Version 0.11.0, due to be released sometime after July 1st. Errors will no longer return null values. Instead, errors will be thrown.
Hi there! 👋 This is a javascript library for interacting with airbnb's API.
Disclaimer: this library is not associated with airbnb and should only be used for educational reasons. It is an interface for a private API used by airbnb's mobile applications.
This is a pre 1.0 library. Please request endpoints and functionality as repo issues. Collaborators wanted!
.setDefaultToken(), otherwise, you will have to supply a token with every function call.
npm install airbnbapijs
var airbnb = require('airbnbapijs')
or es6...
import airbnb from 'airbnbapijs'
Test a token
airbnb.testAuth('faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui')
// returns bool
Request a new token
airbnb.newAccessToken({ username: 'foo@bar.com', password: 'hunter2' })
// returns {token: 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui'} or {error: {error obj}}
Request a new token (v2 endpoint). Similar to the above function but returns a user info summary with much more information.
airbnb.login({ username: 'foo@bar.com', password: 'hunter2' })
// returns a user info object (includes token) or {error: {error obj}}
Set the token to use if a token is not supplied for an endpoint function.
airbnb.setDefaultToken('faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui')
TODO: support other login methods (facebook, twitter, etc...)
Get a user's public facing information
airbnb.getGuestInfo(2348485493)
// returns public info about user (JSON)
Obtain user data for the logged in account
airbnb.getOwnUserInfo('faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui')
// returns private info about user (JSON)
Public availability and price data on a listing.
count is the duration in months.
airbnb.getPublicListingCalendar({
id: 109834757,
month: 1,
year: 2018,
count: 1
})
// returns array of calendar days, with availability and price
Private calendar data regarding your listings. Reservations, cancellations, prices, blocked days.
airbnb.getCalendar({
token: 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui',
id: 109834757,
startDate: '2018-01-01',
endDate: '2018-02-28'
})
// returns array of calendar days with extended info, for your listings
Set a price for a day.
airbnb.setPriceForDay({
token: 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui',
id: 109834757,
date: '2018-01-01',
price: 1203
})
// returns a result of the operation
Set availability for a day.
airbnb.setAvailabilityForDay({
token: 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui',
id: 109834757,
date: '2018-01-01',
availability: 'available' // or 'blocked'?
})
// returns a result of the operation
Airbnb's mighty search bar in JSON form. All arguments are optional.
airbnb.listingSearch({
location: 'Akihabara, Tokyo',
checkin: '2020-01-21',
checkout: '2020-02-10',
offset: 0,
limit: 20,
language: 'en-US',
currency: 'USD',
guests: 6, // Number of guests for price quote
instantBook: true, // only list instant bookable listings.
minBathrooms: 0,
minBedrooms: 2,
minBeds: 6,
minPrice: 0,
maxPrice: 0,
superhost: true,
amenities: [1, 2, 4, 23], // array of IDs.
hostLanguages: [1, 3, 6], // array of IDs.
keywords: 'ocean view,garden,quiet', //comma separated
roomTypes: ['Entire home/apt', 'Private room', 'Shared room'],
neighborhoods: ['westside', 'riverside'],
minPicCount: 4,
sortDirection: 1 // 1 = forward, 0 = reverse
})
// returns an array of listings
Gets public facing data on any listing.
airbnb.getListingInfo(109834757)
// returns public info for any listing (JSON)
Gets private data on one of your listings.
airbnb.getListingInfoHost({
token: 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui',
id: 109834757
})
// returns extended listing info for your listing (JSON)
Gets an object containing a host's active listings, alerts, and upcoming reservations
airbnb.getHostSummary('faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui')
// returns host summary info for your account (JSON)
Gets an array containing a host's active listings
airbnb.getOwnActiveListings('faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui')
// returns listing array for your account (JSON)
Gets an array containing a host's listings
airbnb.getOwnListings({
token: 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui',
userId: '2344594'
})
// returns listing array for your account (JSON)
Returns a conversation with a guest or host. This is a legacy endpoint which is somewhat limited in the content (only basic messages are reported in the 'posts' array)
airbnb.getThread({
token: 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui',
id: 909878797
})
// returns a single thread in the legacy format (JSON)
A simple list of thread ID's, ordered by latest update. The offset is how many to skip, and the limit is how many to report.
airbnb.getThreads({
token: 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui',
offset: 0,
limit: 20
})
// returns an array of thread IDS (only the ids, ordered by latest update) (JSON)
This is the best way to pull thread data. Returns an array of full thread data, ordered by latest update. The
offset is how many to skip, and the
limit is how many to report.
airbnb.getThreadsFull({
token: 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui',
offset: 0,
limit: 10
})
// returns an array of threads in the new format, ordered by latest update (JSON)
A batch version of the above. You can grab a collection of threads referenced by thread ID.
airbnb.getThreadsBatch({
token: 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui',
ids: [23049848, 203495875, 398328244]
})
// returns an array of threads in the new format (JSON)
Reservation data for one reservation.
airbnb.getReservation({
token: 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui',
id: 909878797
})
// returns a single reservation in the mobile app format (JSON)
Returns a list of reservations in the same format as above, ordered by latest update
airbnb.getReservations({
token: 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui',
offset: 0,
limit: 10
})
// returns an array of reservations in the mobile app format, ordered by latest update (JSON)
Batch call for grabbing a list of reservations by ID.
airbnb.getReservationsBatch({
token: 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui',
ids: [98769876, 98769543, 98756745]
})
// returns an array of reservations in the new format (JSON)
Send a message to a thread.
airbnb.sendMessage({
token: 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui',
id: 2039448789,
message: 'Hi there!'
})
// returns confirmation
Send a pre-approval to a guest.
airbnb.sendPreApproval({
token: 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui',
thread_id: 2039448789,
listing_id: 340598483,
message: ''
})
// returns confirmation
Send a review to a guest after they have checked out. (
id is the thread id)
airbnb.sendReview({
token: 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui',
id: 2039448789,
comments: 'They were great guests!',
private_feedback: 'Thank you for staying!',
cleanliness: 5,
communication: 5,
respect_house_rules: 5,
recommend: true
})
// returns confirmation
Send a special offer to a guest.
airbnb.sendSpecialOffer({
token: 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui',
check_in: '2018-10-13T00:00:00+00:00',
guests: 1,
listing_id: 9876676,
nights: 1,
price: 100000,
thread_id: 98766767,
currency: 'USD'
})
// returns confirmation
Send a "reservation alteration request response" to a guest
To accept the request, supply the
decision prop with
true
To decline the request, supply the
decision prop with
false
alterationRequestResponse({
token: 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui',
reservationId: 23049459,
alterationId: 2134094,
decision: true,
currency: 'USD'
})
// returns alteration object, or an error object.
Set multiple config variables at once
setConfig({
defaultToken: 'faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui',
apiKey: '01123581321345589144233377610987',
currency: 'USD',
userAgent: 'Mosaic/0.9',
proxy: 'myproxy.com'
})
Set the token to use if a token is not supplied for an endpoint function.
airbnb.setDefaultToken('faketoken3sDdfvtF9if5398j0v5nui')
Use an api key different from the standard one
airbnb.setApiKey('01123581321345589144233377610987')
Set the default currency (the default is JPY, sorry USA)
airbnb.setCurrency('USD')
set the user agent string for the requests
airbnb.setUserAgent('Mosaic/0.9')
set a proxy server to run traffic through
airbnb.setProxy('myproxy.com')