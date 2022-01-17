Agm-Direction is the directive for @agm/core (not official)

Angular

Google Map API

How to use?

Credit

Installation

Installation is done using the npm install command:

Use npm npm install --save @agm/core agm-direction

Use yarn yarn add @agm/core agm-direction

Importing Modules

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { AgmCoreModule } from '@agm/core' ; import { AgmDirectionModule } from 'agm-direction' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, AgmCoreModule.forRoot({ apiKey: 'your key' , }), AgmDirectionModule, ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Usage

HTML

< agm-map [ latitude ]= "lat" [ longitude ]= "lng" > < agm-direction [ origin ]= "origin" [ destination ]= "destination" > </ agm-direction > </ agm-map >

CSS

agm-map { height : 400px ; }

TS

public lat = 24.799448 ; public lng = 120.979021 ; public origin: any ; public destination: any ; ngOnInit() { this .getDirection(); } getDirection() { this .origin = { lat: 24.799448 , lng: 120.979021 }; this .destination = { lat: 24.799524 , lng: 120.975017 }; }

Document

Development

👉 Playground Project

git clone https://github.com/explooosion/Agm-Direction.git

npm install

npm run build

npm run pack:lib

cd playground && npm install

npm start

Generator

This library generated by angular-library-starter.

License

MIT