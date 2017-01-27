A Globally Unique IDentifier (GUID) generator in JS.
There are already great node module(s) for generating random UUIDs: https://www.npmjs.com/search?q=uuid
What we need is a way to return the same UUID/GUID for a given input string; i.e. Deterministic !
The use-case is very specific: generate a key for a record in a database.
Imagine you want to store a person's personal details in a record but don't want use a username or email as the key for the record. We solved this by creating a UUID (string) from the username or email address and using that instead. (see usage below)
### Install
npm install aguid --save
var aguid = require('aguid');
var guid = aguid("hello@world.io"); // d828ed52-32ed-4908-86df-df934d3c315d (ALWAYS)
// use the guid as the key for our record in Redis, ElasticSearch, Postgres, etc.
Note: even though the GUID we are returning for a given input is deterministic, it's still globally unique because we are using SHA256 hash for the characters. and in our specific use-case we are hashing an email address (which is its' self unique be definition!)
var aguid = require('aguid');
var guid = aguid(); // 525be54a-1101-46bf-97d7-2e9c89dd1b16 (*Random*)
// use for what ever you need a *random* guid
Instead of trying to re-invent this, I invested the time to read, download and play with the source-code for node-uuid (the most popular & performant module for creating GUIDs): https://github.com/broofa/node-uuid See: #3