This plugin connects Sequelize and Actionhero. It handles running migrations and connecting your models. Under the hood, we use sequelize-typescript and Uzmug
4.0.0+ of this package are only compatible with Actionhero versions
28.0.0+, sequelize v6+ and sequelize-typescript v2+. Node.js v12+ is required.
3.0.0+ of this package are only compatible with Actionhero versions
24.0.0+, sequelize v6+ and sequelize-typescript v2+. Node.js v10+ is required.
2.0.0+ of this package are only compatible with Actionhero versions
21.0.0+.
1.0.0+ of this package are only compatible with Actionhero versions
18.0.0+.
For versions compatible with ActionHero versions prior to
21.0.0, use version
1.x.x.
For versions compatible with ActionHero versions prior to
18.0.0, use version
0.9.x.
npm install ah-sequelize-plugin --save
npm install sequelize@6 sequelize-typescript@2 --save
npm install @types/validator reflect-metadata --save
./src/config/plugins.ts:
import * as path from "path";
export const DEFAULT = {
plugins: () => {
return {
"ah-sequelize-plugin": {
path: path.join(process.cwd(), "node_modules", "ah-sequelize-plugin"),
},
};
},
};
experimentalDecorators and
emitDecoratorMetadata to your Typescript
tsconfig.json file:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"outDir": "./dist",
"allowJs": true,
"module": "commonjs",
"target": "es2018",
"experimentalDecorators": true, // <-- required
"emitDecoratorMetadata": true // <-- required
},
"include": ["./src/**/*"]
}
npm install mysql2 --save
npm install sqlite3 --save
npm install --save pg pg-hstore
npm install --save tedious
For additional information on supported databases visit the Sequelize Docs.
npm install --save-dev sequelize-cli
A
./src/config/sequelize.ts will need to be created for your project. The example below will parse the Environment variable
DATABASE_URL for a
postgres database, however you can configure your connection in many ways. You can connect to DB pools, configure read/write splitting and more with Sequelize options. This configuration also enabled
automigrate, which means Actionhero will run your migrations for you at startup.
import { URL } from "url";
import { join } from "path";
import { Dialect } from "sequelize";
const namespace = "sequelize";
declare module "actionhero" {
export interface ActionheroConfigInterface {
[namespace]: ReturnType<typeof DEFAULT[typeof namespace]>;
}
}
const databaseName = "ah_sequelize";
export const DEFAULT = {
[namespace]: (config) => {
let dialect = "postgres";
let host = process.env.DB_HOST || "127.0.0.1";
let port = process.env.DB_PORT || "5432";
let database =
process.env.DB_DATABASE ||
`${databaseName}_${config.process.env}${
process.env.JEST_WORKER_ID ? "_" + process.env.JEST_WORKER_ID : ""
}`;
let username =
process.env.DB_USER || process.env.CI ? "postgres" : undefined;
let password = process.env.DB_PASS || undefined;
// if your environment provides database information via a single JDBC-style URL like mysql://username:password@hostname:port/default_schema
const connectionURL =
process.env.DATABASE_URL || process.env.MYSQL_URL || process.env.PG_URL;
if (connectionURL) {
const parsed = new URL(connectionURL);
if (parsed.protocol) dialect = parsed.protocol.slice(0, -1);
if (parsed.username) username = parsed.username;
if (parsed.password) password = parsed.password;
if (parsed.hostname) host = parsed.hostname;
if (parsed.port) port = parsed.port;
if (parsed.pathname) database = parsed.pathname.substring(1);
}
if (dialect === "postgresql") dialect = "postgres";
return {
autoMigrate: true,
logging: false,
dialect: dialect as Dialect,
port: parseInt(port),
database: database,
host: host,
username: username,
password: password,
models: [join(__dirname, "..", "models")],
migrations: [join(__dirname, "..", "migrations")],
migrationLogLevel: "info",
// you can also pass "dialectOptions", for example if you need `{ssl: true}` for Postgres
// For Example, if you want to change the schema of a Postgres database away from "public", you would need to include the following configs:
// schema: schema,
// searchPath: schema,
// dialectOptions: { prependSearchPath: true },
};
},
};
// for the sequelize CLI tool
module.exports.development = DEFAULT.sequelize({
env: "development",
process: { env: "development" },
});
module.exports.staging = DEFAULT.sequelize({
env: "staging",
process: { env: "staging" },
});
module.exports.production = DEFAULT.sequelize({
env: "production",
process: { env: "production" },
});
The configuration above includes the 3 changes you need in your configuration to choose a non default (e.g.:
public) schema for a Postgres database:
schema,
searchPath, and
dialectOptions. This package also includes the required code to patch your migrations (more on this below) to use the proper schema with no additional changes without any additional changes needed to your migrations or models.
If you installed the CLI in the last step, you'll want to do the following to finish setting it up:
Create a file
.sequelizerc in the root of your project. It should contain:
const path = require("path");
module.exports = {
config: path.resolve(".", "sequelize.js"),
"models-path": path.resolve("src", "models"),
"seeders-path": path.resolve("src", "seeders"),
"migrations-path": path.resolve("src", "migrations"),
};
This tells the sequelize-cli where to find your migration files, models, etc. The values here assume you are using the default configuration.
In the root folder create a file called
sequelize.js, and add the following contents
const sequelizeConfig = require("./dist/config/sequelize.js"); // be sure to compile your project first. Alterativly you could use `ts-node` and incldue the `./src/config/sequelize.ts`
const sequelizeConfigEnv =
sequelizeConfig[process.env.NODE_ENV] || sequelizeConfig.DEFAULT;
module.exports = sequelizeConfigEnv.sequelize();
This initializes the config for the CLI to use.
Once you're done, the folder structure should look like so:
src/
models/
migrations/
.sequelizerc
sequelize.js
You can now use the CLI to create & run migrations:
npx sequelize-cli migration:generate --name migration-skeleton
The
logging configuration parameter accepts either a
false value, or a function which accepts a log value of type
string and a event level value of type
string (ex:
console.log,
log from Actionhero). If you are passing in a function for the logging parameter.
Thanks to
sequelize-typescript, we can have models with tagged parameters. The example below shows of how to use hooks, associations, and more. Further information can be found at https://github.com/RobinBuschmann/sequelize-typescript.
// from `src/models/Users.ts`
import * as bcrypt from "bcrypt";
import {
Model,
Table,
Column,
AllowNull,
IsEmail,
BeforeCreate,
HasMany,
} from "sequelize-typescript";
import * as uuid from "uuid/v4";
import { Post } from "./Post";
@Table({ tableName: "users", paranoid: true })
export class User extends Model<User> {
saltRounds = 10;
@Column({ primaryKey: true })
guid: string;
@AllowNull(false)
@Column
firstName: string;
@AllowNull(false)
@Column
lastName: string;
@AllowNull(false)
@IsEmail
@Column
email: string;
@Column
passwordHash: string;
@HasMany(() => Post)
posts: Post[];
@BeforeCreate
static generateGuid(instance) {
if (!instance.guid) {
instance.guid = uuid();
}
}
async updatePassword(password: string) {
this.passwordHash = await bcrypt.hash(password, this.saltRounds);
await this.save();
}
async checkPassword(password: string) {
if (!this.passwordHash) {
throw new Error("password not set for this team member");
}
const match = await bcrypt.compare(password, this.passwordHash);
return match;
}
}
You can then use these models in your Actions, Tasks, etc, by simply requiring them.
// from actions/user.ts
import { Action, ParamsFrom } from "actionhero";
import { User } from "./../models/User";
export class UserCreate extends Action {
name = "user:create";
description = "create a new user";
inputs = {
firstName: { required: true },
lastName: { required: true },
password: { required: true },
email: { required: true },
};
async run({ params }: {params: ParamsFrom<UserCreate>) {
const user = new User({
firstName: params.firstName,
lastName: params.lastName,
email: params.email,
});
await user.save();
await user.updatePassword(params.password);
return { userId: user.id }
}
}
This plugin does not condone the use of
Sequelize.sync() in favor of migrations. Keep you migrations in
./migrations and use the sequelize-cli to execute them.
An example migration to create a
users table would look like:
// from ./migrations/0000001-createUsersTable.ts
import * as Sequelzie from "sequelize";
export default {
up: async function (
queryInterface: Sequelzie.QueryInterface,
DataTypes: typeof Sequelzie
) {
await queryInterface.createTable(
"users",
{
guid: {
type: DataTypes.UUID,
defaultValue: DataTypes.UUIDV4,
primaryKey: true,
},
firstName: {
type: DataTypes.STRING(191),
allowNull: false,
},
lastName: {
type: DataTypes.STRING(191),
allowNull: false,
},
email: {
type: DataTypes.STRING(191),
allowNull: false,
},
passwordHash: {
type: DataTypes.TEXT,
allowNull: true,
},
lastLoginAt: {
type: DataTypes.DATE,
allowNull: true,
},
createdAt: DataTypes.DATE,
updatedAt: DataTypes.DATE,
deletedAt: DataTypes.DATE,
},
{
charset: "utf8mb4",
}
);
await queryInterface.addIndex("users", ["email"], {
unique: true,
fields: ["email"],
});
},
down: async function (queryInterface: Sequelzie.QueryInterface) {
await queryInterface.dropTable("users");
},
};
You can use the sequelize-cli to create and execute migrations.
By default,
ah-sequelize-plugin will automatically execute any pending migrations when Actionhero starts up. You can disable this behavior by adding
autoMigrate: false to your sequelize config.
As of version
2.0.0, we have removed support for fixtures from this plugin. If you need to load data into your application consider an Initializer in your project.