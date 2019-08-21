Browser and JS language shims used by Airbnb.
Just require/import
airbnb-browser-shims, and the environment will be shimmed.
import 'airbnb-browser-shims';
super calls in IE 9 and 10
TouchList[Symbol.iterator] - when
Symbol and
TouchList are both present
If you only want to bring in the browser shims and not the JS language shims
(from
airbnb-js-shims), you can import
airbnb-browser-shims/browser-only. If
you choose this route, you will want to be sure that you are properly bringing
in the language shims for the browsers you support somehow. For example:
import 'airbnb-js-shims/target/es2015';
import 'airbnb-browser-shims/browser-only';