A Node implementation of the Aho-Corasick string matching algorithm based on DoubleArray Trie.

Install

npm install aho-corasick-node --save

Usage

Build

const AhoCorasick = require ( 'aho-corasick-node' ); const keywords = [ 'b' , 'ba' , 'nan' , 'ab' ]; const builder = AhoCorasick.builder(); keywords.forEach( k => builder.add(k)); const ac = builder.build();

Match

const text = 'banana' ; const hits = ac.match(text);

Export

const buf = ac.export(); console .log(buf);

Load

const loadedAC = AhoCorasick.from(buf); const hits = loadedAC.match(text);

Licence

MIT