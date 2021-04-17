Create an error from multiple errors

Note: With Node.js 15, there's now a built-in AggregateError type.

Install

$ npm install aggregate -error

Usage

import AggregateError from 'aggregate-error' ; const error = new AggregateError([ new Error ( 'foo' ), 'bar' , { message : 'baz' }]); throw error; for ( const individualError of error.errors) { console .log(individualError); }

API

Returns an Error .

errors

Type: Array<Error|object|string>