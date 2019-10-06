agreed is Consumer Driven Contract tool with JSON mock server.

agreed has 3 features.

Create contract file as json(json5/yaml/etc) file mock server for frontend development. test client for backend development

agreed-core is a library to create test client and mock server. agreed-core provide the following features.

json5/yaml require hook, you can write require('foo.json5') / require('bar.yaml') using agreed-core/register. server middleware, agreed-core provides express/pure node http middleware. test client, agreed-core provides response check.

Install

$ npm install agreed-core

Usage

Usage as Frontend Mock Server

Create agreed file (this file is used as a contract between frontend and backend)

module .exports = [ { request : { path : '/user/:id' , method : 'GET' , query : { q : '{:someQueryStrings}' , index : '{:index}' , }, values : { id : 'yosuke' , someQueryStrings : 'bye' , index : 2 , }, }, response : { headers : { 'x-csrf-token' : 'csrf-token' , }, body : { message : '{:greeting} {:id} {:someQueryStrings}' , image : '{:images[:index]}' , themes : [ { name : '{:themes.0.name}' }, '{:themes.1-last}' ], }, values : { greeting : 'hello' , images : [ 'http://example.com/foo.jpg' , 'http://example.com/bar.jpg' , 'http://example.com/baz.jpg' , ], themes : [ { name : 'green' , }, { name : 'blue' , }, { name : 'red' , }, ] } }, }, ]

Create server

We support express, pure node.js and any other frameworks can use agreed.

; const express = require ( 'express' ); const bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ); const Agreed = require ( 'agreed-core' ); const agreed = new Agreed(); const app = express(); app.use(bodyParser.json()); app.use(agreed.middleware({ path : './agreed/file/agreed.js' , })); app.use( ( err, req, res, next ) => { res.statusCode = 500 ; res.send( `Error is occurred : ${err} ` ); }); app.listen( 3000 );

$ node server .js

call server from client

$ curl http: { "message" : "hello alice foo" , "images" : [ "http://example.com/foo.jpg" , "http://example.com/bar.jpg" ], "themes" : { "name" : "green" , }, }

Usage as Backend test client

agreed can be test client.

Reuse agreed file

module .exports = [ { request : { path : '/user/:id' , method : 'GET' , query : { q : '{:someQueryStrings}' , }, values : { id : 'yosuke' , someQueryStrings : 'foo' }, }, response : { headers : { 'x-csrf-token' : 'csrf-token' , }, body : { message : '{:greeting} {:id} {:someQueryStrings}' , images : '{:images}' , themes : '{:themes}' , }, values : { greeting : 'hello' , images : [ 'http://example.com/foo.jpg' , 'http://example.com/bar.jpg' , ], themes : { name : 'green' , }, } }, }, ]

Create test client

'use strinct' ; const Agreed = require ( 'agreed-core' ); const agreed = new Agreed(); const client = agreed.createClient({ path : './agreed/file/agreed.js' , host : 'example.com' , port : 12345 , }); const agrees = client.getAgreement(); const responses = client.executeAgreement(agrees); client.checkResponse(responses, agrees).then( ( diffs ) => { diffs.forEach( ( diff ) => { if ( Object .keys(diff).length > 0 ) { console .error( 'your request does not matched: ' , diff); } }); });

APIs

Agreement

how to define API specs

Agreement file can be written in JSON5/YAML/JavaScript format. You can choose your favorite format.

