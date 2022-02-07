This plugin connects Sequelize and Actionhero. It handles running migrations and connecting your models. Under the hood, we use sequelize-typescript and Uzmug

Notes

Versions 4.0.0+ of this package are only compatible with Actionhero versions 28.0.0+ , sequelize v6+ and sequelize-typescript v2+. Node.js v12+ is required.

For versions compatible with ActionHero versions prior to 21.0.0 , use version 1.x.x . For versions compatible with ActionHero versions prior to 18.0.0 , use version 0.9.x .

Setup

Install this plugin: npm install ah-sequelize-plugin --save Add sequelize packages: npm install sequelize@6 sequelize-typescript@2 --save Add types and reflexive addons: npm install @types/validator reflect-metadata --save Add plugin to your project's ./src/config/plugins.ts :

import * as path from "path" ; export const DEFAULT = { plugins: () => { return { "ah-sequelize-plugin" : { path: path.join(process.cwd(), "node_modules" , "ah-sequelize-plugin" ), }, }; }, };

Add experimentalDecorators and emitDecoratorMetadata to your Typescript tsconfig.json file:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "outDir" : "./dist" , "allowJs" : true , "module" : "commonjs" , "target" : "es2018" , "experimentalDecorators" : true , "emitDecoratorMetadata" : true }, "include" : [ "./src/**/*" ] }

Add supported database packages

MySQL: npm install mysql2 --save

SQLite: npm install sqlite3 --save

Postgres: npm install --save pg pg-hstore

MSSql: npm install --save tedious

For additional information on supported databases visit the Sequelize Docs.

Install optional dependencies

For Sequelize CLI: npm install --save-dev sequelize-cli

Configuration

A ./src/config/sequelize.ts will need to be created for your project. The example below will parse the Environment variable DATABASE_URL for a postgres database, however you can configure your connection in many ways. You can connect to DB pools, configure read/write splitting and more with Sequelize options. This configuration also enabled automigrate , which means Actionhero will run your migrations for you at startup.

import { URL } from "url" ; import { join } from "path" ; import { Dialect } from "sequelize" ; const namespace = "sequelize" ; declare module "actionhero" { export interface ActionheroConfigInterface { [namespace]: ReturnType< typeof DEFAULT[ typeof namespace]>; } } const databaseName = "ah_sequelize" ; export const DEFAULT = { [namespace]: ( config ) => { let dialect = "postgres" ; let host = process.env.DB_HOST || "127.0.0.1" ; let port = process.env.DB_PORT || "5432" ; let database = process.env.DB_DATABASE || ` ${databaseName} _ ${config.process.env} ${ process.env.JEST_WORKER_ID ? "_" + process.env.JEST_WORKER_ID : "" } ` ; let username = process.env.DB_USER || process.env.CI ? "postgres" : undefined ; let password = process.env.DB_PASS || undefined ; const connectionURL = process.env.DATABASE_URL || process.env.MYSQL_URL || process.env.PG_URL; if (connectionURL) { const parsed = new URL(connectionURL); if (parsed.protocol) dialect = parsed.protocol.slice( 0 , -1 ); if (parsed.username) username = parsed.username; if (parsed.password) password = parsed.password; if (parsed.hostname) host = parsed.hostname; if (parsed.port) port = parsed.port; if (parsed.pathname) database = parsed.pathname.substring( 1 ); } if (dialect === "postgresql" ) dialect = "postgres" ; return { autoMigrate : true , logging : false , dialect : dialect as Dialect, port : parseInt (port), database : database, host : host, username : username, password : password, models : [join(__dirname, ".." , "models" )], migrations : [join(__dirname, ".." , "migrations" )], migrationLogLevel : "info" , }; }, }; module .exports.development = DEFAULT.sequelize({ env : "development" , process : { env : "development" }, }); module .exports.staging = DEFAULT.sequelize({ env : "staging" , process : { env : "staging" }, }); module .exports.production = DEFAULT.sequelize({ env : "production" , process : { env : "production" }, });

A Note about Postgres Schema changes

The configuration above includes the 3 changes you need in your configuration to choose a non default (e.g.: public ) schema for a Postgres database: schema , searchPath , and dialectOptions . This package also includes the required code to patch your migrations (more on this below) to use the proper schema with no additional changes without any additional changes needed to your migrations or models.

Configuring sequelize-cli

If you installed the CLI in the last step, you'll want to do the following to finish setting it up:

Create a file .sequelizerc in the root of your project. It should contain:

const path = require ( "path" ); module .exports = { config : path.resolve( "." , "sequelize.js" ), "models-path" : path.resolve( "src" , "models" ), "seeders-path" : path.resolve( "src" , "seeders" ), "migrations-path" : path.resolve( "src" , "migrations" ), };

This tells the sequelize-cli where to find your migration files, models, etc. The values here assume you are using the default configuration.

In the root folder create a file called sequelize.js , and add the following contents

const sequelizeConfig = require ( "./dist/config/sequelize.js" ); const sequelizeConfigEnv = sequelizeConfig[process.env.NODE_ENV] || sequelizeConfig.DEFAULT; module .exports = sequelizeConfigEnv.sequelize();

This initializes the config for the CLI to use.

Once you're done, the folder structure should look like so:

src/ models/ migrations/ .sequelizerc sequelize .js

You can now use the CLI to create & run migrations:

npx sequelize-cli migration :generate --name migration-skeleton

Logging

The logging configuration parameter accepts either a false value, or a function which accepts a log value of type string and a event level value of type string (ex: console.log , log from Actionhero). If you are passing in a function for the logging parameter.

Models

Thanks to sequelize-typescript , we can have models with tagged parameters. The example below shows of how to use hooks, associations, and more. Further information can be found at https://github.com/RobinBuschmann/sequelize-typescript.

import * as bcrypt from "bcrypt" ; import { Model, Table, Column, AllowNull, IsEmail, BeforeCreate, HasMany, } from "sequelize-typescript" ; import * as uuid from "uuid/v4" ; import { Post } from "./Post" ; ({ tableName: "users" , paranoid: true }) export class User extends Model<User> { saltRounds = 10 ; ({ primaryKey: true }) guid: string ; ( false ) firstName: string ; ( false ) lastName: string ; ( false ) email: string ; passwordHash: string ; ( () => Post) posts: Post[]; static generateGuid(instance) { if (!instance.guid) { instance.guid = uuid(); } } async updatePassword(password: string ) { this .passwordHash = await bcrypt.hash(password, this .saltRounds); await this .save(); } async checkPassword(password: string ) { if (! this .passwordHash) { throw new Error ( "password not set for this team member" ); } const match = await bcrypt.compare(password, this .passwordHash); return match; } }

You can then use these models in your Actions, Tasks, etc, by simply requiring them.

import { Action, ParamsFrom } from "actionhero" ; import { User } from "./../models/User" ; export class UserCreate extends Action { name = "user:create" ; description = "create a new user" ; inputs = { firstName: { required: true }, lastName: { required: true }, password: { required: true }, email: { required: true }, }; async run({ params }: {params: ParamsFrom<UserCreate>) { const user = new User({ firstName: params.firstName, lastName: params.lastName, email: params.email, }); await user.save(); await user.updatePassword(params.password); return { userId: user.id } } }

This plugin does not condone the use of Sequelize.sync() in favor of migrations. Keep you migrations in ./migrations and use the sequelize-cli to execute them.

An example migration to create a users table would look like:

import * as Sequelzie from "sequelize" ; export default { up: async function ( queryInterface: Sequelzie.QueryInterface, DataTypes: typeof Sequelzie ) { await queryInterface.createTable( "users" , { guid: { type : DataTypes.UUID, defaultValue: DataTypes.UUIDV4, primaryKey: true , }, firstName: { type : DataTypes.STRING( 191 ), allowNull: false , }, lastName: { type : DataTypes.STRING( 191 ), allowNull: false , }, email: { type : DataTypes.STRING( 191 ), allowNull: false , }, passwordHash: { type : DataTypes.TEXT, allowNull: true , }, lastLoginAt: { type : DataTypes.DATE, allowNull: true , }, createdAt: DataTypes.DATE, updatedAt: DataTypes.DATE, deletedAt: DataTypes.DATE, }, { charset: "utf8mb4" , } ); await queryInterface.addIndex( "users" , [ "email" ], { unique: true , fields: [ "email" ], }); }, down: async function ( queryInterface: Sequelzie.QueryInterface ) { await queryInterface.dropTable( "users" ); }, };

You can use the sequelize-cli to create and execute migrations.

By default, ah-sequelize-plugin will automatically execute any pending migrations when Actionhero starts up. You can disable this behavior by adding autoMigrate: false to your sequelize config.

