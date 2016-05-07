Node.js client for agar.io with API.
Agar developers made completely new code for game. Now code runs inside virtual machine that I can not reverse-engineer due to lack of knowledge and experience.
Unfortunately its time to say goodbye to
agario-client.
Initial idea of
agario-client was for me to learn websockets, binary protocols, reverse-engineering, github and have fun overall. I believe that I achieved all that.
Thanks to all, it was great time!
npm install agario-client (ignore
python errors)
node ./node_modules/agario-client/examples/basic.js (for testing purpose)
There are two types of object that have API:
Ball, you need to talk with
Client
Client creates. Everything in game is
Balls (viruses/food/players...). You can't control
Balls objects, only observe what they do.
Both objects have same methods for events from events.EventEmitter:
.on('eventName', callback) attach listener to event
.once('eventName', callback) attach listener to event but execute only once
.removeListener('eventName', callback) remove listener from event
.removeAllListeners('eventName') remove all listeners from event
.emit('eventName', p1, p2...) emit your own event
var AgarioClient = require('agario-client');
var client = new AgarioClient(client_name);
client_name is string for client that will be used for logging (if you enable it). It's not your ball name.
Properties that you can change:
client.debug debug level. 0-5. 0 is completely silent. 5 is super verbose. Default: 1
client.server address that was used in
client.connect() call
client.key key that was used in
client.connect() call
client.auth_token token to login. See how to get token in additional info.
client.agent agent to use for connection. Check additional info.
client.local_address local interface to bind to for network connections (IP address of interface)
client.headers object with headers for WebSocket connection. Default: {'Origin':'http://agar.io'}
client.inactive_destroy time in ms for how long ball will live in memory after his last known action (if player exit from game or ball eaten outside our field of view, we will not know it since server sends action only about field that you see. Original code
destroy()
Ball when he
disappear from field of view. You can do that in
client.on('ballDisappear') if you want it for some reason). Default: 5*60*1000 (5 minutes)
client.inactive_check time in ms for time interval that search and destroy inactive
Balls. Default: 10*1000 (10 seconds)
client.spawn_attempts how much we need try spawn before disconnect (made for unstable spawn on official servers). Default: 25
client.spawn_interval time in ms between spawn attempts. Default: 200
Properties that better not to change or you can break something:
client.balls object with all
Balls that
client knows about. Access
Ball like
client.balls[ball_id]
client.my_balls array of alive
Ball's IDs that
client owns and can control.
client.score personal score since spawn
client.leaders array of leader's
Balls IDs in FFA mode. (player can have lots of
Balls, but sever sends only one ID of one
Ball)
client.teams_scores array of team's scores in teams mode
client.client_name name that you have set for
client (not nickname)
client.tick_counter number of tick packets received (i call them ticks because they contains information about eating/movement/size/disappear... of
Balls)
client.connect(server, key) connect to agar.io server. Check Servers part in this readme to see how to get server IP and key. ProTip: each server have few rooms (if it is not party), so you may need connect few times before you will get in room that you want (but you need new key each time and agar.io can ban your IP for flooding with requests). You can look
client.once('leaderBoardUpdate') to know if you're connected to correct room
client.disconnect() disconnect from server
client.spawn(name) will spawn
Ball with nickname.
client.on('myNewBall') will be called when server sends our
Ball info. Will return
false if connection is not established.
client.spectate() will activate spectating mode. Look at
client.on('spectateFieldUpdate') for FOV updates. Will return
false if connection is not established.
client.spectateModeToggle() switching spectate mode in spectating mode (Q key in official client). Use
client.moveTo() to move your "camera" around. Look at
client.on('spectateFieldUpdate') for movement updates. Will return
false if connection is not established.
client.moveTo(x,y) send move command.
x and
y is numbers where you want to move. Coordinates (size) of map you can get in
client.on('mapSizeLoad'). Your
Balls will move to coordinates you specified until you send new coordinates to move. Original source code do this every 100ms (10 times in second) and before split and eject. Will return
false if connection is not established.
client.split() will split your
Balls in two.
Ball will be ejected in last direction that you sent with
client.moveTo().
client.on('myNewBall') will be called when server sends our
Balls info. Will return
false if connection is not established.
client.eject() will eject some mass from your
Balls. Mass will be ejected in last direction that you sent with
client.moveTo(). Ejected mass is
Ball too (but we don't own them). So
client.on('ballAppear') will be called when server sends ejected mass
Balls info. Will return
false if connection is not established.
In this list
on.eventName(param1, param2) means you need to do
client.on('eventName', function(param1, param2) { ... })
on.connecting() connecting to server
on.connected() connected to server and ready to spawn
on.connectionError(err) connection error
on.disconnect() disconnected
on.message(packet) new packet received from server (check
packet.js)
on.myNewBall(ball_id) my new
Ball created (spawn/split/explode...)
on.somebodyAteSomething(eater_id, eaten_id) somebody ate something
on.scoreUpdate(old_score, new_score) personal score updated
on.leaderBoardUpdate(old_highlights, new_highlights, old_names, new_names) leaders update in FFA mode.
names is array of nicknames of leaders and
highlights is array of numbers
0 or
1 corresponded to names where
1 means nickname should be highlighted in leader board (for example your nickname)
on.teamsScoresUpdate(old_scores, new_scores) array of teams scores update in teams mode
on.mapSizeLoad(min_x, min_y, max_x, max_y) map size update (as update 16.02.2016 this called then new virtual size of map received)
on.reset() when we delete all
Balls and stop timers (connection lost?)
on.winner(ball_id) somebody won and server going for restart
on.ballAction(ball_id, coordinate_x, coordinate_y, size, is_virus, nick) some action about some
Ball
on.ballAppear(ball_id)
Ball appear on "screen" (field of view)
on.ballDisappear(ball_id)
Ball disappear from "screen" (field of view)
on.ballDestroy(ball_id, reason)
Ball deleted (check reasons at the bottom of this document)
on.mineBallDestroy(ball_id, reason) mine (your)
Ball deleted (check reasons at the bottom of this document)
on.lostMyBalls() all mine
Balls destroyed/eaten
on.merge(destroyed_ball_id) mine two
Balls connects into one
on.ballMove(ball_id, old_x, old_y, new_x, new_y)
Ball move
on.ballResize(ball_id, old_size, new_size)
Ball resize
on.ballRename(ball_id, old_name, new_name)
Ball set name/change name/we discover name
on.ballUpdate(ball_id, old_update_time, new_update_time) new data about ball received
on.spectateFieldUpdate(cord_x, cord_y, zoom_level) coordinates of field of view in
client.spectate() mode
on.experienceUpdate(level, current_exp, need_exp) experience information update (if logined with auth token)
on.packetError(packet, err, preventCrash) unable to parse packet. It can mean that agar changed protocol or issue #46. By default client will crash. But if you sure this is not protocol change and it don't need new issue then you need to call
preventCrash() before callback execution ends. I highly recommend to disconnect
client if this error happens.
on.debugLine(line_x, line_y) the server sometimes sends a line for the client to render from your ball to the point though don't expect to see it.
on.gotLogin() server authorized you. Missing in original code, check issue 94
on.logoutRequest() server forces client to call
window.logout()
var ball = client.balls[ball_id]; ball_id is number that you can get from events
Properties that you can change:
Properties that better not to change or you can break something:
ball.id ID of
Ball (number)
ball.name nickname of player that own the
Ball
ball.x last known X coordinate of
Ball (if
ball.visible is
true then its current coordinate)
ball.y last known Y coordinate of
Ball (if
ball.visible is
true then its current coordinate)
ball.size last known size of
Ball (if
ball.visible is
true then its current size)
ball.mass mass of ball calculated from
ball.size
ball.color string with color of
Ball
ball.virus if
true then ball is a virus (green thing that explode big balls)
ball.mine if
true then we do own this
Ball
ball.client
Client that knows this
Ball (if not
ball.destroyed)
ball.destroyed if
true then this
Ball no more exists, forget about it
ball.visible if
true then we see this
Ball on our "screen" (field of view)
ball.last_update timestamp when we last saw this
Ball
ball.update_tick last tick when we saw this
Ball
ball.toString() will return
ball.id and
(ball.name) if set. So you can log
ball directly
In this list
on.eventName(param1, param2) means you need to do
ball.on('eventName', function(param1, param2) { ... })
on.destroy(reason)
Ball deleted (check reasons at the bottom of this document)
on.move(old_x, old_y, new_x, new_y)
Ball move
on.resize(old_size, new_size)
Ball resize
on.update(old_time, new_time) new data about
Ball received
on.rename(old_name, new_name)
Ball change/set name/we discover name
on.appear()
Ball appear on "screen" (field of view)
on.disappear()
Ball disappear from "screen" (field of view)
When you do
var AgarioClient = require('agario-client'); you can access
AgarioClient.servers
Functions need
opt as options object and
cb as callback function.
All functions can accept:
opt.agent to use for connection. Check additional info
opt.local_address local interface to bind to for network connections (IP address of interface)
opt.resolve set to
true to resolve IP on client side (since SOCKS4 can't accept domain names)
opt.ip if you resolved
m.agar.ip IP by other way (will cancel
opt.resolve).
servers.getFFAServer(opt, cb) to request FFA server.
opt.region
servers.getTeamsServer(opt, cb) to request teams server.
opt.region
servers.getExperimentalServer(opt, cb) to request experimental server.
opt.region
servers.getPartyServer(opt, cb) to request party server.
opt.party_key
servers.createParty(opt, cb) to request party server.
opt.region
Check region list below in this file.
Callback will be called with single object that can contain:
server - server's IP:PORT (add
ws:// before passing to connect())
key - server's key
error - error code (
WRONG_HTTP_CODE/
WRONG_DATA_FORMAT/
REQUEST_ERROR/
LOOKUP_FAIL)
error_source - error object passed from
req.on.error when available (for example when
REQUEST_ERROR happens)
res - response object when available (for example when
WRONG_HTTP_CODE happens)
data - response data string when available (for example when
WRONG_DATA_FORMAT happens)
LOOKUP_FAIL can happen only if
opt.lookup was set to
true and will have only
error_source
You can check how
examples/basic.js uses this.
If you want record/repeat or watch in real time what your client doing through web browser, you might want to check agario-devtools
{'reason': 'reset'} when
client destroys everything (connection lost?)
{'reason': 'inactive'} when we didn't saw
Ball for
client.inactive_destroy ms
{'reason': 'eaten', 'by': ball_id} when
Ball got eaten
{'reason': 'merge'} when our
Ball merges with our other
Ball
{'reason': 'server-forced'} when server commands to delete all balls
To login into your account you need to request token. You can check example in
examples/auth_token.js
First create new
AgarioClient.Account
var account = new AgarioClient.Account();
Then you need to login through facebook on http://agar.io then go to http://www.facebook.com/ and get cookies c_user,datr,xs.
Here is list of properties of
account:
(+new Date)>account.token_expire then you need to request new token and use it in new connection to agar.
Then you call
account.requestFBToken(function(token, info) {
//If you have `token` then you can set it to `client.auth_token`
// and `client.connect()` to agar server
});
If
token is null, then something went wrong. Check
info which can contain:
Error of connection error
You can change default agent for
AgarioClient and
AgarioClient.servers to use for connections. You can use libs to do it. For testing and example i used socks lib. Execute
node ./node_modules/agario-client/examples/socks.js to test it and read
examples/socks.js file to see how to use SOCKS. For proxy you will need to use some other lib.
You can add your own properties/events to clients/balls.
var AgarioClient = require('agario-client');
Client is located at
AgarioClient.prototype.
Ball is located at
AgarioClient.Ball.prototype.
For example:
AgarioClient.Ball.prototype.isMyFriend = function() { ... }; //to call ball.isMyFriend()
AgarioClient.prototype.addFriend = function(ball_id) { ... }; //to call client.addFriend(1234)
Events:
client.on('somebodyAteSomething', function(eater_id, eaten_id) { #eat event
if(client.balls[eaten_id].isMyFriend()) { //if this is my friend
client.emit('friendEaten', eater_id, eaten_id); //emit custom event
}
});
client.on('friendEaten', function(eater_id, friend_id) { //on friend eaten
client.log('My friend got eaten!');
});
Check full example in
examples/basic.js
If something is broken, please email me or create issue. I will not know that something is broken until somebody will tell me that.
MIT