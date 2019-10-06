openbase logo
agreed-core

by recruit-tech
3.2.5

agreed is Consumer Driven Contract utilities with JSON mock server.

Readme

agreed-core

Build Status codecov

agreed is Consumer Driven Contract tool with JSON mock server.

agreed has 3 features.

  1. Create contract file as json(json5/yaml/etc) file
  2. mock server for frontend development.
  3. test client for backend development

agreed-core is a library to create test client and mock server. agreed-core provide the following features.

  1. json5/yaml require hook, you can write require('foo.json5') / require('bar.yaml') using agreed-core/register.
  2. server middleware, agreed-core provides express/pure node http middleware.
  3. test client, agreed-core provides response check.

Install

$ npm install agreed-core --dev

Usage

Usage as Frontend Mock Server

  • Create agreed file (this file is used as a contract between frontend and backend)
module.exports = [
  {
    request: {
      path: '/user/:id',
      method: 'GET',
      query: {
        q: '{:someQueryStrings}',
        index: '{:index}',
      },
      values: {
        id: 'yosuke',
        someQueryStrings: 'bye',
        index: 2,
      },
    },
    response: {
      headers: {
        'x-csrf-token': 'csrf-token', 
      },
      body: {
        // hello yosuke bye
        message: '{:greeting} {:id} {:someQueryStrings}',
        // http://example.com/baz.jpg 
        image: '{:images[:index]}',
        themes: [
          // { name: 'green' }
          {
            name: '{:themes.0.name}'
          },
          // { name: 'blue' }, { name: 'red' }
          '{:themes.1-last}'
        ],
      },
      // you can write json schema
      // schema: {
      //   type: 'object',
      //   properties: {
      //     message: { type: 'string' },
      //     image: { type: 'string' },
      //     themes: { 
      //       type: 'array',
      //       items: { 
      //         type: 'object',
      //         properties: {
      //           name: { type: 'string' }
      //         }
      //       }
      //     }
      //   }
      // },
      values: {
        greeting: 'hello',
        images: [
          'http://example.com/foo.jpg',
          'http://example.com/bar.jpg',
          'http://example.com/baz.jpg',
        ],
        themes: [
          {
            name: 'green',
          },
          {
            name: 'blue',
          },
          {
            name: 'red',
          },
        ]
      }
    },
  },
]
  • Create server

We support express, pure node.js and any other frameworks can use agreed.

'use strict';
const express = require('express');
const bodyParser = require('body-parser');
const Agreed = require('agreed-core');
const agreed = new Agreed();
const app = express();

app.use(bodyParser.json());

app.use(agreed.middleware({
  path: './agreed/file/agreed.js',
}));

app.use((err, req, res, next) => {
  res.statusCode = 500;
  res.send(`Error is occurred : ${err}`);
});
app.listen(3000);

$ node server.js
  • call server from client
$ curl http://localhost:3000/user/alice?q=foo
{ 
  "message": "hello alice foo",
  "images": [
    "http://example.com/foo.jpg",
    "http://example.com/bar.jpg"
  ],
  "themes": {
    "name": "green",
  },
}

Usage as Backend test client

agreed can be test client.

  • Reuse agreed file
module.exports = [
  {
    request: {
      path: '/user/:id',
      method: 'GET',
      query: {
        q: '{:someQueryStrings}',
      },
      values: {
        id: 'yosuke',
        someQueryStrings: 'foo'
      },
    },
    response: {
      headers: {
        'x-csrf-token': 'csrf-token', 
      },
      body: {
        message: '{:greeting} {:id} {:someQueryStrings}',
        images: '{:images}',
        themes: '{:themes}',
      },
      values: {
        greeting: 'hello',
        images: [
          'http://example.com/foo.jpg',
          'http://example.com/bar.jpg',
        ],
        themes: {
          name: 'green',
        },
      }
    },
  },
]
  • Create test client 
'use strinct';
const Agreed = require('agreed-core');
const agreed = new Agreed();
const client = agreed.createClient({
  path: './agreed/file/agreed.js',
  host: 'example.com',
  port: 12345,
});

// Get Agreements as array.
const agrees = client.getAgreement();

// request to servers.
// in this case, GET example.com:12345/user/yosuke?q=foo
const responses = client.executeAgreement(agrees);

// Check response object.
client.checkResponse(responses, agrees).then((diffs) => {
  // if the response is mismatched to agreed response,
  // you can get diff.
  // but if no difference, you can get empty object {}
  diffs.forEach((diff) => {
    if (Object.keys(diff).length > 0) {
      console.error('your request does not matched: ', diff);
    }
  });
});

APIs

Agreement

how to define API specs

Agreement file can be written in JSON5/YAML/JavaScript format. You can choose your favorite format.

  • JSON5 example
[
  {
    "request": {
      "path": '/hoge/fuga',
      "method": 'GET',
      // you can write query
      "query": {
        "q": 'foo',
      },
    },
    response: {
      headers: {
        'x-csrf-token': 'csrf-token', 
      },
      body: {
        message: 'hello world',
      },
    },
  },
  {
    "request": {
      // you can write regexp path, 
      // match /users/yosuke
      "path": '/users/:id',
      "method": 'GET',
    },
    response: {
      // embed path :id to your response body 
      // if request path /users/yosuke
      // return { "message": "hello yosuke" }
      body: {
        message: 'hello {:id}',
      },
    },
  },
  // you can write json file
  // see test/agrees/hoge/foo.json
  './hoge/foo.json',
  // you can write yaml file
  // see test/agrees/foo/bar.yaml
  './foo/bar.yaml',
  // you can separate request/response json
  {
    request: './qux/request.json',
    response: './qux/response.json',
  },
  {
    request: {
      path: '/path/:id',
      method: 'POST',
      // query embed data, any query is ok.
      query: {
        meta: "{:meta}",
      },
      body: {
        message: "{:message}"
      },
      // value for test client
      values: {
        id: 'yosuke',
        meta: true,
        message: 'foobarbaz'
      },
    },
    response: {
      headers: {
        'x-csrf-token': 'csrf-token', 
      },
      body: {
        // :id is for request value
        message: 'hello {:id}, {:meta}, {:message}',
      },
    },
  },
  {
    request: {
      path: '/images/:id',
      method: 'GET',
      query: {
        q: '{:someQueryStrings}',
      },
      values: {
        id: 'yosuke',
        someQueryStrings: 'foo'
      },
    },
    response: {
      headers: {
        'x-csrf-token': 'csrf-token', 
      },
      body: {
        message: '{:greeting} {:id} {:someQueryStrings}',
        images: '{:images}',
        themes: '{:themes}',
      },
      values: {
        greeting: 'hello',
        images: [
          'http://example.com/foo.jpg',
          'http://example.com/bar.jpg',
        ],
        themes: {
          name: 'green',
        },
      }
    },
  },
  {
    request: {
      path: '/useschema/:index',
      method: 'GET',
      values: {
        index: 1
      }
    },
    response: {
      body: {
        result : '{:list[:index]}'
      },
      // you can write json schema
      schema: {
        type: 'object',
        properties: {
          result: {
            type: 'string'
          }
        },
      },
      values: {
        list: [
          'hello',
          'hi',
          'dunke',
        ]
      }
    },
  },
]

