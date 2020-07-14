openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

airbnb-js-shims

by airbnb
2.2.1 (see all)

JS language shims used by Airbnb.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1M

GitHub Stars

121

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

17

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

airbnb-js-shims Version Badge

JS language shims used by Airbnb.

Just require/import airbnb-js-shims, and the environment will be shimmed.

import 'airbnb-js-shims';

Included shims

Targeting versions

If you do not need to support older browsers, you can pick a subset of ES versions to target. For example, if you don't support pre-ES5 browsers, you can start your shims with ES2015 by requiring/importing the specific target file. This will shim the environment for that version and upward.

import 'airbnb-js-shims/target/es2015';

Included targets

  • airbnb-js-shims/target/es5 (default)
  • airbnb-js-shims/target/es2015
  • airbnb-js-shims/target/es2016
  • airbnb-js-shims/target/es2017
  • airbnb-js-shims/target/es2018
  • airbnb-js-shims/target/es2019
  • airbnb-js-shims/target/es2020

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial