A Node implementation of the Aho-Corasick string matching algorithm based on DoubleArray Trie.
npm install aho-corasick-node --save
const AhoCorasick = require('aho-corasick-node');
const keywords = ['b', 'ba', 'nan', 'ab'];
const builder = AhoCorasick.builder();
keywords.forEach(k => builder.add(k));
const ac = builder.build();
const text = 'banana';
const hits = ac.match(text); // ['b', 'ba', 'nan']
const buf = ac.export();
console.log(buf);
// {
// base: 'string...',
// check: 'string...',
// failurelink: 'string...',
// output: 'string...',
// };
const loadedAC = AhoCorasick.from(buf);
const hits = loadedAC.match(text); // ['b', 'ba', 'nan']