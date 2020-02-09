Custom marker overlay for the @agm/core package

demo page

Source Repository : master branch here

Dependencies

Please be sure you have installed:

Install

Open a command terminal and type the following

npm install agm-overlays --save-dev

Import

import { AgmOverlays } from "agm-overlays" import { NgModule } from "@angular/core" import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ({ imports:[ BrowserModule, AgmOverlays, AgmCoreModule.forRoot({ apiKey: '...your-key-here...' }) ] }) export class AppModule {}

Usage

Multiple Custom Overlays

< agm-map style = "height:300px;display:block;" > < agm-overlay * ngFor = "let item of latLngArray" [ latitude ] = "item.latitude" [ longitude ] = "item.longitude" > < div style = "width:15px;height:15px;background-color:blue;" > </ div > </ agm-overlay > </ agm-map >

With multiple custom overlays, the zoom is auto set by the bounds calculated amongst all custom overlays

Single Custom Overlay

< agm-map [ zoom ] = "12" style = "height:300px;display:block;" [ latitude ] = "item.latitude" [ longitude ] = "item.longitude" > < agm-overlay [ latitude ] = "item.latitude" [ longitude ] = "item.longitude" > < div style = "width:15px;height:15px;background-color:blue;" > </ div > </ agm-overlay > </ agm-map >

Zoom Sizing

By default, markers are always the same size regardless of zoom. Change that!

The following example expands the latitude(0.003) and the longitude(0.0052) in both directions

< agm-map [ zoom ] = "12" style = "height:300px;display:block;" [ latitude ] = "item.latitude" [ longitude ] = "item.longitude" > < agm-overlay [ latitude ] = "item.latitude" [ longitude ] = "item.longitude" [ bounds ] = "{x:{latitude:-0.003,longitude:-0.0052},y:{latitude:0.003,longitude:0.0052}}" > < div style = "width:15px;height:15px;background-color:blue;" > </ div > </ agm-overlay > </ agm-map >

Clustering Demo

Clustering is NOT a responsibility of this package, however it can be done

demo page This demo uses @agm/js-marker-clusterer to demonstrate how to do clustering

< agm-map [ latitude ] = "latLngArray[0].latitude" [ longitude ] = "latLngArray[1].latitude" > < agm-marker-cluster imagePath = "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/googlemaps/v3-utility-library/master/markerclustererplus/images/m" > < agm-overlay * ngFor = "let item of latLngArray;let i=index" [ latitude ] = "item.latitude" [ longitude ] = "item.longitude" > < div class = "block" > < strong style = "color:white;" > {{i}} </ strong > </ div > </ agm-overlay > </ agm-marker-cluster > </ agm-map >

