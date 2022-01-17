AILabel类库是一款集打点、线段、多段线、矩形、多边形、圆圈、涂抹等多标注形式于一体，附加文本（Text）、标记（Marker）、缩略图（EagleMap）、Scale（比例尺）等控件以及Util等辅助工具的在线Web端标注工具库。目前已被广泛应用于多标注项目中。
源代码（star点起来）：https://github.com/dingyang9642/AILabel
API文档：http://ailabel.com.cn/public/ailabel/api/index.html
Demo文档：http://ailabel.com.cn/public/ailabel/demo/index.html
Demo1文档：http://ailabel.com.cn/public/ailabel/demo/label/index.html
npm地址：https://www.npmjs.com/package/ailabel
老版API文档（小于v5.0.0）：https://dingyang9642.github.io/AILabel/old_version_docs/#/
libs
npm i
npm run dev // 启动rollup
open demo->index.html
doc
npm i
npm run build
第一个小栗子
图片层的添加
// 声明容器
const gMap =new AILabel.Map(CONTAINER_ID, {
center: {x: 250, y: 177},
zoom: 800,
mode: 'PAN' // 绘制线段
});
// 显示一张图片
const gFirstImageLayer = new AILabel.Layer.Image(
'first-layer-image', // id
{
src: image.src,
width: image.width,
height: image.height,
position: { // 图片左上角坐标
x: 0,
y: 0
}
}, // imageInfo
{name: '第一个图片图层'}, // props
{zIndex: 5} // style
);
gMap.addLayer(gFirstImageLayer);
图形绘制/编辑
多边形绘制编辑举例
// 添加矢量图层（用于展示矢量图形）
const gFirstFeatureLayer = new AILabel.Layer.Feature(
'first-layer-feature', // id
{name: '第一个矢量图层'}, // props
{zIndex: 10} // style
);
gMap.addLayer(gFirstFeatureLayer);
// gMap实例添加events事件监听
gMap.events.on('drawDone', (type: EMapMode, data) => {
if (type === 'POLYGON') {
const polygonFeature = new AILabel.Feature.Polygon(
`${+new Date()}`, // id
{points: data}, // shape
{name: '矢量图形'}, // props
drawingStyle // style
);
gFirstFeatureLayer.addFeature(polygonFeature);
}
else if (...) {
// 其他类型Feature绘制完成处理
}
}
P0: 增加配置项支持绘制过程中右键拖拽
P0: 箭头直线类型支持
P0: Control.Scale 开发
P0: Control.EagleMap 开发
P0: ROI 开发
P1: Feature.Rect 支持中心展示十字丝
P1: Feature.Rect 旋转
P2: Layer.Image 旋转
P3: 3D 支持
...
请遵循：Apache License 开源协议