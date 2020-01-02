Ag-a-doo-doo-doo, push pineapple, shake the tree
Tells you whether the JavaScript library you're building is tree-shakeable.
Tell you why tree-shaking fails, if it does. Maybe in a future version.
With the advent of JavaScript modules (
import and
export), it's possible to build libraries that are tree-shakeable. This means that a user of your library can import just the bits they need, without burdening their users with all the code you're not using.
For example, the eases-jsnext library contains a grab-bag of Robert Penner's easing equations, presented as a JavaScript module. I can use it like this in my code...
import * as eases from 'eases-jsnext';
for (let t = 0; t <= 1; t += 0.05) {
const eased = eases.cubicInOut(t)
const str = repeat('*', eased * 20);
console.log(str);
}
function repeat(str, num) {
let result = '';
num = Math.round(num);
while (num--) result += str;
return result;
}
...and all the easing functions that I haven't used will get removed during bundling, if I'm using a modern bundler such as Rollup, webpack or Parcel. Here's what that bundle would look like with Rollup:
'use strict';
function cubicInOut(t) {
return t < 0.5
? 4.0 * t * t * t
: 0.5 * Math.pow(2.0 * t - 2.0, 3.0) + 1.0
}
for (let t = 0; t <= 1; t += 0.05) {
const eased = cubicInOut(t);
const str = repeat('*', eased * 20);
console.log(str);
}
function repeat(str, num) {
let result = '';
num = Math.round(num);
while (num--) result += str;
return result;
}
...and here's the result of running it:
*
*
**
***
*****
*******
**********
*************
***************
*****************
******************
*******************
*******************
********************
********************
********************
But I digress. The point is that this works because eases-jsnext is a tree-shakeable library.
Inside your project folder, run Agadoo like so:
npx agadoo
You can install it as a development dependency and run it each time you
npm publish — if tree-shaking fails, publishing will be aborted:
npm install -D agadoo
// package.json
{
"scripts": {
"prepublishOnly": "agadoo"
}
}
You can specify the module if necessary:
agadoo dist/my-library.js
Firstly, make sure you're exposing a JavaScript module using the "module" field of your package.json (aka pkg.module).
If tree-shaking still fails, it's because Rollup thinks that there are side-effects somewhere in your code. Follow these guidelines:
LIL.