AILabel

定义

AILabel类库是一款集打点、线段、多段线、矩形、多边形、圆圈、涂抹等多标注形式于一体，附加文本（Text）、标记（Marker）、缩略图（EagleMap）、Scale（比例尺）等控件以及Util等辅助工具的在线Web端标注工具库。目前已被广泛应用于多标注项目中。

文档

源代码（star点起来）：https://github.com/dingyang9642/AILabel

API文档：http://ailabel.com.cn/public/ailabel/api/index.html

Demo文档：http://ailabel.com.cn/public/ailabel/demo/index.html

Demo1文档：http://ailabel.com.cn/public/ailabel/demo/label/index.html

npm地址：https://www.npmjs.com/package/ailabel



老版API文档（小于v5.0.0）：https://dingyang9642.github.io/AILabel/old_version_docs/#/



目录结构

libs: AILabel源码

demo: AILabel-demo

doc: AILabel-api文档

website: AILabel官网【待开发】

环境安装及运行

libs

npm i

npm run dev // 启动rollup

open demo->index.html



doc

npm i

npm run build



快速开始

第一个小栗子

图片层的添加

const gMap = new AILabel.Map(CONTAINER_ID, { center : { x : 250 , y : 177 }, zoom : 800 , mode : 'PAN' }); const gFirstImageLayer = new AILabel.Layer.Image( 'first-layer-image' , { src : image.src, width : image.width, height : image.height, position : { x : 0 , y : 0 } }, { name : '第一个图片图层' }, { zIndex : 5 } ); gMap.addLayer(gFirstImageLayer);

图形绘制/编辑

多边形绘制编辑举例

const gFirstFeatureLayer = new AILabel.Layer.Feature( 'first-layer-feature' , { name : '第一个矢量图层' }, { zIndex : 10 } ); gMap.addLayer(gFirstFeatureLayer); gMap.events.on( 'drawDone' , (type: EMapMode, data) => { if (type === 'POLYGON' ) { const polygonFeature = new AILabel.Feature.Polygon( ` ${+ new Date ()} ` , { points : data}, { name : '矢量图形' }, drawingStyle ); gFirstFeatureLayer.addFeature(polygonFeature); } else if (...) { } }

TODO

P0: 增加配置项支持绘制过程中右键拖拽

P0: 箭头直线类型支持

P0: Control.Scale 开发

P0: Control.EagleMap 开发

P0: ROI 开发

P1: Feature.Rect 支持中心展示十字丝

P1: Feature.Rect 旋转

P2: Layer.Image 旋转

P3: 3D 支持

...

开源协议

请遵循：Apache License 开源协议