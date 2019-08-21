Browser and JS language shims used by Airbnb.

Just require/import airbnb-browser-shims , and the environment will be shimmed.

import 'airbnb-browser-shims' ;

Included shims

JS language shims from airbnb-js-shims

ima-babel6-polyfill - fixes Babel 6 bugs with super calls in IE 9 and 10

calls in IE 9 and 10 document.contains

classlist-polyfill - Element.prototype.classList polyfill (only in browsers)

raf - requestAnimationFrame polyfill for browsers and node

requestIdleCallback

matchmedia-polyfill - window.matchMedia polyfill (only in browsers)

whatwg-fetch - fetch polyfill (only in browsers, supports IE9+)

shim-keyboard-event-key - KeyboardEvent.key shim

TouchList[Symbol.iterator] - when Symbol and TouchList are both present

- when and are both present element-closest - Element.prototype.closest polyfill (only in browsers)

smoothscroll-polyfill - Scroll behavior specification polyfill (only in browsers)

window-location-origin - window.location.origin (for IE < 11)

input-placeholder-polyfill - input placeholder polyfill (for IE < 10)

intersection-observer - IntersectionObserver (only in browsers)

Only browser shims

If you only want to bring in the browser shims and not the JS language shims (from airbnb-js-shims ), you can import airbnb-browser-shims/browser-only . If you choose this route, you will want to be sure that you are properly bringing in the language shims for the browsers you support somehow. For example: