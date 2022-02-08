Agrippa

Agrippa is a humble CLI, whose purpose is to assist React developers in creating components without the boilerplate. It can easily generate templates for React components of different compositions (styling solutions, prop validations, etc.) and in different environments.

docs

Features

🚀 Extremely easy to pick up and use in both new and existing projects.

🐙 Flexible - agrippa strives to be useful in many different circumstances.

🧠 Smart defaults - agrippa can detect and set defaults based on your environment's configuration, with no extra steps.

⚙️ Configurable - by using a plain old JSON file.

Agrippa v1.4.0 is officially out!



The new version introduces some cool new features:

*Agrippa's terminal UI has been revamped ! hopefully you'll agree the new look is a lot more ✨aesthetic*✨





! hopefully you'll agree the new look is a lot more ✨aesthetic*✨ tsPropsDeclaration : TS users can now select between interface s and type s for component props declarations.

For more info, see the docs on tsPropsDeclaration .





: TS users can now select between s and s for component props declarations. For more info, see the docs on . Styled-components : Agrippa now supports styling with styled-components ! This is actually the second issue opened for Agrippa, and it's been open for quite a while now. t's truly nice to see it finally implemented.

To check it out, use the value styled-components for the styling flag.





: Agrippa now supports styling with ! This is actually the second issue opened for Agrippa, and it's been open for quite a while now. t's truly nice to see it finally implemented. To check it out, use the value for the flag. New post-command variables : two new variables, <ComponentName> and <component-name> , can now be used with post commands.

The first is the generated component's name in pascal case (e.g. NiceButton ), while the second is in kebab case (e.g. nice-button ).





: two new variables, and , can now be used with post commands. The first is the generated component's name in pascal case (e.g. ), while the second is in kebab case (e.g. ). Dependency cleanup: two packages that Agrippa has been using up to now but didn't really need to were removed, and Agrippa should now be a little lighter.

Also, more tests were added, which is always nice.

To update, call npm i -g agrippa .

Please reach out with any bugs or feedback!

Docs

This page contains useful information to get started with using Agrippa. All other documentation & guides can be found on our wiki.

Examples can be found among our integration tests.

Installation

npm install -g agrippa yarn global add agrippa

Alterntively, use:

npx agrippa [...] npx agrippa gen top-bar

using npx , the latest version is always used.

Usage

Agrippa consists of two commands: generate (or gen ) and init :

Generate

agrippa gen <name> [options] is the core of the CLI - this command generates a new React component, based on the name and options passed to it.

agrippa generate is an alias of agrippa gen .

The options that agrippa gen accepts are listed in The Complete List of Generation Options, on our wiki.

Init

agrippa init generates a basic .agripparc.json file, with some default values for options that agrippa accepts.

Using a config

In most projects, some options repeat themselves on most, if not all, components of the app. For example, if the codebase uses CSS modules as a styling solution, then the majority of component would be generated with --styling css .

To avoid this unnecessary boilerplate, an .agripparc.json config file can be used. It's dead simple to set up! simply call agrippa init at the root of your project, or create a basic .agripparc.json file, and edit its contents to match the desired defaults.

The config file's options are the same as the CLI's. The latter's options take precedence over the former's, which is useful for overriding the project's defaults when needed.

Note: many options - including Typescript & React Native - can be determined automatically by Agrippa, so they don't need to be specified in the config or at the command line.

Community

My ambition is that Agrippa would become a tool that makes the lives of React developers easier, but perhaps more importantly one that they enjoy using. The tool's ease-of-use at the practical level is one aspect of that, but just as important is the cultivation of an active, positive community around it that developers feel welcome in.

Therefore, your thoughts, suggestions and collaboration are most welcome!

If you like Agrippa and want to see it grow, please spread its word! (and give it a ⭐)

License

MIT