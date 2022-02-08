Agrippa is a humble CLI, whose purpose is to assist React developers in creating components without the boilerplate. It can easily generate templates for React components of different compositions (styling solutions, prop validations, etc.) and in different environments.
🚀 Extremely easy to pick up and use in both new and existing projects.
🐙 Flexible - agrippa strives to be useful in many different circumstances.
🧠 Smart defaults - agrippa can detect and set defaults based on your environment's configuration, with no extra steps.
⚙️ Configurable - by using a plain old JSON file.
Agrippa v1.4.0 is officially out!
The new version introduces some cool new features:
interfaces and
types for component props declarations.
tsPropsDeclaration.
styled-components! This is actually the second issue opened for Agrippa, and it's been open for quite a while now. t's truly nice to see it finally implemented.
styled-components for the
styling flag.
<ComponentName> and
<component-name>, can now be used with post commands.
NiceButton), while the second is in kebab case (e.g.
nice-button).
Also, more tests were added, which is always nice.
To update, call
npm i -g agrippa.
Please reach out with any bugs or feedback!
This page contains useful information to get started with using Agrippa. All other documentation & guides can be found on our wiki.
Examples can be found among our integration tests.
npm install -g agrippa
# Or:
yarn global add agrippa
Alterntively, use:
npx agrippa [...]
# e.g.
npx agrippa gen top-bar
using
npx, the latest version is always used.
Agrippa consists of two commands:
generate (or
gen) and
init:
agrippa gen <name> [options] is the core of the CLI - this command generates a new React component, based on the
name and
options passed to it.
agrippa generate is an alias of
agrippa gen.
The options that
agrippa gen accepts are listed in The Complete List of Generation Options, on our wiki.
agrippa init generates a basic
.agripparc.json file, with some default values for options that agrippa accepts.
In most projects, some options repeat themselves on most, if not all, components of the app. For example, if the codebase uses CSS modules as a styling solution, then the majority of component would be generated with
--styling css.
To avoid this unnecessary boilerplate, an
.agripparc.json config file can be used. It's dead simple to set up! simply call
agrippa init at the root of your project, or create a basic
.agripparc.json file, and edit its contents to match the desired defaults.
The config file's options are the same as the CLI's. The latter's options take precedence over the former's, which is useful for overriding the project's defaults when needed.
Note: many options - including Typescript & React Native - can be determined automatically by Agrippa, so they don't need to be specified in the config or at the command line.
My ambition is that Agrippa would become a tool that makes the lives of React developers easier, but perhaps more importantly one that they enjoy using. The tool's ease-of-use at the practical level is one aspect of that, but just as important is the cultivation of an active, positive community around it that developers feel welcome in.
Therefore, your thoughts, suggestions and collaboration are most welcome!
If you like Agrippa and want to see it grow, please spread its word! (and give it a ⭐)