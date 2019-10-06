agreed is Consumer Driven Contract tool with JSON mock server.
agreed has 3 features.
agreed-core is a library to create test client and mock server.
agreed-core provide the following features.
$ npm install agreed-core --dev
module.exports = [
{
request: {
path: '/user/:id',
method: 'GET',
query: {
q: '{:someQueryStrings}',
index: '{:index}',
},
values: {
id: 'yosuke',
someQueryStrings: 'bye',
index: 2,
},
},
response: {
headers: {
'x-csrf-token': 'csrf-token',
},
body: {
// hello yosuke bye
message: '{:greeting} {:id} {:someQueryStrings}',
// http://example.com/baz.jpg
image: '{:images[:index]}',
themes: [
// { name: 'green' }
{
name: '{:themes.0.name}'
},
// { name: 'blue' }, { name: 'red' }
'{:themes.1-last}'
],
},
// you can write json schema
// schema: {
// type: 'object',
// properties: {
// message: { type: 'string' },
// image: { type: 'string' },
// themes: {
// type: 'array',
// items: {
// type: 'object',
// properties: {
// name: { type: 'string' }
// }
// }
// }
// }
// },
values: {
greeting: 'hello',
images: [
'http://example.com/foo.jpg',
'http://example.com/bar.jpg',
'http://example.com/baz.jpg',
],
themes: [
{
name: 'green',
},
{
name: 'blue',
},
{
name: 'red',
},
]
}
},
},
]
We support express, pure node.js and any other frameworks can use agreed.
'use strict';
const express = require('express');
const bodyParser = require('body-parser');
const Agreed = require('agreed-core');
const agreed = new Agreed();
const app = express();
app.use(bodyParser.json());
app.use(agreed.middleware({
path: './agreed/file/agreed.js',
}));
app.use((err, req, res, next) => {
res.statusCode = 500;
res.send(`Error is occurred : ${err}`);
});
app.listen(3000);
$ node server.js
$ curl http://localhost:3000/user/alice?q=foo
{
"message": "hello alice foo",
"images": [
"http://example.com/foo.jpg",
"http://example.com/bar.jpg"
],
"themes": {
"name": "green",
},
}
agreed can be test client.
module.exports = [
{
request: {
path: '/user/:id',
method: 'GET',
query: {
q: '{:someQueryStrings}',
},
values: {
id: 'yosuke',
someQueryStrings: 'foo'
},
},
response: {
headers: {
'x-csrf-token': 'csrf-token',
},
body: {
message: '{:greeting} {:id} {:someQueryStrings}',
images: '{:images}',
themes: '{:themes}',
},
values: {
greeting: 'hello',
images: [
'http://example.com/foo.jpg',
'http://example.com/bar.jpg',
],
themes: {
name: 'green',
},
}
},
},
]
'use strinct';
const Agreed = require('agreed-core');
const agreed = new Agreed();
const client = agreed.createClient({
path: './agreed/file/agreed.js',
host: 'example.com',
port: 12345,
});
// Get Agreements as array.
const agrees = client.getAgreement();
// request to servers.
// in this case, GET example.com:12345/user/yosuke?q=foo
const responses = client.executeAgreement(agrees);
// Check response object.
client.checkResponse(responses, agrees).then((diffs) => {
// if the response is mismatched to agreed response,
// you can get diff.
// but if no difference, you can get empty object {}
diffs.forEach((diff) => {
if (Object.keys(diff).length > 0) {
console.error('your request does not matched: ', diff);
}
});
});
Agreement file can be written in JSON5/YAML/JavaScript format. You can choose your favorite format.
[
{
"request": {
"path": '/hoge/fuga',
"method": 'GET',
// you can write query
"query": {
"q": 'foo',
},
},
response: {
headers: {
'x-csrf-token': 'csrf-token',
},
body: {
message: 'hello world',
},
},
},
{
"request": {
// you can write regexp path,
// match /users/yosuke
"path": '/users/:id',
"method": 'GET',
},
response: {
// embed path :id to your response body
// if request path /users/yosuke
// return { "message": "hello yosuke" }
body: {
message: 'hello {:id}',
},
},
},
// you can write json file
// see test/agrees/hoge/foo.json
'./hoge/foo.json',
// you can write yaml file
// see test/agrees/foo/bar.yaml
'./foo/bar.yaml',
// you can separate request/response json
{
request: './qux/request.json',
response: './qux/response.json',
},
{
request: {
path: '/path/:id',
method: 'POST',
// query embed data, any query is ok.
query: {
meta: "{:meta}",
},
body: {
message: "{:message}"
},
// value for test client
values: {
id: 'yosuke',
meta: true,
message: 'foobarbaz'
},
},
response: {
headers: {
'x-csrf-token': 'csrf-token',
},
body: {
// :id is for request value
message: 'hello {:id}, {:meta}, {:message}',
},
},
},
{
request: {
path: '/images/:id',
method: 'GET',
query: {
q: '{:someQueryStrings}',
},
values: {
id: 'yosuke',
someQueryStrings: 'foo'
},
},
response: {
headers: {
'x-csrf-token': 'csrf-token',
},
body: {
message: '{:greeting} {:id} {:someQueryStrings}',
images: '{:images}',
themes: '{:themes}',
},
values: {
greeting: 'hello',
images: [
'http://example.com/foo.jpg',
'http://example.com/bar.jpg',
],
themes: {
name: 'green',
},
}
},
},
{
request: {
path: '/useschema/:index',
method: 'GET',
values: {
index: 1
}
},
response: {
body: {
result : '{:list[:index]}'
},
// you can write json schema
schema: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
result: {
type: 'string'
}
},
},
values: {
list: [
'hello',
'hi',
'dunke',
]
}
},
},
]