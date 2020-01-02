agadoo

Ag-a-doo-doo-doo, push pineapple, shake the tree

What this does

Tells you whether the JavaScript library you're building is tree-shakeable.

What it doesn't do

Tell you why tree-shaking fails, if it does. Maybe in a future version.

Hold up — tree what now?

With the advent of JavaScript modules ( import and export ), it's possible to build libraries that are tree-shakeable. This means that a user of your library can import just the bits they need, without burdening their users with all the code you're not using.

For example, the eases-jsnext library contains a grab-bag of Robert Penner's easing equations, presented as a JavaScript module. I can use it like this in my code...

import * as eases from 'eases-jsnext' ; for ( let t = 0 ; t <= 1 ; t += 0.05 ) { const eased = eases.cubicInOut(t) const str = repeat( '*' , eased * 20 ); console .log(str); } function repeat ( str, num ) { let result = '' ; num = Math .round(num); while (num--) result += str; return result; }

...and all the easing functions that I haven't used will get removed during bundling, if I'm using a modern bundler such as Rollup, webpack or Parcel. Here's what that bundle would look like with Rollup:

; function cubicInOut ( t ) { return t < 0.5 ? 4.0 * t * t * t : 0.5 * Math .pow( 2.0 * t - 2.0 , 3.0 ) + 1.0 } for ( let t = 0 ; t <= 1 ; t += 0.05 ) { const eased = cubicInOut(t); const str = repeat( '*' , eased * 20 ); console .log(str); } function repeat ( str, num ) { let result = '' ; num = Math .round(num); while (num--) result += str; return result; }

...and here's the result of running it:

* * ** *** ***** ******* ********** ************* *************** ***************** ****************** ******************* ******************* ******************** ******************** ********************

But I digress. The point is that this works because eases-jsnext is a tree-shakeable library.

Using agadoo

Inside your project folder, run Agadoo like so:

npx agadoo

You can install it as a development dependency and run it each time you npm publish — if tree-shaking fails, publishing will be aborted:

npm install -D agadoo

{ "scripts" : { "prepublishOnly" : "agadoo" } }

You can specify the module if necessary:

agadoo dist/my-library.js

Help! My library isn't tree-shakeable and I'm not sure why

Firstly, make sure you're exposing a JavaScript module using the "module" field of your package.json (aka pkg.module).

If tree-shaking still fails, it's because Rollup thinks that there are side-effects somewhere in your code. Follow these guidelines:

Avoid transpilers like Babel and Bublé (and if you're using TypeScript, target a modern version of JavaScript)

Export plain functions

Don't create instances of things on initial evaluation — instantiate lazily, when the functions you export are called

License

LIL.