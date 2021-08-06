Scheduling as a Service, based on Agenda
Assuming all job types could be thought of as REST endpoints, scheduling could be offered as a service.
agenda-rest does just that, introduce a URL, name it, agenda-rest will call it on the times that you specify.
Install agenda-rest as a global package
npm install -g agenda-rest
To launch the agenda-rest server, use the command line interface specifying the database host name and the database name
agenda-rest --dbhost localhost --dbname agenda
|Options
|Description
-d, --dbname
|[optional] Name of the Mongo database, default is agenda
-h, --dbhost
|[optional] Mongo instance's IP or domain name, default is localhost
-u, --dburi
|[optional] Full Mongo connection string. If specified, will override --dbhost, --dbname
-p, --port
|[optional] agenda-rest server port, default is 4040
-k, --key
|[optional] x-api-key to be expected in headers. If not specified, access to agenda-rest server would be unauthenticated
-t, --timeout
|[optional] Timeout for request duration, default is 5000 ms
-a, --agenda_settings
|[optional] A JSON string containing additional agenda settings. For example '{ "processEvery": "30 seconds" }'
API Documentation (Postman Generated) available at https://explore.postman.com/templates/4883/agenda-rest
/api/job
Get a list of defined jobs
/api/job
Defines a new category of jobs
{
name, // New job type's name
url, // koa-router style url
method, // (optional) Request type, default: POST
callback: { // (optional) to call with response after invocation
url,
method,
headers
}
}
/api/job/:jobName
Updates definition of a job category
/api/job
/api/job/:jobName
Deletes job definition and cancels occurrences
/api/job/once & POST
/api/job/every
Schedule a job for single or multiple occurrences
{
name, // Name of the type to create the instance from
interval, // Interval in which job should be invoked (human-interval, can also be a date string for 'once')
data: { // (optional) default: {}
headers, // Http headers, e.g. { Authorization: '<token>' }
params, // An object i.e. { param1: 'value1' } used to replace path parameters `http://mydommain.com:3333/test/:param1` => `http://mydommain.com:3333/test/value1` notations in the job definition's url.
query, // An object i.e. { foo: 'bar', baz: 'qux' } used to create query parameters (http://mydommain.com:3333/test/value1?foo=bar&baz=qux)
body // Accompanying data sent along the request
},
options: { // (optional) Enables passing options to the `every` method in agenda as documented [here](https://github.com/agenda/agenda#repeateveryinterval-options)
timezone, // Specify the job execution timezone.
skipImmediate // Don't execute job immidiatly default is `false`.
}
}
Callback, if present, would be invoked by the following object:
{
data: {
// passed data object, same as above
},
response // response from invocation
}
/api/job/now
Like
once and
every, though without
interval. Executes the job now.
/api/job/cancel
Cancels (not to be confused with 'delete') any jobs matching the query
{
name: "foo"
}