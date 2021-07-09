openbase logo
acn

aho-corasick-node

by Guo Fei
1.0.2 (see all)

A Node implementation of the Aho-Corasick string matching algorithm based on DoubleArray Trie.

Documentation
8.9K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

aho-corasick-node

A Node implementation of the Aho-Corasick string matching algorithm based on DoubleArray Trie.

Install

npm install aho-corasick-node --save

Usage

Build

const AhoCorasick = require('aho-corasick-node');

const keywords = ['b', 'ba', 'nan', 'ab'];
const builder = AhoCorasick.builder();
keywords.forEach(k => builder.add(k));
const ac = builder.build();

Match

const text = 'banana';
const hits = ac.match(text); // ['b', 'ba', 'nan']

Export

const buf = ac.export();
console.log(buf);
// {
//   base: 'string...',
//   check: 'string...',
//   failurelink: 'string...',
//   output: 'string...',
// };

Load

const loadedAC = AhoCorasick.from(buf);
const hits = loadedAC.match(text); // ['b', 'ba', 'nan']

Licence

MIT

