Brain-free syslog** logging for node.js.
Ain is written with full compatibility with node.js
console module. It
implements all
console functions and formatting. Also ain supports UTF-8
(tested on Debian Testing/Sid).
Ain can send messages by UDP to
127.0.0.1:514 or to the a unix socket;
/dev/log on Linux and /var/run/syslog on Mac OS X. Unix socket support is possible if unix-dgram can be built and installed.
*In the Phoenician alphabet letter "ain" indicates eye.
**All examples tested under Ubuntu
rsyslog. On other operating
systems and logging daemons settings and paths may differ.
You can install ain as usual - by copy the "ain" directory in your
~/.node_modules or via npm
npm install ain2
Usage of ain is very similar to the node.js console. The following example demonstrates the replacement of the console:
var SysLogger = require('ain2');
var console = new SysLogger();
console.log('notice: %d', Date.now());
console.info('info');
console.error('error');
After launch in
/var/log/user you can see the following:
Dec 5 06:45:26 localhost ex.js[6041]: notice: 1291513526013
Dec 5 06:45:26 localhost ex.js[6041]: info
Dec 5 06:45:26 localhost ex.js[6041]: error
Note: you need to ensure syslog is listening on UDP port 514 for this example to work. On Ubuntu, for example, you would need to edit
/etc/rsyslog.conf, add/uncomment the following lines, and ensure rsyslog is restarted:
# provides UDP syslog reception
$ModLoad imudp
$UDPServerAddress 127.0.0.1
$UDPServerRun 514
If you want to have a singleton that points to the same object whenever you do a require, use the following:
require('ain2').getInstance();
If you use this, please be beware of this:
require('ain2').getInstance() === require('ain2').getInstance();
=> true
As opposed to:
var SysLogger = require('ain2');
new SysLogger() === new SysLogger();
=> false
By default ain sets following destinations:
TAG -
__filename
Facility - user (1)
HOSTNAME - localhost
PORT - 514
Transport - UDP
You can change them by passing in the params to the constructor or by
using the
set function. The
set function is chainable.
var SysLogger = require('ain2');
var logger = new SysLogger({tag: 'node-test-app', facility: 'daemon', hostname: 'devhost', port: 3000});
logger.warn('some warning');
... and in
/var/log/daemon.log:
Dec 5 07:08:58 devhost node-test-app[10045]: some warning
The
set function takes one argument, a configuration object which can contain the following keys:
All of these are optional. If you provide a
hostname transport is automatically set to UDP
tag and
hostname arguments is just RFC 3164
TAG and
HOSTNAME of
your messages.
facility is little more than just name. Refer to Section 4.1.1 of
RFC 3164 it can be:
## String Description
-----------------------
0 kern kernel messages
1 user user-level messages
2 mail mail system
3 daemon system daemons
4 auth security/authorization messages
5 syslog messages generated internally by syslog daemon
6 lpr line printer subsystem
7 news network news subsystem
8 uucp UUCP subsystem
16 local0 local use 0
17 local1 local use 1
18 local2 local use 2
19 local3 local use 3
20 local4 local use 4
21 local5 local use 5
22 local6 local use 6
23 local7 local use 7
You can set the
facility by
String or
Number:
logger.set({tag: 'node-test-app', facility: 3});
logger.set({tag: 'node-test-app', facility: 'daemon'});
Also you can set
TAG,
Facility,
HOSTNAME,
PORT, and
transport separately by
setTag,
setFacility,
setHostname,
setPort,
setTransport and
setMessageComposer functions. All of them are chainable too.
You can get all destinations by these properties:
tag TAG
facility Numerical representation of RFC 3164 facility
hostname HOSTNAME
port PORT
Ain provides an optional callback after a message has been sent to the socket (udp and unix socket). The callback is passed up unaltered from node. Because ain supports a simplified printf format, the callback has to be the last parameter.
var SysLogger = require('ain2');
var console = new SysLogger();
console.info('info', function(err, bytes){
// callback received
});
console.log('notice: %d', Date.now(), function(err, bytes){
// callback received
});
var SysLogger = require('ain2');
var console = new SysLogger();
console.setMessageComposer(function(message, severity){
return new Buffer('<' + (this.facility * 8 + severity) + '>' +
this.getDate() + ' ' + '[' + process.pid + ']:' + message);
});
The default implementation looks this:
SysLogger.prototype.composeSyslogMessage = function(message, severity) {
return new Buffer('<' + (this.facility * 8 + severity) + '>' +
this.getDate() + ' ' + this.hostname + ' ' +
this.tag + '[' + process.pid + ']:' + message);
}
As noticed before ain implements all
console functions. Severity level is
referenced to RFC 3164:
# String Description
-----------------------
0 emerg Emergency: system is unusable
1 alert Alert: action must be taken immediately
2 crit Critical: critical conditions
3 err Error: error conditions
4 warn Warning: warning conditions
5 notice Notice: normal but significant condition
6 info Informational: informational messages
7 debug Debug: debug-level messages
Ain
console-like functions behaviour is fully compatible to node.js and
logs messages with different severity levels:
log - notice (5)
info - info (6)
warn - warn (4)
error - err (3)
dir - notice (5)
time,
timeEnd - notice (5)
trace - err (3)
assert - err (3)
To log a message with the desired severity level you can use the
send function:
logger.send('message', 'alert');
The
send function takes two arguments: message and optional severity level. By
default, the severity level is notice.
npm install
npm test