agenda-rest

by agenda
1.3.1 (see all)

Scheduling as a Service

Readme

agenda-rest

Scheduling as a Service, based on Agenda

Assuming all job types could be thought of as REST endpoints, scheduling could be offered as a service. agenda-rest does just that, introduce a URL, name it, agenda-rest will call it on the times that you specify.

Installation

Install agenda-rest as a global package

npm install -g agenda-rest

Usage

To launch the agenda-rest server, use the command line interface specifying the database host name and the database name

agenda-rest --dbhost localhost --dbname agenda

Command Line Interface options

OptionsDescription
-d, --dbname[optional] Name of the Mongo database, default is agenda
-h, --dbhost[optional] Mongo instance's IP or domain name, default is localhost
-u, --dburi[optional] Full Mongo connection string. If specified, will override --dbhost, --dbname
-p, --port[optional] agenda-rest server port, default is 4040
-k, --key[optional] x-api-key to be expected in headers. If not specified, access to agenda-rest server would be unauthenticated
-t, --timeout[optional] Timeout for request duration, default is 5000 ms
-a, --agenda_settings[optional] A JSON string containing additional agenda settings. For example '{ "processEvery": "30 seconds" }'

APIs

API Documentation

API Documentation (Postman Generated) available at https://explore.postman.com/templates/4883/agenda-rest

GET /api/job

Get a list of defined jobs

  • Method: GET

POST /api/job

Defines a new category of jobs

  • Method: POST
  • Data:
{
    name,           // New job type's name
    url,            // koa-router style url
    method,         // (optional) Request type, default: POST
    callback: {     // (optional) to call with response after invocation
        url,
        method,
        headers
    }
}

PUT /api/job/:jobName

Updates definition of a job category

  • Method: PUT
  • Data: same as POST /api/job

DELETE /api/job/:jobName

Deletes job definition and cancels occurrences

  • Method: DELETE

POST /api/job/once & POST /api/job/every

Schedule a job for single or multiple occurrences

  • Method: POST
  • Data:
{
    name,           // Name of the type to create the instance from
    interval,       // Interval in which job should be invoked (human-interval, can also be a date string for 'once')
    data: {         // (optional) default: {}
        headers,    // Http headers, e.g. { Authorization: '<token>' }
        params,     // An object i.e. { param1: 'value1' } used to replace path parameters `http://mydommain.com:3333/test/:param1` => `http://mydommain.com:3333/test/value1` notations in the job definition's url.
        query,      // An object i.e. { foo: 'bar', baz: 'qux' } used to create query parameters (http://mydommain.com:3333/test/value1?foo=bar&baz=qux)
        body        // Accompanying data sent along the request
    },
    options: { // (optional) Enables passing options to the `every` method in agenda as documented [here](https://github.com/agenda/agenda#repeateveryinterval-options)
      timezone, // Specify the job execution timezone.
      skipImmediate // Don't execute job immidiatly default is `false`.
    }
}

Callback, if present, would be invoked by the following object:

{
    data: {
        // passed data object, same as above
    },
    response        // response from invocation
}

POST /api/job/now

Like once and every, though without interval. Executes the job now.

POST /api/job/cancel

Cancels (not to be confused with 'delete') any jobs matching the query

  • Method: POST
  • Data: Mongo query
{
  name: "foo"
}

