Node.js client for agar.io with API.

Agar developers made completely new code for game. Now code runs inside virtual machine that I can not reverse-engineer due to lack of knowledge and experience. Unfortunately its time to say goodbye to agario-client . Initial idea of agario-client was for me to learn websockets, binary protocols, reverse-engineering, github and have fun overall. I believe that I achieved all that. Thanks to all, it was great time!

Instructions

Install Node.js

Install client using npm install agario-client (ignore python errors)

(ignore errors) Run node ./node_modules/agario-client/examples/basic.js (for testing purpose)

(for testing purpose) If it works, you're ready to look at API and code

API

There are two types of object that have API:

Client - thing that connects to agar.io server and talks to it. If you want to spawn and control your Ball , you need to talk with Client

- thing that connects to agar.io server and talks to it. If you want to spawn and control your , you need to talk with Ball - thing that Client creates. Everything in game is Balls (viruses/food/players...). You can't control Balls objects, only observe what they do.

Both objects have same methods for events from events.EventEmitter:

.on('eventName', callback) attach listener to event

attach listener to event .once('eventName', callback) attach listener to event but execute only once

attach listener to event but execute only once .removeListener('eventName', callback) remove listener from event

remove listener from event .removeAllListeners('eventName') remove all listeners from event

remove all listeners from event .emit('eventName', p1, p2...) emit your own event

emit your own event check more in documentation

Client API

var AgarioClient = require ( 'agario-client' ); var client = new AgarioClient(client_name);

client_name is string for client that will be used for logging (if you enable it). It's not your ball name.

Client properties

Properties that you can change:

client.debug debug level. 0-5. 0 is completely silent. 5 is super verbose. Default: 1

debug level. 0-5. 0 is completely silent. 5 is super verbose. client.server address that was used in client.connect() call

address that was used in call client.key key that was used in client.connect() call

key that was used in call client.auth_token token to login. See how to get token in additional info.

token to login. See how to get token in additional info. client.agent agent to use for connection. Check additional info.

agent to use for connection. Check additional info. client.local_address local interface to bind to for network connections (IP address of interface)

local interface to bind to for network connections (IP address of interface) client.headers object with headers for WebSocket connection. Default: {'Origin':'http://agar.io'}

object with headers for WebSocket connection. client.inactive_destroy time in ms for how long ball will live in memory after his last known action (if player exit from game or ball eaten outside our field of view, we will not know it since server sends action only about field that you see. Original code destroy() Ball when he disappear from field of view. You can do that in client.on('ballDisappear') if you want it for some reason). Default: 5*60*1000 (5 minutes)

time in ms for how long ball will live in memory after his last known action (if player exit from game or ball eaten outside our field of view, we will not know it since server sends action only about field that you see. Original code when he from field of view. You can do that in if you want it for some reason). (5 minutes) client.inactive_check time in ms for time interval that search and destroy inactive Balls . Default: 10*1000 (10 seconds)

time in ms for time interval that search and destroy inactive . (10 seconds) client.spawn_attempts how much we need try spawn before disconnect (made for unstable spawn on official servers). Default: 25

how much we need try spawn before disconnect (made for unstable spawn on official servers). client.spawn_interval time in ms between spawn attempts. Default: 200

Properties that better not to change or you can break something:

client.balls object with all Balls that client knows about. Access Ball like client.balls[ball_id]

object with all that knows about. Access like client.my_balls array of alive Ball 's IDs that client owns and can control.

array of alive 's IDs that owns and can control. client.score personal score since spawn

personal score since spawn client.leaders array of leader's Balls IDs in FFA mode. (player can have lots of Balls , but sever sends only one ID of one Ball )

array of leader's IDs in FFA mode. (player can have lots of , but sever sends only one ID of one ) client.teams_scores array of team's scores in teams mode

array of team's scores in teams mode client.client_name name that you have set for client (not nickname)

name that you have set for (not nickname) client.tick_counter number of tick packets received (i call them ticks because they contains information about eating/movement/size/disappear... of Balls )

Client methods

client.connect(server, key) connect to agar.io server. Check Servers part in this readme to see how to get server IP and key. ProTip: each server have few rooms (if it is not party), so you may need connect few times before you will get in room that you want (but you need new key each time and agar.io can ban your IP for flooding with requests). You can look client.once('leaderBoardUpdate') to know if you're connected to correct room

connect to agar.io server. Check Servers part in this readme to see how to get server IP and key. each server have few rooms (if it is not party), so you may need connect few times before you will get in room that you want (but you need new key each time and agar.io can ban your IP for flooding with requests). You can look to know if you're connected to correct room client.disconnect() disconnect from server

disconnect from server client.spawn(name) will spawn Ball with nickname. client.on('myNewBall') will be called when server sends our Ball info. Will return false if connection is not established.

will spawn with nickname. will be called when server sends our info. Will return if connection is not established. client.spectate() will activate spectating mode. Look at client.on('spectateFieldUpdate') for FOV updates. Will return false if connection is not established.

will activate spectating mode. Look at for FOV updates. Will return if connection is not established. client.spectateModeToggle() switching spectate mode in spectating mode ( Q key in official client). Use client.moveTo() to move your "camera" around. Look at client.on('spectateFieldUpdate') for movement updates. Will return false if connection is not established.

switching spectate mode in spectating mode ( key in official client). Use to move your "camera" around. Look at for movement updates. Will return if connection is not established. client.moveTo(x,y) send move command. x and y is numbers where you want to move. Coordinates (size) of map you can get in client.on('mapSizeLoad') . Your Balls will move to coordinates you specified until you send new coordinates to move. Original source code do this every 100ms (10 times in second) and before split and eject. Will return false if connection is not established.

send move command. and is numbers where you want to move. Coordinates (size) of map you can get in . Your will move to coordinates you specified until you send new coordinates to move. Original source code do this every (10 times in second) and before split and eject. Will return if connection is not established. client.split() will split your Balls in two. Ball will be ejected in last direction that you sent with client.moveTo() . client.on('myNewBall') will be called when server sends our Balls info. Will return false if connection is not established.

will split your in two. will be ejected in last direction that you sent with . will be called when server sends our info. Will return if connection is not established. client.eject() will eject some mass from your Balls . Mass will be ejected in last direction that you sent with client.moveTo() . Ejected mass is Ball too (but we don't own them). So client.on('ballAppear') will be called when server sends ejected mass Balls info. Will return false if connection is not established.

Client events

In this list on.eventName(param1, param2) means you need to do client.on('eventName', function(param1, param2) { ... })

on.connecting() connecting to server

connecting to server on.connected() connected to server and ready to spawn

connected to server and ready to spawn on.connectionError(err) connection error

connection error on.disconnect() disconnected

disconnected on.message(packet) new packet received from server (check packet.js )

new packet received from server (check ) on.myNewBall(ball_id) my new Ball created (spawn/split/explode...)

my new created (spawn/split/explode...) on.somebodyAteSomething(eater_id, eaten_id) somebody ate something

somebody ate something on.scoreUpdate(old_score, new_score) personal score updated

personal score updated on.leaderBoardUpdate(old_highlights, new_highlights, old_names, new_names) leaders update in FFA mode. names is array of nicknames of leaders and highlights is array of numbers 0 or 1 corresponded to names where 1 means nickname should be highlighted in leader board (for example your nickname)

leaders update in FFA mode. is array of nicknames of leaders and is array of numbers or corresponded to names where means nickname should be highlighted in leader board (for example your nickname) on.teamsScoresUpdate(old_scores, new_scores) array of teams scores update in teams mode

array of teams scores update in teams mode on.mapSizeLoad(min_x, min_y, max_x, max_y) map size update (as update 16.02.2016 this called then new virtual size of map received)

map size update (as update 16.02.2016 this called then new virtual size of map received) on.reset() when we delete all Balls and stop timers (connection lost?)

when we delete all and stop timers (connection lost?) on.winner(ball_id) somebody won and server going for restart

somebody won and server going for restart on.ballAction(ball_id, coordinate_x, coordinate_y, size, is_virus, nick) some action about some Ball

some action about some on.ballAppear(ball_id) Ball appear on "screen" (field of view)

appear on "screen" (field of view) on.ballDisappear(ball_id) Ball disappear from "screen" (field of view)

disappear from "screen" (field of view) on.ballDestroy(ball_id, reason) Ball deleted (check reasons at the bottom of this document)

deleted (check reasons at the bottom of this document) on.mineBallDestroy(ball_id, reason) mine (your) Ball deleted (check reasons at the bottom of this document)

mine (your) deleted (check reasons at the bottom of this document) on.lostMyBalls() all mine Balls destroyed/eaten

all mine destroyed/eaten on.merge(destroyed_ball_id) mine two Balls connects into one

mine two connects into one on.ballMove(ball_id, old_x, old_y, new_x, new_y) Ball move

move on.ballResize(ball_id, old_size, new_size) Ball resize

resize on.ballRename(ball_id, old_name, new_name) Ball set name/change name/we discover name

set name/change name/we discover name on.ballUpdate(ball_id, old_update_time, new_update_time) new data about ball received

new data about ball received on.spectateFieldUpdate(cord_x, cord_y, zoom_level) coordinates of field of view in client.spectate() mode

coordinates of field of view in mode on.experienceUpdate(level, current_exp, need_exp) experience information update (if logined with auth token)

experience information update (if logined with auth token) on.packetError(packet, err, preventCrash) unable to parse packet. It can mean that agar changed protocol or issue #46. By default client will crash. But if you sure this is not protocol change and it don't need new issue then you need to call preventCrash() before callback execution ends. I highly recommend to disconnect client if this error happens.

unable to parse packet. It can mean that agar changed protocol or issue #46. But if you sure this is not protocol change and it don't need new issue then you need to call before callback execution ends. I highly if this error happens. on.debugLine(line_x, line_y) the server sometimes sends a line for the client to render from your ball to the point though don't expect to see it.

the server sometimes sends a line for the client to render from your ball to the point though don't expect to see it. on.gotLogin() server authorized you. Missing in original code, check issue 94

server authorized you. Missing in original code, check issue 94 on.logoutRequest() server forces client to call window.logout()

Ball API

var ball = client.balls[ball_id]; ball_id is number that you can get from events

Ball properties

Properties that you can change:

None. But you can create properties that don't exists for your needs if you want

Properties that better not to change or you can break something:

ball.id ID of Ball (number)

ID of (number) ball.name nickname of player that own the Ball

nickname of player that own the ball.x last known X coordinate of Ball (if ball.visible is true then its current coordinate)

last known X coordinate of (if is then its current coordinate) ball.y last known Y coordinate of Ball (if ball.visible is true then its current coordinate)

last known Y coordinate of (if is then its current coordinate) ball.size last known size of Ball (if ball.visible is true then its current size)

last known size of (if is then its current size) ball.mass mass of ball calculated from ball.size

mass of ball calculated from ball.color string with color of Ball

string with color of ball.virus if true then ball is a virus (green thing that explode big balls)

if then ball is a virus (green thing that explode big balls) ball.mine if true then we do own this Ball

if then we do own this ball.client Client that knows this Ball (if not ball.destroyed )

that knows this (if not ) ball.destroyed if true then this Ball no more exists, forget about it

if then this no more exists, forget about it ball.visible if true then we see this Ball on our "screen" (field of view)

if then we see this on our "screen" (field of view) ball.last_update timestamp when we last saw this Ball

timestamp when we last saw this ball.update_tick last tick when we saw this Ball

Ball methods

ball.toString() will return ball.id and (ball.name) if set. So you can log ball directly

will return and if set. So you can log directly Other methods is for internal use

Ball events

In this list on.eventName(param1, param2) means you need to do ball.on('eventName', function(param1, param2) { ... })

on.destroy(reason) Ball deleted (check reasons at the bottom of this document)

deleted (check reasons at the bottom of this document) on.move(old_x, old_y, new_x, new_y) Ball move

move on.resize(old_size, new_size) Ball resize

resize on.update(old_time, new_time) new data about Ball received

new data about received on.rename(old_name, new_name) Ball change/set name/we discover name

change/set name/we discover name on.appear() Ball appear on "screen" (field of view)

appear on "screen" (field of view) on.disappear() Ball disappear from "screen" (field of view)

Servers

When you do var AgarioClient = require('agario-client'); you can access AgarioClient.servers Functions need opt as options object and cb as callback function.

Servers options

All functions can accept: opt.agent to use for connection. Check additional info opt.local_address local interface to bind to for network connections (IP address of interface) opt.resolve set to true to resolve IP on client side (since SOCKS4 can't accept domain names) opt.ip if you resolved m.agar.ip IP by other way (will cancel opt.resolve ).

servers.getFFAServer(opt, cb) to request FFA server.

Needs opt.region

to request FFA server. Needs servers.getTeamsServer(opt, cb) to request teams server.

Needs opt.region

to request teams server. Needs servers.getExperimentalServer(opt, cb) to request experimental server.

Needs opt.region

Use at your own risk! Support of experimental servers are not guaranteed by agario-client!

to request experimental server. Needs Support of experimental servers are not guaranteed by agario-client! servers.getPartyServer(opt, cb) to request party server.

Needs opt.party_key

to request party server. Needs servers.createParty(opt, cb) to request party server.

Needs opt.region

Check region list below in this file.

Servers callbacks

Callback will be called with single object that can contain:

server - server's IP:PORT ( add ws:// before passing to connect() )

- server's IP:PORT ( ) key - server's key

- server's key error - error code ( WRONG_HTTP_CODE / WRONG_DATA_FORMAT / REQUEST_ERROR / LOOKUP_FAIL )

- error code ( / / / ) error_source - error object passed from req.on.error when available (for example when REQUEST_ERROR happens)

- error object passed from when available (for example when happens) res - response object when available (for example when WRONG_HTTP_CODE happens)

- response object when available (for example when happens) data - response data string when available (for example when WRONG_DATA_FORMAT happens)

LOOKUP_FAIL can happen only if opt.lookup was set to true and will have only error_source

You can check how examples/basic.js uses this.

Additional information

If you want record/repeat or watch in real time what your client doing through web browser, you might want to check agario-devtools

Regions list

BR-Brazil

CN-China

EU-London

JP-Tokyo

RU-Russia

SG-Singapore

TK-Turkey

US-Atlanta

Ball destroy reasons list

{'reason': 'reset'} when client destroys everything (connection lost?)

when destroys everything (connection lost?) {'reason': 'inactive'} when we didn't saw Ball for client.inactive_destroy ms

when we didn't saw for ms {'reason': 'eaten', 'by': ball_id} when Ball got eaten

when got eaten {'reason': 'merge'} when our Ball merges with our other Ball

when our merges with our other {'reason': 'server-forced'} when server commands to delete all balls

Auth token

To login into your account you need to request token. You can check example in examples/auth_token.js First create new AgarioClient.Account

var account = new AgarioClient.Account();

Then you need to login through facebook on http://agar.io then go to http://www.facebook.com/ and get cookies c_user,datr,xs. Here is list of properties of account :

account.c_user - set to cookie "c_user" from http://www.facebook.com/

- set to cookie "c_user" from http://www.facebook.com/ account.datr - set to cookie "datr" from http://www.facebook.com/

- set to cookie "datr" from http://www.facebook.com/ account.xs - set to cookie "xs" from http://www.facebook.com/

- set to cookie "xs" from http://www.facebook.com/ account.agent - agent for connection. Tests shows that you can request token from any IP and then use it on any IP so you don't need SOCKS/Proxy.

- agent for connection. Tests shows that you can request token from any IP and then use it on any IP so you don't need SOCKS/Proxy. account.debug - set 1 to show warnings, otherwise 0 . Default: 1

- set to show warnings, otherwise . account.token_expire - contains timestamp in milliseconds when token will expire. Tokens are valid for 1-2 hours. If (+new Date)>account.token_expire then you need to request new token and use it in new connection to agar.

Then you call

account.requestFBToken( function ( token, info ) { });

If token is null, then something went wrong. Check info which can contain:

info.error - Error of connection error

- of connection error info.res - response's http.IncomingMessage object

- response's http.IncomingMessage object info.data - content of page

SOCKS/Proxy support

You can change default agent for AgarioClient and AgarioClient.servers to use for connections. You can use libs to do it. For testing and example i used socks lib. Execute node ./node_modules/agario-client/examples/socks.js to test it and read examples/socks.js file to see how to use SOCKS. For proxy you will need to use some other lib.

Adding properties/events

You can add your own properties/events to clients/balls. var AgarioClient = require('agario-client');

Prototype of Client is located at AgarioClient.prototype.

is located at Prototype of Ball is located at AgarioClient.Ball.prototype.

For example:

AgarioClient.Ball.prototype.isMyFriend = function ( ) { ... }; AgarioClient.prototype.addFriend = function ( ball_id ) { ... };

Events:

client.on( 'somebodyAteSomething' , function ( eater_id, eaten_id ) { #eat event if (client.balls[eaten_id].isMyFriend()) { client.emit( 'friendEaten' , eater_id, eaten_id); } }); client.on( 'friendEaten' , function ( eater_id, friend_id ) { client.log( 'My friend got eaten!' ); });

Check full example in examples/basic.js

Feedback

If something is broken, please email me or create issue. I will not know that something is broken until somebody will tell me that.

License

MIT