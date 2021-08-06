Scheduling as a Service, based on Agenda

Assuming all job types could be thought of as REST endpoints, scheduling could be offered as a service. agenda-rest does just that, introduce a URL, name it, agenda-rest will call it on the times that you specify.

Installation

Install agenda-rest as a global package

npm install -g agenda-rest

Usage

To launch the agenda-rest server, use the command line interface specifying the database host name and the database name

agenda-rest --dbhost localhost --dbname agenda

Command Line Interface options

Options Description -d, --dbname [optional] Name of the Mongo database, default is agenda -h, --dbhost [optional] Mongo instance's IP or domain name, default is localhost -u, --dburi [optional] Full Mongo connection string. If specified, will override --dbhost, --dbname -p, --port [optional] agenda-rest server port, default is 4040 -k, --key [optional] x-api-key to be expected in headers. If not specified, access to agenda-rest server would be unauthenticated -t, --timeout [optional] Timeout for request duration, default is 5000 ms -a, --agenda_settings [optional] A JSON string containing additional agenda settings. For example '{ "processEvery": "30 seconds" }'

APIs

API Documentation

API Documentation (Postman Generated) available at https://explore.postman.com/templates/4883/agenda-rest

GET /api/job

Get a list of defined jobs

Method: GET

POST /api/job

Defines a new category of jobs

Method: POST

Data:

{ name, url, method, callback : { url, method, headers } }

PUT /api/job/:jobName

Updates definition of a job category

Method: PUT

Data: same as POST /api/job

DELETE /api/job/:jobName

Deletes job definition and cancels occurrences

Method: DELETE

POST /api/job/once & POST /api/job/every

Schedule a job for single or multiple occurrences

Method: POST

Data:

{ name, interval, data : { headers, params, query, body }, options : { timezone, skipImmediate } }

Callback, if present, would be invoked by the following object:

{ data : { }, response }

POST /api/job/now

Like once and every , though without interval . Executes the job now.

POST /api/job/cancel

Cancels (not to be confused with 'delete') any jobs matching the query

Method: POST

Data: Mongo query