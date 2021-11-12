reactstrap

Stateless React Components for Bootstrap 5.

If you're using Bootstrap 4, you'll need to use Reactstrap v8

Getting Started

Follow the create-react-app instructions to get started and then follow the reactstrap version of adding bootstrap.

npx create -react-app my-app cd my-app/ npm start

or, if npx (Node >= 6 and npm >= 5.2 ) not available

npm install -g create -react-app create -react-app my-app cd my-app/ npm start

Then open http://localhost:3000/ to see your app. The initial structure of your app is setup. Next, let's add reactstrap and bootstrap.

Adding Bootstrap

Install reactstrap and Bootstrap from NPM. Reactstrap does not include Bootstrap CSS so this needs to be installed as well:

npm i bootstrap npm i reactstrap react react-dom

Import Bootstrap CSS in the src/index.js file:

import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css' ;

Import required reactstrap components within src/App.js file or your custom component files:

import { Button } from 'reactstrap' ;

Now you are ready to use the imported reactstrap components within your component hierarchy defined in the render method. Here is an example App.js redone using reactstrap.

Dependencies

Required Peer Dependencies

These libraries are not bundled with Reactstrap and required at runtime:

About the Project

This library contains React Bootstrap components that favor composition and control. The library does not depend on jQuery or Bootstrap javascript. However, Poppers.js via react-popper is relied upon for advanced positioning of content like Tooltips, Popovers, and auto-flipping Dropdowns.

There are a few core concepts to understand in order to make the most out of this library.

Your content is expected to be composed via props.children rather than using named props to pass in Components. const Example = ( props ) => { return ( < p > This is a tooltip < TooltipTrigger tooltip = {TooltipContent} > example </ TooltipTrigger > ! </ p > ); } const PreferredExample = ( props ) => { return ( < p > This is a < a href = "#" id = "TooltipExample" > tooltip </ a > example. < Tooltip target = "TooltipExample" > < TooltipContent /> </ Tooltip > </ p > ); } Attributes in this library are used to pass in state, conveniently apply modifier classes, enable advanced functionality (like tether), or automatically include non-content based elements. Examples: isOpen - current state for items like dropdown, popover, tooltip

- current state for items like dropdown, popover, tooltip toggle - callback for toggling isOpen in the controlling component

- callback for toggling in the controlling component color - applies color classes, ex: <Button color="danger"/>

- applies color classes, ex: size - for controlling size classes. ex: <Button size="sm"/>

- for controlling size classes. ex: tag - customize component output by passing in an element name or Component

- customize component output by passing in an element name or Component boolean based props (attributes) when possible for alternative style classes or visually-hidden content

https://reactstrap.github.io

Documentation search is powered by Algolia's DocSearch.

Here are some ready-to-go examples for CodeSandbox that you can experiment with.

https://github.com/reactstrap/code-sandbox-examples

Development

Install dependencies:

npm install

Run examples at http://localhost:8080/ with webpack dev server:

npm start

Run tests & coverage report:

npm test

Watch tests:

npm run test -watch

Releasing

Release branches/versioning/notes will be automatically created and maintained by the release-please github action. When you're ready to publish the release, just merge the release branch. The release will be created, the new package will be published, and the updated docs will be deployed to https://reactstrap.github.io/.

In the wild

Organizations and projects using reactstrap

Submit a PR to add to this list!