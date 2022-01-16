AgentMaps is a library for building and visualizing agent-based simulations on real world maps. Agents are arbitrarily programmable at multiple levels of granularity. They can represent people, vehicles, animals, infectious agents, and more.
AgentMaps lets you turn a map like this:
into a simulation like this:
You can install it via npm (
npm install agentmaps) and bundle it yourself, or you can get a premade bundle here to include directly in a webpage.
You'll need to include Leaflet separately.
Docs for people who want to use AgentMaps are available here.
Docs for people who want to understand its internals are here.
A basic walkthrough for creating an AgentMaps simulation can be found here.
Simple: Shows all the different ways agents can travel around a map.
Contagion: Agents commute between different parts of a neighborhood while an infection spreads between them.
You can find the corresponding code under /demos in the gh-pages branch here.
IconAgents: Lets you depict agents with custom icons instead of circles.
Thank you to anyone who somehow benefits from this.
