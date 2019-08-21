openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

airbnb-browser-shims

by airbnb
3.3.0 (see all)

Browser and JS shims used by Airbnb.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.6K

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

airbnb-browser-shims Version Badge

Browser and JS language shims used by Airbnb.

Just require/import airbnb-browser-shims, and the environment will be shimmed.

import 'airbnb-browser-shims';

Included shims

Only browser shims

If you only want to bring in the browser shims and not the JS language shims (from airbnb-js-shims), you can import airbnb-browser-shims/browser-only. If you choose this route, you will want to be sure that you are properly bringing in the language shims for the browsers you support somehow. For example:

import 'airbnb-js-shims/target/es2015';
import 'airbnb-browser-shims/browser-only';

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial