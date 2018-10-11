Introduction

An API Blueprint renderer that supports multiple themes and outputs static HTML that can be served by any web host. API Blueprint is a Markdown-based document format that lets you write API descriptions and documentation in a simple and straightforward way. Currently supported is API Blueprint format 1A.

Note: This project is mature and stable, but I don't have much time for it anymore. If you would like to join as a maintainer then please reach out to my GitHub username at Gmail. Thanks!

Features

Fast parsing thanks to Protagonist

Asyncronous processing

Multiple templates/themes

Support for custom colors, templates, and theme engines

Include other documents in your blueprint

Commandline executable aglio -i service.apib -o api.html

Live-reloading preview server aglio -i service.apib --server

Node.js library require('aglio')

Excellent test coverage

Tested on BrowserStack

Example Output

Example output is generated from the example API Blueprint using the default Olio theme.

Including Files

It is possible to include other files in your blueprint by using a special include directive with a path to the included file relative to the current file's directory. Included files can be written in API Blueprint, Markdown or HTML (or JSON for response examples). Included files can include other files, so be careful of circular references.

For tools that do not support this include directive it will just render out as an HTML comment. API Blueprint may support its own mechanism of including files in the future, and this syntax was chosen to not interfere with the external documents proposal while allowing aglio users to include documents today.

Installation & Usage

There are three ways to use aglio: as an executable, in a docker container or as a library for Node.js.

Executable

Install aglio via NPM. You need Node.js installed and you may need to use sudo to install globally:

npm install -g aglio

Then, start generating HTML.

aglio -i input.apib -o output.html aglio -i input.apib --theme-template triple -o output.html aglio --theme-variables slate -i input.apib -o output.html aglio --theme-style default --theme-style ./my-style.less -i input.apib -o output.html aglio --theme-template /path/to/template.jade -i input.apib -o output.html aglio -t my-engine -i input.apib -o output.html aglio -i input.apib -s aglio -i input.apib -o - aglio --no-theme-condense -i input.apib -o output.html aglio --theme-full-width -i input.apib -o output.html aglio --include-path /path/to/includes -i - -o output.html aglio -i input.apib -o output.html --verbose

With Docker

You can choose to use the provided Dockerfile to build yourself a repeatable and testable environment:

Build the image with docker build -t aglio . Run aglio inside a container with docker run -t aglio You can use the -v switch to dynamically mount the folder that holds your API blueprint:

docker run -v $( pwd ):/tmp -t aglio -i /tmp/input.apib -o /tmp/output.html

Node.js Library

You can also use aglio as a library. First, install and save it as a dependency:

npm install --save aglio

Then, convert some API Blueprint to HTML:

var aglio = require ( 'aglio' ); var blueprint = '# Some API Blueprint string' ; var options = { themeVariables : 'default' }; aglio.render(blueprint, options, function ( err, html, warnings ) { if (err) return console .log(err); if (warnings) console .log(warnings); console .log(html); }); options = { themeTemplate : '/path/to/my-template.jade' }; aglio.render(blueprint, options, function ( err, html, warnings ) { if (err) return console .log(err); if (warnings) console .log(warnings); console .log(html); }); options = { themeTemplate : '/path/to/my-template.jade' , locals : { _ : require ( 'lodash' ), async : require ( 'async' ) } }; aglio.render(blueprint, options, function ( err, html, warnings ) { if (err) return console .log(err); if (warnings) console .log(warnings); console .log(html); });

Reference

The following methods are available from the aglio library:

Get a list of paths that are included in the blueprint. This list can be watched for changes to do things like live reload. The blueprint's own path is not included.

var blueprint = '# GET /foo

<-- include(example.json -->

' ; var watchPaths = aglio.collectPathsSync(blueprint, process.cwd())

Render an API Blueprint string and pass the generated HTML to the callback. The options can either be an object of options or a simple layout name or file path string. Available options are:

Option Type Default Description filterInput bool true Filter \r and \t from the input includePath string process.cwd() Base directory for relative includes locals object {} Extra locals to pass to templates theme string 'default' Theme name to load for rendering

In addition, the default theme provides the following options:

Option Type Default Description themeVariables string default Built-in color scheme or path to LESS or CSS themeCondenseNav bool true Condense single-action navigation links themeFullWidth bool false Use the full page width themeTemplate string Layout name or path to custom layout file themeStyle string default Built-in style name or path to LESS or CSS

var blueprint = '...' ; var options = { themeTemplate : 'default' , locals : { myVariable : 125 } }; aglio.render(blueprint, options, function ( err, html, warnings ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log(html); });

Render an API Blueprint file and save the HTML to another file. The input/output file arguments are file paths. The options behaves the same as above for aglio.render , except that the options.includePath defaults to the basename of the input filename.

aglio.renderFile( '/tmp/input.apib' , '/tmp/output.html' , options, function ( err, warnings ) { if (err) return console .log(err); if (warnings) console .log(warnings); });

Development

Pull requests are encouraged! Feel free to fork and hack away, especially on new themes. The build system in use is Grunt, so make sure you have it installed:

npm install -g grunt-cli

Then you can build the source and run the tests:

grunt grunt test grunt coverage grunt examples

Customizing Output

Aglio is split into two components: a base that contains logic for loading API Blueprint, handling commandline arguments, etc and a theme engine that handles turning the API Blueprint AST into HTML. The default theme engine that ships with Aglio is called olio. Templates are written in Jade, with support for inline Coffeescript, LESS and Stylus via filters. The default stylesheets are written in LESS.

While developing customizations, you may want to disable caching using the NOCACHE environment variable.

NOCACHE=1 aglio -i input.apib [customization options]

Custom Colors & Style

Aglio's default theme provides a way to easily override colors, fonts, padding, etc to match your company's style. This is done by providing your own LESS or CSS file(s) via the --theme-variables and --theme-style options. For example:

aglio --theme-variables /path/to/my-colors.less -i input.apib -o output.html

The my-variables.less file might contain a custom HTTP PUT color specification:

@put-color: #f0ad4e ; @put-background-color: #fcf8e3 ; @put-text-color: contrast( @put-background-color ); @put-border-color: darken(spin( @put-background-color , - 10 ), 5% );

See the default variables file for examples of which variables can be set.

The --theme-style option lets you override built-in styles with your own LESS or CSS definitions. It is processed after the variables have been defined, so the variables are available for your use. If you wish to modify a rule from an existing built-in style then you must copy the style. The order of loading roughly follows:

Default variables Built-in or user-supplied variables Built-in or user-supplied style

Note that these options can be passed more than once, in which case they will be loaded in the order they were passed. This lets you, for example, load a variable preset like flatly and modify one of the colors with your own LESS file. Keep in mind that when you want to modify a built-in style you must explicitly list the style, e.g. --theme-style default --theme-style my-style.less .

Built-in Colors

cyborg

default

flatly

slate

Built-in Styles

default

Customizing Layout Templates

The --theme-template option allows you to provide a custom layout template that overrides the default. This is specified in the form of a Jade template file. See the default template file for an example.

The locals available to templates look like the following:

Name Description api The API Blueprint AST from Protagonist condenseNav If true, you should condense the nav if possible date Date and time handling from Moment.js fullWidth If true, you should consume the entire page width highlight A function ( code , lang ) to highlight a piece of code markdown A function to convert Markdown strings to HTML slug A function to convert a string to a slug usable as an ID hash A function to return an hash (currently MD5)

Built-in Layout Templates

default

Using Custom Themes

While Aglio ships with a default theme, you have the option of installing and using third-party theme engines. They may use any technology and are not limited to Jade and LESS. Consult the theme's documentation to see which options are available and how to use and customize the theme. Common usage between all themes:

npm install -g aglio-theme-<NAME> aglio -t <NAME> -i input.apib -o output.html aglio -t <NAME> -- help

Writing a Theme Engine

Theme engines are simply Node.js modules that provide two public functions and follow a specific naming scheme ( aglio-theme-NAME ). Because they are their own npm package they can use whatever technologies the theme engine author wishes. The only hard requirement is to provide these two public functions:

Returns configuration information about the theme, such as the API Blueprint format that is supported and any options the theme provides.

Render the given input API Blueprint AST with the given options. Calls done(err, html) when finished, either passing an error or the rendered HTML output as a string.

Example Theme

The following is a very simple example theme. Note: it only returns a very simple string instead of rending out the API Blueprint AST. Normally you would invoke a template engine and output the resulting HTML that is generated.

exports.getConfig = function ( ) { return { formats : [ '1A' ], options : [ { name : 'name' , description : 'Your name' , default : 'world' } ] }; } exports.render = function ( input, options, done ) { done( null , 'Hello, ' + options.themeName + '!' ); };

Example use:

npm install -g aglio-theme-hello aglio -t hello -i example.apib -o - => 'Hello, world!' aglio -t hello --theme-name Daniel -i example.apib -o - => 'Hello, Daniel!'

You are free to use whatever template system (Jade, EJS, Nunjucks, etc) and any supporting libraries (e.g. for CSS) you like.

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Daniel G. Taylor

http://dgt.mit-license.org/