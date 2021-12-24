An elegant & efficient TypeScript metaprogramming API to build software agents

🍭 Modernize: 100% for TypeScript. Side-effect free tree shaking compatible with ES2015.

⚡ Fast: Use CodeGen to minimize overheads. Faster than es6 Proxy.

🎯 Efficient: Well-designed and crafted api only has 1300 SLOC and 5.6kb after minzipped.

♻️ Clean: Transparent dynamic proxy. No prototype pollution. No reflect-metadata or any npm dependencies.

Changelog

Date Version Status 2021-11-02 2.0.1 Stable 2019-02-27 1.0.0 Maintenance 2018-12-21 0.9.23 EOL 2017-06-30 0.5.12 EOL 2016-11-03 0.2.28 EOL

Install

npm i agentframework

Example code

import { agent, singleton } from 'agentframework' ; class ComponentA { name = 'Agent Framework' ; } () class ProjectA { () private component!: ComponentA; constructor ( ) { console .log( `WOW! You working on project ${ this .component.name} !` ); } } const project = new ProjectA(); console .log( 'Is it create from the ProjectA class?' , project instanceof ProjectA);

Features

Add metadata to your code at design-time (using @decorator) or runtime (using Reflector api)

Access the metadata at runtime (using Reflector api)

AOP, dependence injection and dependence lookup

Principle

PARADIGM INSPIRATION PRINCIPLE Function Programming Math It transform data OOP The world It describe things and the relationships between them Agent Oriented Programming Human It actions like a human (AI)

Concepts

HUMAN AGENT FRAMEWORK DESCRIPTION People Agent A class decorate with @agent attribute Action Behavior Class method decorate with @action, @method or @behavior attribute Belief Memory Private class field decorated with @state, @remember, @memory attribute Environment Domain A container for agents, entities, services or artifacts Autonomy Activation Timer, scheduler which based on environment conditions Sociality Message Agent can communicate with other agent Mobility Mobile Agent An agent can move from domain to domain with their belief unchanged

When use Agent Framework

You want to build software agents.

You want to use dependence injection or dependence lookup.

You want to build a framework which similar to Spring Framework but in JavaScript.

You want to build an abstract layer for a specific business domain in your organization.

You want to remove duplicated code and keep project codebase small and clean.

You need a powerful method to pre-process, post-process or modify system behaviors without touching existing code.

Agentframework 2.x milestones

Breaking change: Remove I from interface name

Breaking change: Remove Intializer . Use Interceptor instead

MVP: Dependency injection/dependency lookup and Domain driven design support

MVP: Improve unit test coverage rate

COMPATIBILITY: Revise error types and message

COMPATIBILITY: Revise Domain interface

COMPATIBILITY: Revise embedded decorators

EPIC: Abstract data layer - mongodb 4.x

EPIC: Cross architecture web application development (Server, Serverless)

EPIC: Serverless support - AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Function, Azure Function, Alicloud Function Computing

EPIC: Bot development (Telegram)

Other: Example and references

Other: docs.agentframework.com

Other: agentframework.com

Agentframework 1.x milestones

MVP: Reflection can access type information generated by tsc. tsc --emitDecoratorMetadata

MVP: Reflection support both ES6 and ES2017 (Reflect.metadata)

MVP: Share metadata across different agentframework library of same application

MVP: Both agent or normal class can be used for dependence injection

MVP: Add IInitializer to init a field property

MVP: Interceptor can work with Initializer during dependence injection

EPIC: Create agent without domain

EPIC: Provide access to intercepted property value in constructor

PERFORMANCE: Metadata only attribute, attribute without interceptor

PERFORMANCE: Pre-compile class member interceptors to improve method call performance

PERFORMANCE: Cache class constructor interceptors to faster initialize new class instance staring from second time.

PERFORMANCE: Remove interceptor for @agent attribute to improve performance

PERFORMANCE: Do not add proxy if the agent don't have interceptor

PERFORMANCE: Remove ES6 Proxy if don't have field interceptor

COMPATIBILITY: Move @inject and @ready decorator out from core

COMPATIBILITY: GetPrototypeOf should return origin prototype

COMPATIBILITY: Agent should works in extended classes

COMPATIBILITY: instanceOf should works when compile to proxy

COMPATIBILITY: Revise IInvocation Interface

COMPATIBILITY: Revise IInitializer Interface

COMPATIBILITY: Revise IInterceptor Interface

COMPATIBILITY: Revise IAttribute Interface

COMPATIBILITY: Revise Reflection Interface

COMPATIBILITY: Revise Reflector Interface

COMPATIBILITY: Revise Agent Options

COMPATIBILITY: Revise Domain Interface (Domain is been completely moved to 2.0)

Special Thanks To:

JetBrains, creators of the IntelliJ IDEA, supports AgentFramework with one of their Open Source Licenses. IntelliJ IDEA is the recommended IDE for working with AgentFramework.

License

Copyright 2021 Ling Zhang!

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http :

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.