A resque administration website for actionhero
npm install --save ah-resque-ui
./config/plugins.ts
export const DEFAULT = {
plugins: () => {
return {
"ah-resque-ui": { path: __dirname + "/../../node_modules/ah-resque-ui" },
};
},
};
./src/config/ah-resque-ui.ts
const namespace = "ah-resque-ui";
declare module "actionhero" {
export interface ActionheroConfigInterface {
[namespace]: ReturnType<typeof DEFAULT[typeof namespace]>;
}
}
export const DEFAULT = {
[namespace]: () => {
return {
// the name of the middleware(s) which will protect all actions in this plugin
// ie middleware: ['logged-in-session', 'role-admin']
middleware: [] as string[],
};
},
};
http://localhost:8080/resque
This plugin will inject routes into your application. The routes are equivalent to:
get: [
{ path: '/resque/packageDetails', action: 'resque:packageDetails' },
{ path: '/resque/redisInfo', action: 'resque:redisInfo' },
{ path: '/resque/resqueDetails', action: 'resque:resqueDetails' },
{ path: '/resque/queued', action: 'resque:queued' },
{ path: '/resque/loadWorkerQueues', action: 'resque:loadWorkerQueues' },
{ path: '/resque/resqueFailedCount', action: 'resque:resqueFailedCount' },
{ path: '/resque/resqueFailed', action: 'resque:resqueFailed' },
{ path: '/resque/delayedjobs', action: 'resque:delayedjobs' },
],
post: [
{ path: '/resque/removeFailed', action: 'resque:removeFailed' },
{ path: '/resque/retryAndRemoveFailed', action: 'resque:retryAndRemoveFailed' },
{ path: '/resque/removeAllFailed', action: 'resque:removeAllFailed' },
{ path: '/resque/retryAndRemoveAllFailed', action: 'resque:retryAndRemoveAllFailed' },
{ path: '/resque/forceCleanWorker', action: 'resque:forceCleanWorker' },
{ path: '/resque/delQueue', action: 'resque:delQueue' },
{ path: '/resque/delDelayed', action: 'resque:delDelayed' },
{ path: '/resque/runDelayed', action: 'resque:runDelayed' },
]
This package exposes some potentially dangerous actions which would allow folks to see user data (if you keep such in your task params), and modify your task queues. To protect these actions, you should configure this package to use action middleware which would restrict these actions to only certain clients.
The most basic middleware would be one to enforce a Basic Auth Password:
npm install basic-auth --save
// File: src/initializers/basic-auth-middleware.js
import { Initializer, api, action } from "actionhero";
import auth from "basic-auth";
export class BasicAuthInitializer extends Initializer {
constructor() {
super();
this.name = "basic-auth";
}
async initialize() {
const correctPassword = process.env.BASIC_AUTH_PASSWORD;
const middleware = {
name: "basic-auth",
global: false,
priority: 1000,
preProcessor: (data) => {
if (!correctPassword) {
throw "basic auth password not set up in BASIC_AUTH_PASSWORD env";
}
const { res, req } = connection.rawConnection;
const credentials = auth(req);
if (!credentials || credentials.pass !== correctPassword) {
res.statusCode = 401;
res.setHeader("WWW-Authenticate", 'Basic realm="Admin Access"');
res.end("Access denied");
data.toRender = false;
}
},
};
action.addMiddleware(middleware);
}
}
Now you can apply the
basic-auth middleware to your actions to protect them.
To inform ah-resque-ui to use a middleware determined elsewhere like this, set
api.config.ah-resque-ui.middleware = ['basic-auth'] in the provided configuration file.
You will need 2 terminals:
npm run dev
npm run ui:watch
Now visit
http://localhost:8080/resque in your browser