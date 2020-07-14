JS language shims used by Airbnb.
Just require/import
airbnb-js-shims, and the environment will be shimmed.
import 'airbnb-js-shims';
If you do not need to support older browsers, you can pick a subset of ES versions to target. For example, if you don't support pre-ES5 browsers, you can start your shims with ES2015 by requiring/importing the specific target file. This will shim the environment for that version and upward.
import 'airbnb-js-shims/target/es2015';
airbnb-js-shims/target/es5 (default)
airbnb-js-shims/target/es2015
airbnb-js-shims/target/es2016
airbnb-js-shims/target/es2017
airbnb-js-shims/target/es2018
airbnb-js-shims/target/es2019
airbnb-js-shims/target/es2020