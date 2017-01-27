openbase logo
aguid

by dwyl
2.0.0 (see all)

❄️ A Globally Unique IDentifier (GUID) generator in JS. (deterministic or random - you chose!)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.5K

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

aguid

A Globally Unique IDentifier (GUID) generator in JS.

Why?

There are already great node module(s) for generating random UUIDs: https://www.npmjs.com/search?q=uuid

What we need is a way to return the same UUID/GUID for a given input string; i.e. Deterministic !

Use Case

The use-case is very specific: generate a key for a record in a database.

Imagine you want to store a person's personal details in a record but don't want use a username or email as the key for the record. We solved this by creating a UUID (string) from the username or email address and using that instead. (see usage below)

Usage

### Install

npm install aguid --save

Generate a Deterministic GUID given an input

var aguid = require('aguid');
var guid  = aguid("hello@world.io"); // d828ed52-32ed-4908-86df-df934d3c315d (ALWAYS)
// use the guid as the key for our record in Redis, ElasticSearch, Postgres, etc.

Note: even though the GUID we are returning for a given input is deterministic, it's still globally unique because we are using SHA256 hash for the characters. and in our specific use-case we are hashing an email address (which is its' self unique be definition!)

Generate a Random GUID when invoked without argument

var aguid = require('aguid');
var guid  = aguid(); // 525be54a-1101-46bf-97d7-2e9c89dd1b16 (*Random*)
// use for what ever you need a *random* guid

Research

Background

Implementation

Dependency

Instead of trying to re-invent this, I invested the time to read, download and play with the source-code for node-uuid (the most popular & performant module for creating GUIDs): https://github.com/broofa/node-uuid See: #3

