Agm-Direction is the directive for @agm/core (not official)
How to use?
Installation is done using the
npm install command:
Use npm
npm install --save @agm/core agm-direction
Use yarn
yarn add @agm/core agm-direction
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { AgmCoreModule } from '@agm/core'; // @agm/core
import { AgmDirectionModule } from 'agm-direction'; // agm-direction
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
AgmCoreModule.forRoot({ // @agm/core
apiKey: 'your key',
}),
AgmDirectionModule, // agm-direction
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
HTML
<agm-map [latitude]="lat" [longitude]="lng">
<agm-direction
[origin]="origin"
[destination]="destination"
>
</agm-direction>
</agm-map>
CSS
agm-map {
height: 400px;
}
TS
public lat = 24.799448;
public lng = 120.979021;
public origin: any;
public destination: any;
ngOnInit() {
this.getDirection();
}
getDirection() {
this.origin = { lat: 24.799448, lng: 120.979021 };
this.destination = { lat: 24.799524, lng: 120.975017 };
// Location within a string
// this.origin = 'Taipei Main Station';
// this.destination = 'Taiwan Presidential Office';
}
git clone https://github.com/explooosion/Agm-Direction.git
npm install
npm run build
npm run pack:lib
cd playground && npm install
# Add gmap api key in environment.ts
npm start
