An elegant & efficient TypeScript metaprogramming API to build software agents
🍭 Modernize: 100% for TypeScript. Side-effect free tree shaking compatible with ES2015.
⚡ Fast: Use CodeGen to minimize overheads. Faster than es6 Proxy.
🎯 Efficient: Well-designed and crafted api only has 1300 SLOC and 5.6kb after minzipped.
♻️ Clean: Transparent dynamic proxy. No prototype pollution. No reflect-metadata or any npm dependencies.
|Date
|Version
|Status
|2021-11-02
|2.0.1
|Stable
|2019-02-27
|1.0.0
|Maintenance
|2018-12-21
|0.9.23
|EOL
|2017-06-30
|0.5.12
|EOL
|2016-11-03
|0.2.28
|EOL
npm i agentframework
import { agent, singleton } from 'agentframework';
class ComponentA {
name = 'Agent Framework';
}
@agent()
class ProjectA {
@singleton()
private component!: ComponentA;
constructor() {
console.log(`WOW! You working on project ${this.component.name}!`);
}
}
const project = new ProjectA();
console.log('Is it create from the ProjectA class?', project instanceof ProjectA);
|PARADIGM
|INSPIRATION
|PRINCIPLE
|Function Programming
|Math
|It transform data
|OOP
|The world
|It describe things and the relationships between them
|Agent Oriented Programming
|Human
|It actions like a human (AI)
|HUMAN
|AGENT FRAMEWORK
|DESCRIPTION
|People
|Agent
|A class decorate with @agent attribute
|Action
|Behavior
|Class method decorate with @action, @method or @behavior attribute
|Belief
|Memory
|Private class field decorated with @state, @remember, @memory attribute
|Environment
|Domain
|A container for agents, entities, services or artifacts
|Autonomy
|Activation
|Timer, scheduler which based on environment conditions
|Sociality
|Message
|Agent can communicate with other agent
|Mobility
|Mobile Agent
|An agent can move from domain to domain with their belief unchanged
I from interface name
Intializer. Use
Interceptor instead
Domain driven design support
tsc --emitDecoratorMetadata
JetBrains, creators of the IntelliJ IDEA, supports AgentFramework with one of their Open Source Licenses. IntelliJ IDEA is the recommended IDE for working with AgentFramework.
Copyright 2021 Ling Zhang!
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.