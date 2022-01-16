AgentMaps - Social Simulations on Real World Maps

AgentMaps is a library for building and visualizing agent-based simulations on real world maps. Agents are arbitrarily programmable at multiple levels of granularity. They can represent people, vehicles, animals, infectious agents, and more.

AgentMaps lets you turn a map like this:

into a simulation like this:

You can install it via npm ( npm install agentmaps ) and bundle it yourself, or you can get a premade bundle here to include directly in a webpage. You'll need to include Leaflet separately.

Documentation

Docs for people who want to use AgentMaps are available here.

Docs for people who want to understand its internals are here.

A basic walkthrough for creating an AgentMaps simulation can be found here.

Demos

Simple: Shows all the different ways agents can travel around a map.

Contagion: Agents commute between different parts of a neighborhood while an infection spreads between them.

You can find the corresponding code under /demos in the gh-pages branch here.

Plugins

IconAgents: Lets you depict agents with custom icons instead of circles.

Thank you to anyone who somehow benefits from this.

AgentMaps: Geospatial Agent-based Modeling and Simulation for JavaScript.