

newAccessToken

Request a new token

airbnb.newAccessToken({ username : 'foo@bar.com' , password : 'hunter2' })

login

Request a new token (v2 endpoint). Similar to the above function but returns a user info summary with much more information.

airbnb.login({ username : 'foo@bar.com' , password : 'hunter2' })

setDefaultToken

Set the token to use if a token is not supplied for an endpoint function.

airbnb.setDefaultToken( 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' )

TODO: support other login methods (facebook, twitter, etc...)

USERS

getGuestInfo

Get a user's public facing information

airbnb.getGuestInfo( 2348485493 )

getOwnUserInfo

Obtain user data for the logged in account

airbnb.getOwnUserInfo( 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' )

CALENDARS

getPublicListingCalendar

Public availability and price data on a listing. count is the duration in months.

airbnb.getPublicListingCalendar({ id : 109834757 , month : 1 , year : 2018 , count : 1 })

getCalendar

Private calendar data regarding your listings. Reservations, cancellations, prices, blocked days.

airbnb.getCalendar({ token : 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' , id : 109834757 , startDate : '2018-01-01' , endDate : '2018-02-28' })

setPriceForDay

Set a price for a day.

airbnb.setPriceForDay({ token : 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' , id : 109834757 , date : '2018-01-01' , price : 1203 })

setAvailabilityForDay

Set availability for a day.

airbnb.setAvailabilityForDay({ token : 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' , id : 109834757 , date : '2018-01-01' , availability : 'available' })

LISTINGS

listingSearch

Airbnb's mighty search bar in JSON form. All arguments are optional.

airbnb.listingSearch({ location : 'Akihabara, Tokyo' , checkin : '2020-01-21' , checkout : '2020-02-10' , offset : 0 , limit : 20 , language : 'en-US' , currency : 'USD' , guests : 6 , instantBook : true , minBathrooms : 0 , minBedrooms : 2 , minBeds : 6 , minPrice : 0 , maxPrice : 0 , superhost : true , amenities : [ 1 , 2 , 4 , 23 ], hostLanguages : [ 1 , 3 , 6 ], keywords : 'ocean view,garden,quiet' , roomTypes : [ 'Entire home/apt' , 'Private room' , 'Shared room' ], neighborhoods : [ 'westside' , 'riverside' ], minPicCount : 4 , sortDirection : 1 })

getListingInfo

Gets public facing data on any listing.

airbnb.getListingInfo( 109834757 )

getListingInfoHost

Gets private data on one of your listings.

airbnb.getListingInfoHost({ token : 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' , id : 109834757 })

getHostSummary

Gets an object containing a host's active listings, alerts, and upcoming reservations

airbnb.getHostSummary( 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' )

getOwnActiveListings

Gets an array containing a host's active listings

airbnb.getOwnActiveListings( 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' )

getOwnListings

Gets an array containing a host's listings

airbnb.getOwnListings({ token : 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' , userId : '2344594' })

THREADS

getThread

Returns a conversation with a guest or host. This is a legacy endpoint which is somewhat limited in the content (only basic messages are reported in the 'posts' array)

airbnb.getThread({ token : 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' , id : 909878797 })

getThreads

A simple list of thread ID's, ordered by latest update. The offset is how many to skip, and the limit is how many to report.

airbnb.getThreads({ token : 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' , offset : 0 , limit : 20 })

getThreadsFull

This is the best way to pull thread data. Returns an array of full thread data, ordered by latest update. The offset is how many to skip, and the limit is how many to report.

airbnb.getThreadsFull({ token : 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' , offset : 0 , limit : 10 })

getThreadsBatch

A batch version of the above. You can grab a collection of threads referenced by thread ID.

airbnb.getThreadsBatch({ token : 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' , ids : [ 23049848 , 203495875 , 398328244 ] })

RESERVATIONS

getReservation

Reservation data for one reservation.

airbnb.getReservation({ token : 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' , id : 909878797 })

getReservations

Returns a list of reservations in the same format as above, ordered by latest update

airbnb.getReservations({ token : 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' , offset : 0 , limit : 10 })

getReservationsBatch

Batch call for grabbing a list of reservations by ID.

airbnb.getReservationsBatch({ token : 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' , ids : [ 98769876 , 98769543 , 98756745 ] })

POSTING

sendMessage

Send a message to a thread.

airbnb.sendMessage({ token : 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' , id : 2039448789 , message : 'Hi there!' })

sendPreApproval

Send a pre-approval to a guest.

airbnb.sendPreApproval({ token : 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' , thread_id : 2039448789 , listing_id : 340598483 , message : '' })

sendReview

Send a review to a guest after they have checked out. ( id is the thread id)

airbnb.sendReview({ token : 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' , id : 2039448789 , comments : 'They were great guests!' , private_feedback : 'Thank you for staying!' , cleanliness : 5 , communication : 5 , respect_house_rules : 5 , recommend : true })

sendSpecialOffer

Send a special offer to a guest.

airbnb.sendSpecialOffer({ token : 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' , check_in : '2018-10-13T00:00:00+00:00' , guests : 1 , listing_id : 9876676 , nights : 1 , price : 100000 , thread_id : 98766767 , currency : 'USD' })

alterationRequestResponse

Send a "reservation alteration request response" to a guest

To accept the request, supply the decision prop with true

To decline the request, supply the decision prop with false

alterationRequestResponse({ token : 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' , reservationId : 23049459 , alterationId : 2134094 , decision : true , currency : 'USD' })

CONFIGURATION

setConfig

Set multiple config variables at once

setConfig({ defaultToken : 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui' , apiKey : '01123581321345589144233377610987' , currency : 'USD' , userAgent : 'Mosaic/0.9' , proxy : 'myproxy.com' })

setApiKey

Use an api key different from the standard one

airbnb.setApiKey( '01123581321345589144233377610987' )

setCurrency

Set the default currency (the default is JPY, sorry USA)

airbnb.setCurrency( 'USD' )

setUserAgent

set the user agent string for the requests

airbnb.setUserAgent( 'Mosaic/0.9' )

setProxy

set a proxy server to run traffic through