agentkeepalive

The enhancement features keep alive http.Agent . Support http and https .

What's different from original http.Agent ?

keepAlive=true by default

by default Disable Nagle's algorithm: socket.setNoDelay(true)

Add free socket timeout: avoid long time inactivity socket leak in the free-sockets queue.

Add active socket timeout: avoid long time inactivity socket leak in the active-sockets queue.

TTL for active socket.

Node.js version required

Support Node.js >= 8.0.0

Install

$ npm install agentkeepalive --save

new Agent([options])

options {Object} Set of configurable options to set on the agent. Can have the following fields: keepAlive {Boolean} Keep sockets around in a pool to be used by other requests in the future. Default = true . keepAliveMsecs {Number} When using the keepAlive option, specifies the initial delay for TCP Keep-Alive packets. Ignored when the keepAlive option is false or undefined. Defaults to 1000. Default = 1000 . Only relevant if keepAlive is set to true . freeSocketTimeout : {Number} Sets the free socket to timeout after freeSocketTimeout milliseconds of inactivity on the free socket. The default server-side timeout is 5000 milliseconds, to avoid ECONNRESET exceptions, we set the default value to 4000 milliseconds. Only relevant if keepAlive is set to true . timeout : {Number} Sets the working socket to timeout after timeout milliseconds of inactivity on the working socket. Default is freeSocketTimeout * 2 so long as that value is greater than or equal to 8 seconds, otherwise the default is 8 seconds. maxSockets {Number} Maximum number of sockets to allow per host. Default = Infinity . maxFreeSockets {Number} Maximum number of sockets (per host) to leave open in a free state. Only relevant if keepAlive is set to true . Default = 256 . socketActiveTTL {Number} Sets the socket active time to live, even if it's in use. If not set, the behaviour keeps the same (the socket will be released only when free) Default = null .

{Object} Set of configurable options to set on the agent. Can have the following fields:

Usage

const http = require ( 'http' ); const Agent = require ( 'agentkeepalive' ); const keepaliveAgent = new Agent({ maxSockets : 100 , maxFreeSockets : 10 , timeout : 60000 , freeSocketTimeout : 30000 , }); const options = { host : 'cnodejs.org' , port : 80 , path : '/' , method : 'GET' , agent : keepaliveAgent, }; const req = http.request(options, res => { console .log( 'STATUS: ' + res.statusCode); console .log( 'HEADERS: ' + JSON .stringify(res.headers)); res.setEncoding( 'utf8' ); res.on( 'data' , function ( chunk ) { console .log( 'BODY: ' + chunk); }); }); req.on( 'error' , e => { console .log( 'problem with request: ' + e.message); }); req.end(); setTimeout( () => { if (keepaliveAgent.statusChanged) { console .log( '[%s] agent status changed: %j' , Date (), keepaliveAgent.getCurrentStatus()); } }, 2000 );

getter agent.statusChanged

counters have change or not after last checkpoint.

agent.getCurrentStatus() will return a object to show the status of this agent:

{ createSocketCount : 10 , closeSocketCount : 5 , timeoutSocketCount : 0 , requestCount : 5 , freeSockets : { 'localhost:57479:' : 3 }, sockets : { 'localhost:57479:' : 5 }, requests : {} }

Support https

const https = require ( 'https' ); const HttpsAgent = require ( 'agentkeepalive' ).HttpsAgent; const keepaliveAgent = new HttpsAgent(); const options = { host : 'www.google.com' , port : 443 , path : '/search?q=nodejs&sugexp=chrome,mod=12&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8' , method : 'GET' , agent : keepaliveAgent, }; const req = https.request(options, res => { console .log( 'STATUS: ' + res.statusCode); console .log( 'HEADERS: ' + JSON .stringify(res.headers)); res.setEncoding( 'utf8' ); res.on( 'data' , chunk => { console .log( 'BODY: ' + chunk); }); }); req.on( 'error' , e => { console .log( 'problem with request: ' + e.message); }); req.end(); setTimeout( () => { console .log( 'agent status: %j' , keepaliveAgent.getCurrentStatus()); }, 2000 );

Support req.reusedSocket

This agent implements the req.reusedSocket to determine whether a request is send through a reused socket.

When server closes connection at unfortunate time (keep-alive race), the http client will throw a ECONNRESET error. Under this circumstance, req.reusedSocket is useful when we want to retry the request automatically.

const http = require ( 'http' ); const Agent = require ( 'agentkeepalive' ); const agent = new Agent(); const req = http .get( 'http://localhost:3000' , { agent }, (res) => { }) .on( 'error' , (err) => { if (req.reusedSocket && err.code === 'ECONNRESET' ) { } })

This behavior is consistent with Node.js core. But through agentkeepalive , you can use this feature in older Node.js version.

run the benchmark:

cd benchmark sh start.sh

Intel(R) Core(TM)2 Duo CPU P8600 @ 2.40GHz

node@v0.8.9

50 maxSockets, 60 concurrent, 1000 requests per concurrent, 5ms delay

Keep alive agent (30 seconds):

Transactions: 60000 hits Availability : 100.00 % Elapsed time: 29.70 secs Data transferred: 14.88 MB Response time: 0.03 secs Transaction rate: 2020.20 trans/sec Throughput : 0.50 MB/sec Concurrency : 59.84 Successful transactions: 60000 Failed transactions: 0 Longest transaction: 0.15 Shortest transaction: 0.01

Normal agent:

Transactions: 60000 hits Availability : 100.00 % Elapsed time: 46.53 secs Data transferred: 14.88 MB Response time: 0.05 secs Transaction rate: 1289.49 trans/sec Throughput : 0.32 MB/sec Concurrency : 59.81 Successful transactions: 60000 Failed transactions: 0 Longest transaction: 0.45 Shortest transaction: 0.00

Socket created:

[proxy.js:120000] keepalive, 50 created, 60000 requestFinished, 1200 req/socket, 0 requests, 0 sockets, 0 unusedSockets, 50 timeout { " <10ms" :662, " <15ms" :17825, " <20ms" :20552, " <30ms" :17646, " <40ms" :2315, " <50ms" :567, " <100ms" :377, " <150ms" :56, " <200ms" :0, " >=200ms+" :0} ---------------------------------------------------------------- [proxy.js:120000] normal , 53866 created, 84260 requestFinished, 1.56 req/socket, 0 requests, 0 sockets { " <10ms" :75, " <15ms" :1112, " <20ms" :10947, " <30ms" :32130, " <40ms" :8228, " <50ms" :3002, " <100ms" :4274, " <150ms" :181, " <200ms" :18, " >=200ms+" :33}

License

MIT

